 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   FARK Bucket List revealed as guy chained to roof of Escalade speeds down Detroit freeway; "I didn't want his brains on my windshield"   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

872 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 3:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your Mad Max cosplay has gotten out of hand.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paul Muad-detroit
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ducking under overpasses?  There's a minimum of 16 feet of clearance on those interstate highways.  Unless he's 8+ feet tall, he's just a wuss who couldn't handle the experience he claimed he wanted.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lmao that reporter looks like she was called away from the Kentucky Derby or Wimbledon to cover this story in downtown Detroit.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Ducking under overpasses?  There's a minimum of 16 feet of clearance on those interstate highways.  Unless he's 8+ feet tall, he's just a wuss who couldn't handle the experience he claimed he wanted.


This motherfu*ker puts Robitussin on his pancakes, dude.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unimpressed

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's bait
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Mitt Romney driving?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lonnie's got some theories why someone would pull off this stunt, thinking it has something to do with Instagram clout or for other social media.  "People are trying to get views, likes, and shares," he said. "Don't try this at home."

...complained Lonnie as he shared his video of the stunt on social media.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Ducking under overpasses?  There's a minimum of 16 feet of clearance on those interstate highways.  Unless he's 8+ feet tall, he's just a wuss who couldn't handle the experience he claimed he wanted.


The Lodge isn't an interstate, it's M-10.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I didn't want his brains on my windshield"
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was just praying I didn't have no brains on my windshield."
Chain Guy's brains? A swarm of gnats would be harder to clean off.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Ducking under overpasses?  There's a minimum of 16 feet of clearance on those interstate highways.  Unless he's 8+ feet tall, he's just a wuss who couldn't handle the experience he claimed he wanted.


Nah around here theyre often lower than that, like 14'x clearance give or take some
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: Glorious Golden Ass: Ducking under overpasses?  There's a minimum of 16 feet of clearance on those interstate highways.  Unless he's 8+ feet tall, he's just a wuss who couldn't handle the experience he claimed he wanted.

The Lodge isn't an interstate, it's M-10.


That's true.  Still, if he wants a real thrill, he should check out this road.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detroit freeways are like the autobahn, the only one policing them is the State Police and they only show up when there is already an accident.  Going back to work three days a week next week, not looking forward to that drive again.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

king of vegas: That's bait


How so?
For King Kong?!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Detroit gives you lots of reasons to be "from Detroit" but not be in Detroit.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And then he got his pledge name: Samsonite
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Lmao that reporter looks like she was called away from the Kentucky Derby or Wimbledon to cover this story in downtown Detroit.


News station: let's give plus-size reporters an opportunity.
Plus-size reporter: *wears pink satin*
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.