(Kent Online)   Before ordering wigs, make sure you know the difference between wigs and cans of hot dogs   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meatloaf again?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's astounding.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I never had canned hot-dogs, do they taste as bad as I imagine?
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I never had canned hot-dogs, do they taste as bad as I imagine?


No worse than your standard cheap pork and chicken hot dogs.
 
Flincher
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I never had canned hot-dogs, do they taste as bad as I imagine?


Vienna sausages
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Huh.

I looked to see if you could get canned hot dogs from Amazon and discovered a startling revelation about their inventory:

NO

CANNED

HOT DOGS!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Your a hot dog..But you better not try to eat them, frank furters...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Huh.

I looked to see if you could get canned hot dogs from Amazon and discovered a startling revelation about their inventory:

NO

CANNED

HOT DOGS!


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a lot of sausage.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Canned hot dogs?  Is that like milk in bags?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh the hairmanitee
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't be worse than the Four Fingers of Death
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Huh.

I looked to see if you could get canned hot dogs from Amazon and discovered a startling revelation about their inventory:

NO

CANNED

HOT DOGS!


I found Vienna Sausages, google says they're very similar. I never had those either.
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm not going to read the article, but people draping hot dogs off their heads wouldn't be the silliest fashion choice I've seen.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Meatloaf again?


Well that's a tender subject...
 
Chuck87
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Huh.

I looked to see if you could get canned hot dogs from Amazon and discovered a startling revelation about their inventory:

NO

CANNED

HOT DOGS!


After doing a brief search, this was the closest I could find:

https://www.amazon.com/Nobre-Canned-F​r​ankfurt-Sausages/dp/B00KWCO4DA
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Huh.

I looked to see if you could get canned hot dogs from Amazon and discovered a startling revelation about their inventory:

NO

CANNED

HOT DOGS!


You can probably get can of baked beans with smaller sausages.

Perhaps you have Spaghetti Napoly, like we have here, which is spaghetti, in sweet tomato sauce, with small sausages and meatballs.

Super expensive for some reason.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nicholasneko: talkertopc: I never had canned hot-dogs, do they taste as bad as I imagine?

No worse than your standard cheap pork and chicken hot dogs.


I just finished a couple of those.

It's...affordable, I'll give it that.
 
Resin33
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shouldn't have used Wish.com I guess.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wurst wig ever!
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't get hot and flustered.....

The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Planet Hotdog
Youtube r48DlxpLvC4
 
