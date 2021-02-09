 Skip to content
(WBTV 3 Charlotte)   Charlotte announces new name for Jefferson Davis Street, and no, it's not John Wilkes Booth Street   (wbtv.com) divider line
    North Carolina, Confederate States Army, Mayor, Richmond, Virginia, Greensboro, North Carolina, City of Charlotte  
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tiki Torch Way?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Funny, it doesn't look Druish
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sherman Street?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Tiki Torch Way?


That would be in Charlottesville VA
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Loser Street?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a statue of John Wilkes Booth might look like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
... it's 2021, in case anyone forgot.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Covidiot Way?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Go two lights and make a left onto Streety McStreet
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is cool, and one of the best things about it is the people it will piss off.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: [Fark user image image 194x260]


Seriously...if a Ric Flair Street does not exist, we should get one soon.
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, here in Mississippi:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gates Microchip Blvd?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tebow Lane.

*commence the jokes about a block party*
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Druid Hills Way will be the new name

Does that have any local significance? Is it one of those rando things like when property developers have an afternoon to name all the streets in a new subdivision?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Tebow Lane.

*commence the jokes about a block party*


More like a sack party.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Druid Hills Way

SPEAKING AS A RANGER, I FIND THIS OFFENSIVE.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: Meanwhile, here in Mississippi:
[Fark user image 670x390]
[Fark user image 744x299]


Is that the deep fried meth capitol?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Druid Hills Way will be the new name

Does that have any local significance? Is it one of those rando things like when property developers have an afternoon to name all the streets in a new subdivision?


It edges out the developments from the postwar years where all the roads are named after the developer's kids... the kids are all in their 70's now, and the homeowners are stuck in a house on Ethel Drive.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good, for Car Lot
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Druid Hills Way was the most neutral name they could think of.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looking at the list I'm trying to figure out what's wrong with Zebulon I mean they're not trying to rename pikes peak
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MBooda: Meanwhile, here in Mississippi:
[Fark user image image 670x390]
[Fark user image image 744x299]


Jefferson Davis parish in Louisiana too.
Went out there for work last year, it's as dismal as it sounds.
 
