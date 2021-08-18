Fark NotNewsletter: Every week for seven years

|
|
|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-08-18 1:37:50 PM
• • •
The Fark NotNewsletter will be 7 years old next Wednesday. The traditional 7th anniversary gift is copper or wool, but I can always use more of the typical monkey things, like bananas, dynamite... wrenches. But really, having you here is the greatest gift I could ask for. Well, that or a giant robot.
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Our beta test of the new Fark News Livestream went well last week. Thanks to the folks who jumped in when they saw the Twitch notification. We're going to do another beta test this week, Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. Trevor's still getting used to the format, and I think I've got the audio situation worked out. So we're not ready for prime time just yet.
By the way, if anyone knows anything about frame rates and Twitch, hit me up - either I've got a setting wrong or my local internet connection is shabby. Which apparently it has been lately, someone dug up a bunch of cables somewhere. My money's on the new Amazon facility in north Lexington, but I have no proof or evidence of that.
Should be an interesting show this week - the media cycle's been completely swamped with Afghanistan and COVID-19 stuff, but I've caught a few cool things flying under the radar. Two of which involve nuclear fusion and Britney Spears, but there are many more. Since this is still a beta test, we won't be running a Fark link or an embed for it so if you want to catch it, this'll be the only heads up about it.
Thanks also to the TotalFarkers who joined in the layout discussion last week - I should have new mocks for you shortly. Anyone else who wants in on the conversation should sign up for TotalFark by next week. Should be fun.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Noticeably F.A.T. had a foolproof strategy for ensuring toddlers don't find loaded weapons in one's home
Marcus Aurelius figured out why Chet Hanks is so opposed to the COVID-19 vaccines
Ivo Shandor had something to say about a toddler shooting her mom while the mom was on a Zoom call
farkingismybusiness reacted to a woman complaining about a Tigger flag in her neighbor's yard
felching pen asked a question about unlocked vehicles that a bear got into while looking for food
koder discussed the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees who won't die in crashes or from COVID-19
Demetrius attempted to correct the math on NewportBarGuy's comment about hospital workers who walked out in protest over a vaccine mandate
Gordon Bennett had a specific reason for not being interested in watching Gina Carano's upcoming movie for Daily Wire members
Markoff_Cheney wanted justice when a woman died of COVID-19 days after undergoing an emergency C-section
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That came through for an article advising men against putting apple cider vinegar on their ding-a-lings
Smart:
Benevolent Misanthrope had a gentle message for Chet Hanks regarding his opposition to COVID vaccines
Noticeably F.A.T. had a foolproof strategy for ensuring toddlers don't find loaded weapons in one's home
IHateHipHop told us about a patient who was finally ready to get vaccinated
Kit Fister gave solid advice to anyone who needs to hire and keep employees
mjjt had a solution for hospitals that are overcrowded with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
Recoil Therapy knew what a kindergartener's parents should do after the teacher advised limiting their kid's reading because she was too advanced
FarkingChas pointed out that the plague rats are also lab rats
thealgorerhythm shared what it's like for some kids to be back in school
CSB Sunday Morning: Summer Break stories
Smart: Hey Nurse! experienced a different kind of summer break
Funny: Theeng once was wilder than the wildlife
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Sin'sHero explained why Arnold Schwarzenegger has been so pro-vaccine and anti-Trump
blastoh told us more about the 774,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses that were administered that day
anjin-san reacted to Andrew Cuomo announcing his resignation
Badmoodman thought there was something odd about the name of the woman who was arrested for allegedly recruiting for GOP strategist Anton Lazzaro's underage sex trafficking
Im_Gumby knew someone who backed up a rumor that's going around
Politics Smart:
hubiestubert predicted people would rationalize rejecting the wise words of Arnold Schwarzenegger
weddingsinger explained a woman's rant against kids wearing masks in schools
EdwardTellerhands argued that there's another reason why it would be appropriate to name Highway 27 in Florida after Donald Trump
OneFretAway pointed out another time when Trump didn't seem to understand which things happened under his presidency
Ambivalence had a suggestion for Josh Hawley's idea that he got from Joe Biden
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Cork on Fork needed a sign
noazark gave excellent advice
Eegah took us to the gun show
EdgeRunner shared a fact about modern romance
RedZoneTuba found a master meditator
RedZoneTuba made a minimalist version of a popular meme
RedZoneTuba ran into our angry uncle
Wrongo discovered that the drought has changed the scenery
Driedsponge saw a puddy tat for the last time
DisseminationMonkey presented a wild boxing match
Fartist Friday: Use images or poetry to show how you like to relax
wild9 enjoys spending time at the lake
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: Our theme is "Fark Artist Food Art" or "F'Artist F'Art," inspired by this tweet. It's a Virtual Shindig and veggie trays are so passé. Create a temptingly creative appetizer dish by drawing on paper a face or animal (or animal face) and decorating it with snack food you can then chow down on. Potato chips for hair, carrot sticks for a bunny's ears, etc.
Farktography: Artsy-Fartsy 3
beerrun gave us a bokeh of orchids
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and I'm gonna have to make up some more strawberry ice cream since we got four people in the 1000 club this time, UnrepentantApostate came out on top with 1020, just ahead of MrCynical in second with 1019 and fnordfocus in third with 1012. Reek! made fourth with 1010, and a far candle gets into the top five with 986.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which chocolate magnate was responsible for modern milk chocolate. Only 49% of quiztakers knew that Daniel Peter was experimenting with the baby formula made by Henri Nestlé in the 1870s, and later went into business with him to make the sweet chocolatey goodness in all its forms we know today. Of course, it was another 85 years before mankind came up with the perfection known as the 100 Grand bar, but this was a huge step towards its development,
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about where to find the biggest indoor water park in America. 82% of quiztakers knew that Kalahari Resorts and Conventions could be found in the Pocono Mountains of Northeast Pennsylvania. Interestingly, the name "Pocono" comes from an Algonquian word meaning "creek between two hills'', so I think it's safe to call that an understatement.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the upcoming series from David Letterman's Worldwide Pants, the production company he named for the pair of pants he sent across the country with Caset Kasem in the early 1990s. Only 60% of quiztakers knew that Sarah Silverman would be hosting a standalone show based on the Stupid Pet Tricks segment of his late night comedy shows of the 80s and 90s. Being that it's Sarah Silverman, I'm expecting a nonzero number of these tricks to involve poop.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about ZZ Top's Dusty Hill. A whopping 84% of quiztakers knew that he was the band's bassist. After his passing last month, the band announced that they would continue on with Elwood Francis, their long-time guitar tech, filling in on bass. Amazingly, this is the first lineup change the band has had for 51 years. Fortunately, Francis already has the epic beard, so I think he's been ready to do this part for years.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, you can catch up now that you know a few of the answers., Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
|
|