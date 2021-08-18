 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   List of people who think Afghanistan 'Dark Tourist' is an asshat updated to include his mom (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'I like risk, I'm a banker, so it makes sense,"

"Because, being a banker, if I fark up then the government will take care of it.  I'll probably even get a bonus."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farking cheeky Brits.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The "Company" expects you not to tell your mom where you are going for a "convention"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I wish more bankers had his hobbies.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I like risk, I'm a banker, so it makes sense,"

Oooh, so close. Just one letter off.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's serious privilege to not even consider you might end up like Daniel Pearl. Or just weapons grade stupidity.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Instead of calling him a dark tourist, or extreme they should call him what he is which is a dumbass.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Humble-bragging about dead bodies.

What a nice guy.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He took up space someone needed to get out of there for no goddam reason.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Wolf892: It's serious privilege to not even consider you might end up like Daniel Pearl. Or just weapons grade stupidity.


Kinda wish he had.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrparks: Humble-bragging about dead bodies.

What a nice guy.


He used up evacuation resources that could have been used for someone who needed it and he looks farkin' happy about it. There's a non zero chance he killed somebody with that shiat.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Reminds me of this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
'I like risk, I'm a banker, so it makes sense,"

JFC is he dense.  First, he's a student, not a banker, and second, if that's what he thinks banking is no one would ever hire him.  Bankers LOATHE risk.  They go to great lengths to mitigate it or lay it off on others.  Bankers like arbitrage, which is RISK FREE return.  That, or insider knowledge or other situations where they can have an information advantage.  If not that, then being a middle man and earning a spread as a market maker.  This kid is an idiot.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
