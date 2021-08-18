 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   After years of hiding behind a mask, mysterious Taliban spokesman finally shows his face. He's got a dark beard. SHOCKING   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Taliban, Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda, photo of Zabihullah Mujahid, Pakistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, Mr Mujahid, Kabul  
•       •       •

213 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 9:46 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot.
He's going to get Covi... Oh.

Carry on.
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's like that Twilight Zone with the ugly frowny face masked people.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB: This idiot announced I was dead one time. True story.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: CSB: This idiot announced I was dead one time. True story.


Guessing he declared your unit toast?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Chemlight Battery: CSB: This idiot announced I was dead one time. True story.

Guessing he declared your unit toast?


Pretty much. I was WIA with a couple other guys and medevac'd back to the FOB via Blackhawk. It really wasn't all that bad. I was ambulatory. But his announcement said they killed like 20 of us or something.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good. I'm betting the Intelligence community already had his pic but if not, facial recognition should make it easier to drone this guy straight to hell.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All these Taliban guys have zero eyebrow game. No wonder the woman want nothing to do with them.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Good. I'm betting the Intelligence community already had his pic but if not, facial recognition should make it easier to drone this guy straight to hell.


Uh. This guy is officially off the table for droning. As is the entire new government of Afghanistan.  These are the guys now.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.