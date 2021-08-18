 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Now we've beaten the pandemic, we can start tackling the real issue - should Larry Landtrain be given permission to operate on Lindisfarne? The world needs to know   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Lindisfarne, Northumbria, Aidan of Lindisfarne, land train, Holy Island's famed peace, Illuminated manuscript, Larry Landtrain, existing shuttle bus  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of the words in that article were English but I'm still confused as to what's going on.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stay away from there, it gets invaded by vikings.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It could be worse

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not child friendly
 
talkertopc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did what to the pandemic?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The British language enrages me.

/Off to key a Jag
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Now we've beaten the pandemic, we can start tackling the real issue - should Larry Landtrain be given permission to operate on Lindisfarne? The world needs to know"

I think this headline caused me to suffer a mini-stroke. I'm not sure what's happening caught sayof.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: It could be worse

[Fark user image 600x452]

/Not child friendly


Blane is a pain
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lordy!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is the second worst thing to EVER happen on Lindisfarne.  Or so I've heard.
 
