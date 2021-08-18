 Skip to content
"Any word you have to hunt for in a thesaurus is the wrong word. There are no exceptions to this rule." ―Stephen King. But I have to look there, or I might not find the right one. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Kakorrhaphiophobia edition
toraque
1 hour ago  
"Kakorrhaphiophobia" is defined as an abnormal fear of failure, and yes, I found that in a thesaurus. I'm not actually afraid of not finding the right word, mostly because after a while you just get used to it.  Oh, well.

Work continues apace on reading all the entries for this year's Fark Fiction Anthology! I'm personally falling a bit . . . okay, way behind due to a bunch of real life issues I have to sort out, but it's still progressing; luckily I'm far from the only reader.  We should be done with this stage in a week or two, I think. Stay tuned!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
1 hour ago  
What about a synonymicon?
 
Breaker Moran
1 hour ago  
Yeah, to describe that rule as orotund doesn't quite work.

Or maybe it does.

/https://www.thesaurus.com/browse/pom​po​us
 
Creepy Lurker Guy
1 hour ago  
I like the word syzygy.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
Well, no offense, but he isnt the worlds greatest writer.

He is the worlds greatest story teller.
 
FarkingChas
1 hour ago  
Stevie does not know how bad poor my vocabulary is.
 
WastrelWay
1 hour ago  
Never use the thesaurus. The right word or phrase will come to you eventually.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
1 hour ago  

dothemath: Well, no offense, but he isnt the worlds greatest writer.

He is the worlds greatest story teller.


His "On Writing" is something that I personally found very helpful in figuring out that I wasn't totally off-track in how I approached writing a story.
 
Juc
1 hour ago  
A thesaurus can be useful though.
I just read a book the other day where the dude wrote the word simple way too often.
It gets really hard to read after a couple thousand simples.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: dothemath: Well, no offense, but he isnt the worlds greatest writer.

He is the worlds greatest story teller.

His "On Writing" is something that I personally found very helpful in figuring out that I wasn't totally off-track in how I approached writing a story.


Yeah, its a very good book.
I was particularly relieved to learn that I was not the only person who did not understand "Blood Meridian".
 
PvtStash
1 hour ago  
My own POV is that a thesaurus is a great tool for many writers.

But sure some people have such good memories they can simply remember all the worlds without needing to look them up sometimes. how nice for you.

Basically most of us speak/think in word patterns, and being sure to break it up with a variety of terms over a longer written piece is kinda of an important thing most of the time.
 
JessieL
1 hour ago  
"I am the literary equivalent of a Big Mac and fries."
-Stephen King
 
zepillin
1 hour ago  
that makes no sense
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
1 hour ago  

Juc: A thesaurus can be useful though.
I just read a book the other day where the dude wrote the word simple way too often.
It gets really hard to read after a couple thousand simples.


Nothing is that simple.
 
zepillin
1 hour ago  
unless he's thinking of the word you're thinking of that's not quite it

I mean obviously it's not quite the right word otherwise you wouldn't be looking up to synonym
 
zepillin
1 hour ago  
I said a synonym really I did
 
gunga galunga
1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I like the word syzygy.


"Syzygy. S-Y-Z-Y-G-Y. Syzygy."
"We have a winner!"

It's the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
My parents keep reminding me
That being here is winning

/I'd wonder if it was too obscure, but the last two times I made the reference, other farkers got it
 
My Sober Alt
1 hour ago  
There's no regulation against seeking out such expressions in word books and there's nothing inappropriate in doing so.

Is there?
 
anfrind
1 hour ago  
One of the most famous critiques of "The Eye of Argon" is that it reads like it was written by someone with a thesaurus but no dictionary.
 
noitsnot
56 minutes ago  

dothemath: Well, no offense, but he isnt the worlds greatest writer.

He is the worlds greatest story teller.


Truth.  His writing has a "see Jane run" quality, but his stories are oddball enough to be captivating.
 
ZMugg
56 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for a thesaurus, most Monty Python skits would be 30 seconds long.

See: The Parrot sketch.
 
nartreb
55 minutes ago  
Just keep in mind that a thesaurus is not a dictionary.    You can't melody a piano, even if you can tune it.
 
gameshowhost
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
53 minutes ago  

dothemath: Well, no offense, but he isnt the worlds greatest writer.

He is the worlds greatest story teller.


Words are to a written story as special effects are to a movie.

The right ones at the right time can be amazing.  The wrong ones at the wrong time can be devastating. Either way, if you lose the narrative or the story arc, you're done.
 
dothemath
51 minutes ago  

noitsnot: dothemath: Well, no offense, but he isnt the worlds greatest writer.

He is the worlds greatest story teller.

Truth.  His writing has a "see Jane run" quality, but his stories are oddball enough to be captivating.


Yeah, hes not gonna blow up the page with dense prose like Delillo but his basic story is going to be way more interesting.
 
towatchoverme
49 minutes ago  
Bull shiat, King.

We all have words we use out of habit. And if you work in certain industries, the words you habitually use are almost always the wrong words.

Clients I work with use words like "solution" and "jurisdiction" and "innovation" and "iterative." Those are all garbage, French-derived or Latinate words that clutter up prose. It's not really their fault, though.

The reason English is such a pain in the ass is the sheer number of synonyms -- largely thanks to the Norman conquest. It's why there are two or more words for the same thing -- like Axe (OE) and Hatchet (Fr).

