(NBC News)   Duct tape is out at United. Straightforward assaulting passengers still encouraged   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Use zip ties instead.

I hear idiots LOVE zip ties.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Use zip ties instead.

I hear idiots LOVE zip ties.


listening to this story on the car radio today, as i waited in the parking lot 3.5 hours AFTER the appointment time i made 3 whole days prior with the "walk-in location/urgent care" for my GP's medical practice (for a non-respiratory/covid thing) had passed, i've been legitimately wondering about that.

who keeps a "fix it tool bag" -even in the cabin of a moving plane- with loads of duct tape but NO zip ties? easier to put on, easier to remove, effective in smaller quantities per crazy passenger, and once removed does no damage to the crazy person's skin or clothes, so one less thing they can sue for......
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Duct tape is out at United. Straightforward assaulting passengers still encouraged"

Plenty of those passengers have it coming.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Duct tape is out at United. Straightforward assaulting passengers still encouraged"

Plenty of those passengers have it coming.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Can't use duct tape?  Fine.  I'll just Phil Swift them to their seats with FLEX TAPE.

smartshopmalaysia.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Please remember that there are designated items onboard that may be used in difficult situations

"May I see it?"

"No."
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If a fellow passenger is trying to harm others and poses a threat to me in the process while we're airborne, then I'm sorry, but the unruly passenger is lucky if duct tape is the limit of what's done to prevent that person from harming me or threatening the plane.
 
Manitoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not like injections of haldol....
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cafe Threads: Use zip ties instead.

I hear idiots LOVE zip ties.


If you are given the choice take the tape.  Zips cut skin like a knife thru butter.
 
tobcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I flew a 4 segment flight on United a few weeks ago.  They had 5 planes go down for maintenance.  On the way out I was 4 hours late getting in, on the way home, 1 day, then still another 6 hour wait the 2nd date.   F- United.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheReject: BigNumber12: "Duct tape is out at United. Straightforward assaulting passengers still encouraged"

Plenty of those passengers have it coming.


[Fark user image image 696x365]


The exception that proves the rule?
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Can't use duct tape?  Fine.  I'll just Phil Swift them to their seats with FLEX TAPE.

[smartshopmalaysia.com image 670x670]


when people compare Ted Cruz to other people they often pick Grandpa from The Munsters.  If anything he looks like the Flex Seal guy, but after having been let down in life and bitter with the entire world.
 
