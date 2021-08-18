 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   You can have law and order when you pry it from my cold, dead Missouri fingers   (cnn.com) divider line
bittermang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Missouri is the show me state. So show'em the guns. Hell, you're proud of them, take a moment and share with the rest of the class.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First shots fired in the Second Civil War, I guess.
 
muphasta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems like this sort of thing is what prompts the feds to withhold federal funding.
nothing at all can go wrong, I'm sure they've thought of every possibility.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh well, then maybe the Feds should put a hold on any money flowing into Missouri. Let's see who blinks 1st.
 
jimmiejaz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess they only back the blue steel in Mo.

I'll see myself out
 
kbronsito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

muphasta: Seems like this sort of thing is what prompts the feds to withhold federal funding.
nothing at all can go wrong, I'm sure they've thought of every possibility.



Yep. We used withholding federal funding for roads in some stupid push to get all the drinking ages to 21, when it could had been better used to slap down the dumbass (usually Southern) states that fark around with the supremacy clause.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DOJ is going to show in court that this law is exploited by straw buyers to do crimes in other states and they will have the law declared invalid at SCOTUS and simultaneously open Missouri to a lot of lawsuits.

All Republicans do is cost money.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only Republicans were this fervent about the 15th and 19th Amendments.
 
Alicious [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Parson is a former Sheriff. He fancies himself higher law than Federal law. In most states, Sheriffs aren't required to have law enforcement or criminal justice background so any old moron can be a Sheriff. Parson just thinks he can extend this power to his position as governor.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kbronsito: muphasta: Seems like this sort of thing is what prompts the feds to withhold federal funding.
nothing at all can go wrong, I'm sure they've thought of every possibility.


Yep. We used withholding federal funding for roads in some stupid push to get all the drinking ages to 21, when it could had been better used to slap down the dumbass (usually Southern) states that fark around with the supremacy clause.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Because the change to drinking age was done in 1984 and here is then POTUS Reagan's top campaign adviser.
 
roc6783
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

muphasta: Seems like this sort of thing is what prompts the feds to withhold federal funding.
nothing at all can go wrong, I'm sure they've thought of every possibility.


This isn't gonna do what they think it'd gonna do. I doubt most of the state people who voted for it have any clue what it is supposed to do.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