If you want clear, punchy language you choose Anglo-Saxon or maybe Germanic derived words where possible. Those are short, everyday, memorable words.

To find them, you often need a thesaurus and then you need to check the etymology, too.

Writing in plain and functional English takes a lot of work these days. Use every tool you can get your hands on -- including Grammarly and the Hemmingway app.

(And don't get me started on teachers. A lot of us have terrible writing habits because so many teachers think they're writers.)
 
ReluctantLondon
49 minutes ago  
Dull Story Bro/Sis: a few years ago, I was working with a Romanian immigrant; if I remember correctly she had a Master's in Engineering, but whilst she was trying to get a job in her field she was working with me doing something analogous to customer service; during the (frequent and lengthy) downtime, she'd ask me to play hangman with her to improve her English skills; one day, frustrated by losing to me yet again, she went talk to my colleagues to find a word I couldn't guess; she came back bearing a piece of paper with seventeen '_'; I guessed 'e'; she updated the piece of paper: "________e________"; I looked at the paper; I looked at her; ""triskaidekaphobia"..?"; "how the f#ck did you guess that..!?"

/ "[ReluctantLondon] is capable of understanding simple spellings, and short sentences."
// My final report in English
/// F#ck you, Mr. S*
 
apotheosis27
46 minutes ago  
I use the thesaurus frequently/again and again/generally/intermittently/many times/often/periodically/regularly/etc
 
sorceror
41 minutes ago  
I developed my prodigious, capacious, and recondite vocabulary from reading. One of the things that's special about English is that it has the largest number of words of any language on Earth. Farking use it!
 
Corn_Fed
36 minutes ago  
Do not take King's advice about this. He is a very successful author monetarily, and plot-wise, but his prose is horrible, and everyone knows it.

Good prose doesn't make the book, but it sure makes a good book better. King writes great and compelling plots, but his books will never be considered literature.
 
Sexy Jesus
32 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Never use the thesaurus. The right word or phrase will come to you eventually.


What if it's always the same word that keeps coming to me? It's always "turgid". It's all over my resume.
 
Corn_Fed
29 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Never use the thesaurus. The right word or phrase will come to you eventually.


I don't think that's what King means, though. He's saying to use familiar, ordinary vernacular, instead of coming up with unique, interesting, or poetic phrasings. (As mentioned above, I don't agree with King's opinion about this.)
 
FarkingChas
28 minutes ago  
There are deviations, departures, special cases, inconsistencies, quirks, peculiarities, abnormalities, anomalies, irregularities, oddities and misfits to this rule.
 
ajgeek
28 minutes ago  
I needed a thesaurus today because I kept saying "prodigious" and another part of my brain was screaming, "No, you pile of flatulent scented dish rags! That's not the correct word!"

The word I was looking for was, "prestigious." I'm sure one can see the problem here.
 
nartreb
26 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: WastrelWay: Never use the thesaurus. The right word or phrase will come to you eventually.

What if it's always the same word that keeps coming to me? It's always "turgid". It's all over my resume.


Username checks out.

I mean, nom de plume withstands scrutiny.
 
olrasputin
26 minutes ago  
Of course, care must be taken to avoid becoming overly sesquipedalian when just trying to tell an entertaining store.

Unless it's that kind of story...
 
olrasputin
24 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Of course, care must be taken to avoid becoming overly sesquipedalian when just trying to tell an entertaining storey.


Spellchecker works fine, but my contextchecker seems to be broken...
 
Wenchmaster
23 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to buying the latest anthology. I've been re-re-re-reading the older anthologies, and y'all are some damned good writers. Pastries in Space, from the 2018 anthology, is one of the best short stories I've ever read.

We have damned good writers here on Fark.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy
15 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: What if it's always the same word that keeps coming to me? It's always "turgid". It's all over my resume.


If you're applying for a job as Sexy Jesus, that's exactly what I'd expect.
 
Russell_Secord
9 minutes ago  
King sells a lot of books. That doesn't make him a good writer, nor does it make him a good source of writing advice. Young writers want to be Stephen King. They're better off being themselves, but first they have to unlearn what they think they know.

The Indiana Jones / Cthulhu story is done, rough draft anyway. The Jones character is named Barker--think about it.
 
hubiestubert
3 minutes ago  
I actually disagree with this, despite my love of King's writing advice.

I have mild aphasia, thanks to a little heart kerfuffle in my 20s. I lose words. Sometimes people's names even, who I've known for years. Damage has severed some links in the brain, and it sometimes takes a minute to reroute. That word on the tip of your tongue? That's what I have to deal with fair regular. Not just for musical artists but sometimes the rolly thingie that pulls the trailers with the big horns and CB radio...truck. That's it. I can describe the thing, I can recite history for the word and its etymology, but I can't reach the actual word.

A thesaurus, for me, is a Godsend, to get words back that my brain dropped when I wasn't looking.

I agree with his sentiment and meaning, but in my case he's technically incorrect. The worst kind of correct after all. Sometimes it's a crutch to lean on when your brain says, "naw, you don't get 'Bouillon' today. Try another stock answer."
 
Snotnose
2 minutes ago  
There are 2 times I use a thesaurus:

1)  I'm trying to be funny by using a related but unrelated phrase;
2)  I'm trying to rhyme.

30 years ago it was because I'd already used a word like "amazing" 3 times in the current paragraph.  I've moved way past that.
 
