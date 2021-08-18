 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Welcome to Ohio HAHA Now you're stuck in Ohio. Probably because of magnets   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Youre just sticky go take a shower
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let the cousin-f*cking begin escalate!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will there be a urine toss at Tila Tequila this year?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the juggalos have a higher rate of vaccination than Sturgis did.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they won't get covid?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the most disgusting crap I have ever heard was when Stern sent Wolfie to a gathering of the Juggalos to interview attendees.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure where I heard it recently, but someone was trying to help someone else and asked.

"Do, you have somewhere to go?"

The reply was "if I had somewhere to go I wouldn't be in Cleveland"

That's fits Ohio.

Greetings From Ohio.
You've no place better to be
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They cancelled last year due to the threat of Covid. So they're alright in my book.

In fact, just about anybody is alright with me if they're not trying to harm innocent people or lying about how a deadly disease is just like the flu.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: They cancelled last year due to the threat of Covid. So they're alright in my book.

In fact, just about anybody is alright with me if they're not trying to harm innocent people or lying about how a deadly disease is just like the flu.


Well it is similar in that a virus causes it, and it can kill you. That's about it
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: I'm not sure where I heard it recently, but someone was trying to help someone else and asked.

"Do, you have somewhere to go?"

The reply was "if I had somewhere to go I wouldn't be in Cleveland"

That's fits Ohio.

Greetings From Ohio.
You've no place better to be


As far as Ohio goes, Cleveland isn't that bad particularly in the nicer suburbs right on Lake Erie. Not far from Cedar Point either.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But you can meet such a nice girl there

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mute_ants
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You'd be shocked, shocked I say, as to the number of juggalos in Columbus alone. Couldn't go a week when I lived there without seeing the hatchet man
 
BlackPete
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Murflette: Youre just sticky go take a shower


How'd you know about the stickiness?
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I don't have a lot of animosity towards other states unlike most of Farkdotcom, but wtf, y'all do unspeakable things to "chili".
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: But you can meet such a nice girl there

[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]


What an oter wise might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: But you can meet such a nice girl there

[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]


She seems nice.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ay, oh, way to go, Ohio
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: But you can meet such a nice girl there

[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]


By gawd, she's got a vine growing outta her coochie.
 
culebra
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Murflette: Youre just sticky go take a shower

How'd you know about the stickiness?


Fark user imageView Full Size
It's the Faygo.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image 425x318]I don't have a lot of animosity towards other states unlike most of Farkdotcom, but wtf, y'all do unspeakable things to "chili".


Has that abomination escaped the confines of Cincinnati into Ohio proper? Gah!
 
bughunter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: BlackPete: Murflette: Youre just sticky go take a shower

How'd you know about the stickiness?

[Fark user image 425x295]It's the Faygo.


Do they have diet Faygo?

/diabeetus
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 425x318]I don't have a lot of animosity towards other states unlike most of Farkdotcom, but wtf, y'all do unspeakable things to "chili".


I'll see your "three-way" (yes, that's really what they call it here), and raise you... GOETTA!
assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
kabloink
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
whoop whoop

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When Juggalos die of COVID, do they come back as zombies?

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image 425x318]I don't have a lot of animosity towards other states unlike most of Farkdotcom, but wtf, y'all do unspeakable things to "chili".


I mean, if they serve it there and people like it, sure. Do what you will. It's the fact that people claim chili piled on top of some Barilla pasta is "ZOMG so amazing" when in actuality it's what mom would make for dinner when she forgot to run to the grocery store and had to improvise
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Maud Dib: [Fark user image 425x318]I don't have a lot of animosity towards other states unlike most of Farkdotcom, but wtf, y'all do unspeakable things to "chili".

I mean, if they serve it there and people like it, sure. Do what you will. It's the fact that people claim chili piled on top of some Barilla pasta is "ZOMG so amazing" when in actuality it's what mom would make for dinner when she forgot to run to the grocery store and had to improvise


No, that would be cream of chicken soup on top of cream of wheat.

Mom actually made that once.

/we was poor
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: But you can meet such a nice girl there

[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]


She owns her own business, that's a catch in my book
 
Hendawg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: But you can meet such a nice girl there

[i.pinimg.com image 850x565]


I only give tits for tats
 
BigChad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


\Oblig
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Maud Dib: [Fark user image 425x318]I don't have a lot of animosity towards other states unlike most of Farkdotcom, but wtf, y'all do unspeakable things to "chili".

