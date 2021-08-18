 Skip to content
(AP News)   Oh Henry - Almond Joy in California turning to sadness under Marathon drought; no PayDay anticipated, just Mounds of dead trees   (apnews.com) divider line
    Sad, Water resources, Water supply, Water management, Deficit irrigation, Water crisis, enough water, Water quality, deepening drought  
224 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 8:15 PM



Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
(mildly nsfw)
Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away (lyrics)
Youtube 8t-iFr9q1I8
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*snickers*
 
Dels
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nuts.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Paydays don't have almonds, subby.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why do they grow water heavy crops in places with no rain
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're gonna need more than a couple 100 Grand to build some desalination plants
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love almonds but a gallon of water per nut isn't sustainable
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby, Almond Joy's got nuts. Mounds don't.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good thing I had to give up nuts thanks to kidney stones.
 
natazha [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I love almonds but a gallon of water per nut isn't sustainable


And almond orchards are death traps for bees. ~30% of all bees brought in to pollinate almonds die. The nectar has little sugar, there's too many pesticides, and the honey is to bitter to market.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But California doesn't grow cash crops! And almonds don't need much water!  right?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I love almonds but a gallon of water per nut isn't sustainable


Wait until you do the math and figure out what a pound of beef's water requirements are.

Hint: it's the same.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: FunkJunkie: I love almonds but a gallon of water per nut isn't sustainable

Wait until you do the math and figure out what a pound of beef's water requirements are.

Hint: it's the same.


Gram for gram, beef is a whole lot more nutritious than farking almonds.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Why do they grow water heavy crops in places with no rain


Cheap land, cheap water and cheap labor.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FunkJunkie: I love almonds but a gallon of water per nut isn't sustainable


In an average year, the average combined stream flows in California is 19,551,085,700,000 US gallons. It would be sustainable if more winter flows could be banked into groundwater, enough for 40 billion pounds of almonds.

TheSwizz: Wait until you do the math and figure out what a pound of beef's water requirements are.

Hint: it's the same.


That would actually surprise me, since I would expect it to be much, much more. I see 1800 gallons to a pound of beef, vs. 480 to a pound of almonds - and I'm surprised it's even that close.
 
