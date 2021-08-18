 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   The Lincoln Memorial has a typo   (wjla.com) divider line
Joelogon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FYI, both typos are fixed: The one on the Lincoln Memorial was filled in, and the one in the article (which was really confusing -- it had autocorrected the typo) was updated without a note; it previously read:

The typo was with the word "future" which was initially engraved as "future." Park officials believe the artist, Ernest C. Bairstow, grabbed an "e" stencil instead of an "f."

/stubmitter
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The typo invalidates the Constitution, and therefore Trump is President for life as prophesized by Q.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're ever there, take some time to closely examine the artwork. I wouldn't post your photos online though.
 
skyotter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I want to see that typewriter.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah seen this before but one of the states names on the outside is damaged from a drunk guy shooting off an AA gun during WW2 on a nearby roof.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The euture is now, old man.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

ANYTHING IS A DIDO IF YOUR BRAVE ENOUGH
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it really a "typo" if it is not typed?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: If you're ever there, take some time to closely examine the artwork. I wouldn't post your photos online though.


And unlike the Alamo, it actually has a basement.
You used to be able to tour it until some tourist pointed out asbestos in 1989 and the tours were stopped.
Thanks a lot snitch!

https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/l​i​ncoln-memorial-undercroft
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: If you're ever there, take some time to closely examine the artwork. I wouldn't post your photos online though.


I think maybe you would be beloved if you explained what you are talking about. I would belove you.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Is it really a "typo" if it is not typed?


Its an engravo.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did they spell it "Linkin"?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great googly moogly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a typo on the Washington monument, too. It inadvertently reads "PUBLIC MONUMENT".
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yo dawg I headr you dislike typos so I made a typo in your article about a typo.

/and a typo in the Yo dawg about disliking typos
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The world will little note nor long remember.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's still a typo in TFA in the photo caption: "Credit: National Park Service<p>{/p}"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Destructor: The typo invalidates the Constitution, and therefore Trump is President for life as prophesized by Q.



I think that it actually invalidates the Emancipation Proclamation. Ipso factoid, all the black votes for Biden no longer count and Trump is now president.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Is it really a "typo" if it is not typed?


Typo's not the preferred nomenclature, dude. Typographic error, please.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He really eucked up.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Loucifer: He really eucked up.


Perhaps this should be the new Fark filter for f*ck.
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: edmo: If you're ever there, take some time to closely examine the artwork. I wouldn't post your photos online though.

And unlike the Alamo, it actually has a basement.
You used to be able to tour it until some tourist pointed out asbestos in 1989 and the tours were stopped.
Thanks a lot snitch!

https://www.atlasobscura.com/places/li​ncoln-memorial-undercroft


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Is it really a "typo" if it is not typed?


It's an error involving the typeface, so it sorta still counts.
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pemis.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Toby's gonna fix it.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dude should've hired an assistant to proofread his work. What a dumbass.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mother Eucker!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
