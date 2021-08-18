 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   UAE welcomes Ghani, his family, and his helicopter full of cash   (bbc.com) divider line
17
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cash? What cash?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I mentioned this in the last thread. Instead a boomer tried to school me on the random nuances of using the word "Afghan" vs "Afghani."
/and Americans mysteriously wonder why the USA wasted $4TN and 3,000+ lives in Afghanistan
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eh, considering even with making out like a bandit he still made far less an hour for far more than Bezos, Musk, etc.
 
Juc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
UAE eh?
well that place is going to cost him an arm and a leg.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Theeng: Eh, considering even with making out like a bandit he still made far less an hour for far more than Bezos, Musk, etc.


That's just what he took with him. Who knows how much he already stashed outside of Afghanistan?

That's also why he didn't care about the Army disappearing, he knew he was leaving for a life on easy street. That's also why the Army disappeared, why fight for that crook?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't believe the average schlub won't fight and die for this guy.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would like to see an assassin squad take him out. I am revengeful like that.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Afghan (former) Rat-in-Chief has completed his abandonment of the ship.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: That's also why the Army disappeared, why fight for that crook?


I heard the army never existed, they just pocketed US payments for 300,000 soldiers and paraded the same 100 guys past any senators who came to check up.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mentioned this in the last thread. Instead a boomer tried to school me on the random nuances of using the word "Afghan" vs "Afghani."
/and Americans mysteriously wonder why the USA wasted $4TN and 3,000+ lives in Afghanistan


This Afghan brought a Brazilian Afghanis to Dubai where he can exchange them for Dinars, Dollars, Hookers, and Blow.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/take the money and run woo woo woo
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
deecrowseer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Cash?  Are you talking about water rings?
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mentioned this in the last thread. Instead a boomer tried to school me on the random nuances of using the word "Afghan" vs "Afghani."
/and Americans mysteriously wonder why the USA wasted $4TN and 3,000+ lives in Afghanistan


4 tons of dollars!!! My god! How much IS that??!!
 
Sgt Otter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, he did go to Lake Oswego High School.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Coach McGirk: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mentioned this in the last thread. Instead a boomer tried to school me on the random nuances of using the word "Afghan" vs "Afghani."
/and Americans mysteriously wonder why the USA wasted $4TN and 3,000+ lives in Afghanistan

4 tons of dollars!!! My god! How much IS that??!!


Well, using US units it's 2,000 x 4 = $8,000.

Those silly metric users would only have 1,000 x 4 = €4,000.
 
Geotpf
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pinche Mateo: Cash? What cash?


The Russian government said he escaped with a large amount of cash.

/you know, those trustworthy Russian government officials
 
