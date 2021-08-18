 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   On today's episode of I Know Where This Is Going: "...but after a week-long church camp, she and other members of her family tested positive for the coronavirus"   (sfgate.com) divider line
38
    More: Asinine, Vaccine, Lydia Rodriguez, The Washington Post, members of her family, Family, Vaccination, time Rodriguez, children of the Rodriguez family  
•       •       •

575 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 6:26 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many messages does God need to send to get through to these idiots?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not gonna lie, all of these "Now that I'm dying I realize I should have gotten vaccinated" stories are kind of running together for me.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FAFO gang is getting larger.  Now if only there were plenty of other articles out there showing others that, hey, if you FA, you WILL FO!

\oh wait... there is
 
Begoggle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if Christianity is based on a series of false premises.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Lydia has never really believed in vaccines," Jones, 55, told The Post. "She believed that she could handle everything on her own, that you didn't really need medicine."


So...How'd that work out for her?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Set Finding Out to maximum!
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: "Lydia has never really believed in vaccines," Jones, 55, told The Post. "She believed that she could handle everything on her own, that you didn't really need medicine."

So...How'd that work out for her?


Somehow I have managed to get vaccinated and avoid the unvaccinated on my own, she should have tried hard.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just because.

Also fark you antivax dumbshiat. Enjoy your multiple organ damage.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These selfish, narcissistic motherfarkers just orphaned four kids because of their idiocy.
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cork on Fork [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The family has relayed her last wishes about the vaccine to the couple's 18-year-old twins, Jones said. The plan is to schedule an appointment for the 11-year-old daughter as soon as she qualifies, and the couple's 16-year-old son is expected to get the shot soon.

Sure, take your time... no rush at all.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MAGAts are just gonna read "Rodriguez" and think "Pffft, they deserved it. They didn't have the protection of my master race genetic purity".

Then they'll waddle off to the Piggly Wiggly with the extra-wide seats on the electric carts, and exercise their Constitutional, Dog-given right to not wear a mask.
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The woman was a nurse, she should know better. At least the kids may have a chance. My sons father in law refused to get the shot...Guess what...yup he is in the hospital. He told the nurse he wanted to go home and she told him that she would see the next day, in a body bag. I told my daughter in law to keep my grandsons away from him. She said that she had already been doing that. He is the only one in our whole family that did not get the shot and not one of them has gotten sick.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A nurse.
Who doesn't believe in vaccines.

Where TF did she go to nursing school, and how TF did she manage to graduate?
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: How many messages does God need to send to get through to these idiots?

How many messages does God need to send to get through to these

farking idiots?

ftfemphaais
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

From the Wapo article:

"I knew she would never get vaccinated," Jones told The Post. "I was very concerned."

/Too bad, so sad ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
//they would have died anyway since they were fierce anti-vaxxers
///kids didn't get any of their vaccines either
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Something similar:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1163677​0​/Are-you-ready-for-Summer-Are-you-read​y-for-sunshine-Are-you-ready-to-cough-​wheeze-die-for-Jeez-as-Covid-starts-fo​olin-around#new
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Rodriguez wasn't a nurse, she was a piano teacher. Her sister was the nurse, and tried to convince her to get the vaccine.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
""Lydia has never really believed in vaccines," Jones, 55, told The Post."

Wrong tense, chief.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

daffy: The woman was a nurse, she should know better. At least the kids may have a chance. My sons father in law refused to get the shot...Guess what...yup he is in the hospital. He told the nurse he wanted to go home and she told him that she would see the next day, in a body bag. I told my daughter in law to keep my grandsons away from him. She said that she had already been doing that. He is the only one in our whole family that did not get the shot and not one of them has gotten sick.


Flowery Twats: A nurse.
Who doesn't believe in vaccines.

Where TF did she go to nursing school, and how TF did she manage to graduate?


Her cousin was the nurse, who absolutely believed in vaccine efficacy, and tried to warn the mother who died. The woman who died was a piano teacher.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

daffy: The woman was a nurse, she should know better. At least the kids may have a chance. My sons father in law refused to get the shot...Guess what...yup he is in the hospital. He told the nurse he wanted to go home and she told him that she would see the next day, in a body bag. I told my daughter in law to keep my grandsons away from him. She said that she had already been doing that. He is the only one in our whole family that did not get the shot and not one of them has gotten sick.


