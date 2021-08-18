 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Sure your Hellcat can outrun the police, but it still needs gas to do it   (msn.com) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Police, Law enforcement agency, English-language films, Dodge Challenger, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba, Dodge, Automobile, open road  
•       •       •

538 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 5:05 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
p.turbosquid.comView Full Size

They are very fast, but they can't take a turret hit.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Supposed to get 21mpg highway. That's not terrible. Since the car was stolen, he probably didn't get a chance to fill up.

After he was apprehended, he made comments to the cops that he let the car run out of gas so they could catch up, and continued to taunt them all the way through his day in court.

Guy sounds like a real douchenozzle.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why would anyone drive a car that has SCAT painted on it?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It also needs to be able to corner, so...
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My dad used to say: Can't outrun a radio.
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Why would anyone drive a car that has SCAT painted on it?


Some people are into that.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least it was out of the shop long enough to run out of gas, which is above average performance in itself.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No kidding.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now you might outrun my old Chevrolet but you can't outrun my own two way.

/cept in the canyons of Wyoming
//or so I've been told
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd like to have a car like that but I really don't want to be lumped in with the people who use those cars as an excuse to have the personality of a tictac.
 
uberalice
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hellcat: The neck tattoo that you drive.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No word on if he needed a truck to follow him around with spare tires?
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's why you let Hanna drive.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: Now you might outrun my old Chevrolet but you can't outrun my own two way.

/cept in the canyons of Wyoming
//or so I've been told


Maybe go to the Badlands and try to lose them there. Problem: helicopters.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A similar thing happen to my friend.  His truck was stolen from his driveway.  He gets a call from the police later that morning. His truck was only 8 miles away. He was planning to get gas before going to work.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Why would anyone drive a car that has SCAT painted on it?


cps-static.rovicorp.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's Patsy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Supposed to get 21mpg highway. That's not terrible. Since the car was stolen, he probably didn't get a chance to fill up.


After three 20 minute track sessions in my Mustang, my tank is near empty and this guy has about 250 more hp than me.  Don't know how long this guy was running, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if he started with a near full tank
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.