I mean, if they serve it there and people like it, sure. Do what you will. It's the fact that people claim chili piled on top of some Barilla pasta is "ZOMG so amazing" when in actuality it's what mom would make for dinner when she forgot to run to the grocery store and had to improvise


I've lived here for ten years and still have no interest in trying it, but it isn't like regular chili. It's a thin meat sauce flavored with spices found in Greek or Turkish meat dishes. Not my kind of thing, but probably better with spaghetti than with the cheddar cheese, from how it's described.

There are many excellent restaurants here, so I go along happily without this odd-sounding concoction.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lilistonic: pastramithemosterotic: Maud Dib: [Fark user image 425x318]I don't have a lot of animosity towards other states unlike most of Farkdotcom, but wtf, y'all do unspeakable things to "chili".

I mean, if they serve it there and people like it, sure. Do what you will. It's the fact that people claim chili piled on top of some Barilla pasta is "ZOMG so amazing" when in actuality it's what mom would make for dinner when she forgot to run to the grocery store and had to improvise

I've lived here for ten years and still have no interest in trying it, but it isn't like regular chili. It's a thin meat sauce flavored with spices found in Greek or Turkish meat dishes. Not my kind of thing, but probably better with spaghetti than with the cheddar cheese, from how it's described.

There are many excellent restaurants here, so I go along happily without this odd-sounding concoction.


That could be a hell of a lot of different things
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't know. Maybe I should check it out. I can always put earplugs in for ICP.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Will there be a urine toss at Tila Tequila this year?


She's still alive?  And the Juggalos still support her?
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to try Skyline.
 
culebra
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
juggalobabyfuneral.jpg
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Maud Dib: [Fark user image 425x318]I don't have a lot of animosity towards other states unlike most of Farkdotcom, but wtf, y'all do unspeakable things to "chili".

I mean, if they serve it there and people like it, sure. Do what you will. It's the fact that people claim chili piled on top of some Barilla pasta is "ZOMG so amazing" when in actuality it's what mom would make for dinner when she forgot to run to the grocery store and had to improvise


Mom would not have put clove, allspice and cinnamon in her improvised dish and it would have tasted much better as a result. They should call it "Pumpkin Spice Chili" with all that crap in there.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x637]

I don't know. Maybe I should check it out. I can always put earplugs in for ICP.


Very, very few of them look like that.

/wear two condoms and use bleach afterwards
 
stevejovi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's at Legend Valley. What a clusterfark THAT'S going to be. It's been heavy rain the last 3 days. It's going to be Woodstock '94 all over again.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x637]

I don't know. Maybe I should check it out. I can always put earplugs in for ICP.


Is that a burrito?

Hell yes, I would.

/lunchtime
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bughunter: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x637]

I don't know. Maybe I should check it out. I can always put earplugs in for ICP.

Is that a burrito?

Hell yes, I would.

/lunchtime


I've seen that pic like 50 times and never noticed the burrito
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I remember the first time I heard them I thought they were some type of comedy or parody act & were ok. Only after telling the guy who gave me the cd to listen to they were funny did I realize how serious their fans took them.

It was odd to hear about how dedicated they were to a group I thought was just mildly amusing.  It was like I insulted their religion.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't have a problem with the juggalos, they just seem to be people who just like having a good time, but I really dislike ICP.  It's like nails on a chalkboard to me.
 
Frederick45
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Great State to be from...The further the better!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
#1) I'll bet the Juggalos as a population have a better vaccination than the state of Ohio. Which leads me to...

#2) In the before-times, the correct reaction here would be a mixture of hysterical laughter that The Gathering is a thing that continues to exist and shaking one's head in horrified disbelief that The Gathering is a thing that continues to exist. But now I just feel sorry for all those people who will have to be in Ohio in order to get their whoop on.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Some of the most disgusting crap I have ever heard was when Stern sent Wolfie to a gathering of the Juggalos to interview attendees.


Whatever dude, consider the source: Stern! I've seen a "documentary" where a couple of guys attended and they were treated great. I just worry about the trillions of brain cells killed every year there. Those folks love to HUFF
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TWX: [external-preview.redd.it image 500x350]


The racism.
 
culebra
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x637]

I don't know. Maybe I should check it out. I can always put earplugs in for ICP.


STIs: Gotta Catch 'Em All.
 