She was a piano teacher.
/the cousin was a nurse.
 
comrade
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is such a tragic story.  ;( lol. Sorry.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shouldn't everybody be celebrating because now she gets to spend an eternity with Jesus?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

erik-k: [Fark user image 425x629]

Just because.

Also fark you antivax dumbshiat. Enjoy your multiple organ damage.


Every argument can be won with Doctor Who.

I feel awkward when blokes talk sport
Youtube JJu1oQYA8GI
 
wxboy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

daffy: The woman was a nurse, she should know better. At least the kids may have a chance. My sons father in law refused to get the shot...Guess what...yup he is in the hospital. He told the nurse he wanted to go home and she told him that she would see the next day, in a body bag. I told my daughter in law to keep my grandsons away from him. She said that she had already been doing that. He is the only one in our whole family that did not get the shot and not one of them has gotten sick.


Flowery Twats: A nurse.
Who doesn't believe in vaccines.

Where TF did she go to nursing school, and how TF did she manage to graduate?


TFA doesn't say she was a nurse.  The cousin who tried in vain to convince her to be vaccinated was the nurse in the story.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When a religious freak doesn't get a vaccination and dies because Jesus wants them to be brave and have faith, I kind of respect the honest insanity of that. But when an educated health care worker dies from not getting vaccinated, I pretty much say "fark you, idiot"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey! Guys!  Did anybody notice that it was the cousin who was the nurse?!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Rodriguez wasn't a nurse, she was a piano teacher. Her sister was the nurse, and tried to convince her to get the vaccine.


Cousin, not sister. My mistake.

/I, too, enjoy a bit of reading noncomprehension
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Not gonna lie, all of these "Now that I'm dying I realize I should have gotten vaccinated" stories are kind of running together for me.


someone should make a coffee table book with a compilation of all the noteworthy ones. Gritty can be on the cover. The title will be "The Art Of Finding Out".

/given the number the book might have several volumes
//and will only be suitable for reinforced tables.
///gona give Simon and Schuster a call.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I could feel angry about all the harm that people's stupidity is causing. These antivaxxers are clogging hospitals, killing innocents, incubating new disease variants, and generally inconveniencing me and my life with necessary lockdowns and masking that we shouldn't need.

But, I think I have reached acceptance that this is just the road that we are going down, stupid or not. At least 20% of the population will never vaccinate. Covid isn't going away, and new variants are going to arise. The antivaxxers are going to get sick, many of them will experience Covid multiple times over the coming years and years we will be dealing with it.

Nothing is going to change that. So, lets just get the all the kids vaccinated soon, and then we can watch them find out. It's not great (it's actually really horrifying), but it's going to happen this way regardless, and I'm not wasting more anger on something inevitable.
 
Pert
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Heamer: daffy: The woman was a nurse, she should know better. At least the kids may have a chance. My sons father in law refused to get the shot...Guess what...yup he is in the hospital. He told the nurse he wanted to go home and she told him that she would see the next day, in a body bag. I told my daughter in law to keep my grandsons away from him. She said that she had already been doing that. He is the only one in our whole family that did not get the shot and not one of them has gotten sick.

Flowery Twats: A nurse.
Who doesn't believe in vaccines.

Where TF did she go to nursing school, and how TF did she manage to graduate?

Her cousin was the nurse, who absolutely believed in vaccine efficacy, and tried to warn the mother who died. The woman who died was a piano teacher.


Who didn't believe in playing in a minor key?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: How many messages does God need to send to get through to these idiots?


Just one, for some of them.
 
jimjays
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Rodriguez wasn't a nurse, she was a piano teacher. Her sister was the nurse, and tried to convince her to get the vaccine.


That's important information to weigh events. But not for nothing, piano teachers ought to know to get vaccinated. And librarians. The guys fixing the roads. The kids at the fast food joint...
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyone rush in to blame the media yet?  Okay, I'll start.

If the media would just stop reporting on this, it would stop happening!!
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anyone who got sick was clearly not right with God.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: "Lydia has never really believed in vaccines," Jones, 55, told The Post. "She believed that she could handle everything on her own, that you didn't really need medicine."


So...How'd that work out for her?


Welll I mean she doesn't really need medicine anymore. So she kind of proved herself right.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Rodriguez wasn't a nurse, she was a piano teacher.


Worlds smallest piano is playing a funeral march just for her.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Clearly, piano miniaturization has a long way to go before it catches up with violins.
 
schubie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those poor kids. I can't imagine how terrible this must be. And will be forever.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.