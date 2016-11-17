 Skip to content
(SacBee)   Ceiling rat is watching your classmate   (sacbee.com) divider line
12
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Jewls is going to be pissed.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Do you want plague or COVID to take home from school?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just as long as ceiling rat and ceiling cat aren't both watching.

I don't want to be seen masturbating my classmate.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
California:  Where they don't bother to have maintenance do a quick scan of the building for unwanted dirt/pests before opening the doors and letting students in.
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

Ive seen this before.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Excuse me, I'm trying to get an education Karen, just like your kids"
pics.mcclatchyinteractive.comView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: California:  Where they don't bother to have maintenance do a quick scan of the building for unwanted dirt/pests before opening the doors and letting students in.


That was about the first thing I thought.

/I once opened a cupboard in the kitchen and a rat jumped out onto my chest. It was annoying.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's nice living in one of the few rat-free areas on the planet.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How long have they known about school opening for in person classes again?  Why wasn't the "work" done during the time BEFORE that date?  Oh, right.  Low income and minority kids being taught in that school.  Don't need to worry about THEM.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I taught in a school that was rat infested and very old. Rats would fall on students desks, etc... They moved the school into a portable farm, gutted the entire building and rebuilt. When we moved into the "new" building, there were still rats because the construction workers had taken a liking to some of them and had been feeding them and treating them as pets.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: /I once opened a cupboard in the kitchen and a rat jumped out onto my chest. It was annoying.


Did you name him 'Bitey'?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: California:  Where they don't bother to have maintenance do a quick scan of the building for unwanted dirt/pests before opening the doors and letting students in.


Yeah, rats would never infest schools in a red state.
 
