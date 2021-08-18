 Skip to content
 
(Mercury News)   Caldor Fire explodes in size. Fire authorities monitoring situation at Woolworth's and Bradlees   (mercurynews.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
O Brother Where Art Thou - Woolsworth
Youtube JaW0M6V85j8
where is a big burly man when we need him
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/So old
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is reaching back a couple decades.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This fire has really taken off and is making a run toward South Tahoe . An awful lot of valuable property up there and beautiful scenery going up in smoke.  Hopefully everyone can get out in time as this one is moving quite rapidly.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They literally just closed the farking forest
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know where that is. Good luck escaping down all those twisty roads.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hold on guys!  I got this!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?


Just under 40, from the Northeast. I was dragged through both Caldor and Bradlees by my mother as a kid. Zayers, Lechmere, and G. Fox too. Never been to a Woolworths, to my recollection. Remember Ruby Vine and his Railroad Salvage commercials, but don't think we ever went there. Sometimes she would take me to Friendly's for ice cream after shopping if I was good. What was I saying? Well, the important thing to remember is that I had an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: They literally just closed the farking forest
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x971]


That is fairly normal, many of the state and national forests in Northern California have a closure order due to several large fires burning.  They need the park personnel assisting the fire fighting (road closures, evacuation order,, etc.)  Plus they don't want a bunch of people coming into the forest to hike or camp and potentially have the fire suddenly grow or shift direction putting people at risk.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?


Ames already was a tire fire.

/ Worked at Ames for my last two years of high school
// Visited a Target on the west coast, took one look at it and said, "If this ever reaches the northeast, it'll run Ames out of business."
/// And it did, with Walmart's help
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We remember.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?


Fark user imageView Full Size


the fires are INSANE!
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lizyrd: Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?

Just under 40, from the Northeast. I was dragged through both Caldor and Bradlees by my mother as a kid. Zayers, Lechmere, and G. Fox too. Never been to a Woolworths, to my recollection. Remember Ruby Vine and his Railroad Salvage commercials, but don't think we ever went there. Sometimes she would take me to Friendly's for ice cream after shopping if I was good. What was I saying? Well, the important thing to remember is that I had an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time.


Did you have Ames? It was similar to the ones you mentioned. I knew a guy who worked at both Caldor and Lechmere. I also remember Service Merchandise, which was an odd place.
 
daffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?


There are many of us that got that reference. OH MY GOD. I'M OLD!

Oh yeah, sorry about your fires California.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?


Jamesway all the way, baby. Also EJ Korvetts, and if you've ever been in Bergen county, Alexanders on rt 4.

shiat I remember buying lumber at Channel and Rickles.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Caldor calls for aid! The beacons are lit!

We remembered to clear the dry brush around the beacons this time, right?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MBooda: We remember.
[Fark user image 275x276]
[Fark user image 546x860]


What is wrong with using the word RAPE in Scrabble?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: They literally just closed the farking forest
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x971]


Why didn't Newsom start raking the forest??
/got nothing
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i saw a teen wearing a newly-made bradlees tshirt recently.  i don't think i ever felt older than seeing a kid wearing a logo for a company that no one has thought about for years that went out before he was born but after i was older than him
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dbaggins: MBooda: We remember.
[Fark user image 275x276]
[Fark user image 546x860]

What is wrong with using the word RAPE in Scrabble?


You just can't use it twice.

/no matter how much you like it
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

H31N0US: shiat I remember buying lumber at Channel and Rickles.


pergament
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: They literally just closed the farking forest
[pbs.twimg.com image 850x971]


Good. That should keep the fire out.
 
Truthman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: lizyrd: Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?

Just under 40, from the Northeast. I was dragged through both Caldor and Bradlees by my mother as a kid. Zayers, Lechmere, and G. Fox too. Never been to a Woolworths, to my recollection. Remember Ruby Vine and his Railroad Salvage commercials, but don't think we ever went there. Sometimes she would take me to Friendly's for ice cream after shopping if I was good. What was I saying? Well, the important thing to remember is that I had an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time.

Did you have Ames? It was similar to the ones you mentioned. I knew a guy who worked at both Caldor and Lechmere. I also remember Service Merchandise, which was an odd place.


Oh, my, yes... I remember where the Ames was. It's a Burlington Coat Factory now. It was next to the Stop & Shop, which in back then was a FINEST (after they shortened First National Store). There's a Boston Market across the parking lot, which used to be called Boston Chicken.

God damn, it's gonna be great when my nieces and nephews get old enough to bore with this shiat.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's burning north and east of 50 right now. Hard to say if it will burn all the way up into Desolation or not, and harder to say if it will go downhill into the basin.

Turn your livestock loose and pack up now, because it's going to be too late in another day or so.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I worked the Fork fire near Georgetown last year. Our base camp was at the Sunset campground on the Union Valley Reservoir.  Much of that area is overgrown and hasn't had a fire in a long time.  The trees in that area are large and we were using explosives to clear extraction routes so that the firefighters could get out if things went bad.  The roads in that area are twisty, windy with steep hills on all sides. The map below is from 2:30 p.m. ago with Grizzly Flats highlighted.  It's not the only town in that area that's threatened and the firefighters are not going to have an easy time with that fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dbaggins: MBooda: We remember.
[Fark user image 275x276]
[Fark user image 546x860]

What is wrong with using the word RAPE in Scrabble?


You're supposed to hold out and try and get a 'G'
 
ifky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My mom would always buy me and my brother an ICEE and soft pretzel if we had to go get something at Bradlees.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?

[Fark user image 320x180]

the fires are INSANE!


Fark user imageView Full Size


And you also can't leave out Bedding Barn...
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: lizyrd: Kyle Butler: Dude, don't you have to be over 50 and from the Northeast to get that one?


/over 50 and from the Northeast.

//What about the Lechmere, Zayer's and Nobody Beats the Wiz fires?

Just under 40, from the Northeast. I was dragged through both Caldor and Bradlees by my mother as a kid. Zayers, Lechmere, and G. Fox too. Never been to a Woolworths, to my recollection. Remember Ruby Vine and his Railroad Salvage commercials, but don't think we ever went there. Sometimes she would take me to Friendly's for ice cream after shopping if I was good. What was I saying? Well, the important thing to remember is that I had an onion on my belt, which was the style at the time.

Did you have Ames? It was similar to the ones you mentioned. I knew a guy who worked at both Caldor and Lechmere. I also remember Service Merchandise, which was an odd place.


Loved the Service Merchandise catalog as a kid. I was tossed up on wanting either a microscope set, a telescope, or rock tumbler for Christmas one year, and got the microscope. Had a lot of fun with that.

Also remember all those places, and the nifty luncheonette inside Woolworth at the mall that had the best fries. It was a treat to eat there or Roy Rogers.

Does anyone else remember McCrorys? I think it was spelled like that. They were a lesser chain. In terms of perceived cheapyness, it was McCrorys as the chintziest, then Woolworth, Bradlees, Caldor, Alexander's, and then hoity toity Read's. There were deer or cattle skulls on the wall at Alexander's that freaked me out as a kid.
 
