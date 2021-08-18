 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Ontario Man who "tested out" a rented Lamborghini didn't think his neferrarious plan through   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, we don't put up with stunt driving here.  Stunt driving laws became a thing here in 2007 (I can't recall the details but I believe it came out of an extreme speeding accident involving death), and stunt driving got way worse during the pandemic, hence the updating of the laws last month.

Sucks to be this moran.  30 day suspension, demerits, huge fine, impound fees, and 2 weeks of sky high rental fees for a luxury sports car on top of everything.

haha.jpg
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like they instituted really harsh speeding penalties and realized they couldn't just call it "speeding" any more.  No.  It's "stunt driving", which is obviously far more dangerous.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like they instituted really harsh speeding penalties and realized they couldn't just call it "speeding" any more.  No.  It's "stunt driving", which is obviously far more dangerous.


Exactly.  Stunt driving is what these guys do:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
His punishment should be driving a Yugo for the next five years and nothing but a Yugo
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Naido: Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like they instituted really harsh speeding penalties and realized they couldn't just call it "speeding" any more.  No.  It's "stunt driving", which is obviously far more dangerous.

Exactly.  Stunt driving is what these guys do:

[Fark user image image 425x318]


You think those kids turned out normal?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nucular_option
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Eighteen grand is better than the cost of the whole car had he wrecked it.  Now that would've been a news story.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: His punishment should be driving a Yugo for the next five years and nothing but a Yugo


With one spare doughnut tire.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One might say he was a... not-so-cunning stunt driver.

Now repeat three times, quickly.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is $1200/day to rent the Lambo that much cheaper than getting racing lessons at a track?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a farking stunt.
 
Headso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stunt driving laws in Ontario became tougher on July 1, upping the vehicle impoundment period from seven days to 14 days... In addition, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will now face stunt driving charges.

wow what a racket they got going there, 14 days of impound fees for going 25mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine how  many low income people they get to legally rob of their vehicles with this scam.
 
strutin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$18,000.00 would've bought the guy a pretty decent used car..
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think that's a Huracan, subby. Pretty sure the Neferrarius was only released as a concept car.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Yeah, we don't put up with stunt driving here.  Stunt driving laws became a thing here in 2007 (I can't recall the details but I believe it came out of an extreme speeding accident involving death), and stunt driving got way worse during the pandemic, hence the updating of the laws last month.

Sucks to be this moran.  30 day suspension, demerits, huge fine, impound fees, and 2 weeks of sky high rental fees for a luxury sports car on top of everything.

haha.jpg


It would be nice if that's what happened to the dirt bike and ATV assholes that clog up Atlanta streets.  But they'll never get caught because all they have to do is ride away - it's illegal for APD to chase them.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Headso: Stunt driving laws in Ontario became tougher on July 1, upping the vehicle impoundment period from seven days to 14 days... In addition, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will now face stunt driving charges.

wow what a racket they got going there, 14 days of impound fees for going 25mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine how  many low income people they get to legally rob of their vehicles with this scam.


Cry me a river. Please educate us on how many acceptable reasons there are for driving that far above the speed limit? Short of driving someone to the hospital who might be dead in a few minutes if you don't guess what there are none.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Headso: Stunt driving laws in Ontario became tougher on July 1, upping the vehicle impoundment period from seven days to 14 days... In addition, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will now face stunt driving charges.

wow what a racket they got going there, 14 days of impound fees for going 25mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine how  many low income people they get to legally rob of their vehicles with this scam.


Fark 'em. It's a willfully dangerous act.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
img.youtube.comView Full Size

I'm in hot pursuit of a stunt driver!
 
stevejovi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
122 km/h = ~75 mph. I mean, speeding is speeding, but 75 isn't CRAZY, especially in a Lambo.

/OK, speed limit was 80 km/h = 50 mph.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Oh my god, I have clear memories of playing that game. I can't remember the platform though. Original Nintendo console?
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am thoroughly convinced Canada adopted the metric system just so they could make their speed limits appear high. 74MPH on the five will get you tailgated and the finger.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Headso: Stunt driving laws in Ontario became tougher on July 1, upping the vehicle impoundment period from seven days to 14 days... In addition, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will now face stunt driving charges.

wow what a racket they got going there, 14 days of impound fees for going 25mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine how  many low income people they get to legally rob of their vehicles with this scam.


Don't be a dick and you won't be treated like one
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: His punishment should be driving a Yugo for the next five years and nothing but a Yugo


With a Yugo there won't be much driving involved.
If you really want to punish him, give him a Pinto or a Chevette with the driver seat stuck in the farthest forward position and no A/C.
 
HoodRich White Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Psychopusher: Yeah, we don't put up with stunt driving here.  Stunt driving laws became a thing here in 2007 (I can't recall the details but I believe it came out of an extreme speeding accident involving death), and stunt driving got way worse during the pandemic, hence the updating of the laws last month.

Sucks to be this moran.  30 day suspension, demerits, huge fine, impound fees, and 2 weeks of sky high rental fees for a luxury sports car on top of everything.

haha.jpg

It would be nice if that's what happened to the dirt bike and ATV assholes that clog up Atlanta streets.  But they'll never get caught because all they have to do is ride away - it's illegal for APD to chase them.


Well, it's illegal for them to chase them because it's an unnecessary hazard to the public at large.  Juiced up cops mowing down people to try and give someone a low-dollar fine.
 
gkcook
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Different States in the USA have similar laws, but I'm pretty sure my state doesn't impound your car unless you comit a felony or DUI.

Also, they classify it as a "super speeder" ticket and not "stunt driving".  Reckless driving is a separate charge.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Approves.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
25 over in Atlanta is just keeping up with traffic
 
Headso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Headso: Stunt driving laws in Ontario became tougher on July 1, upping the vehicle impoundment period from seven days to 14 days... In addition, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will now face stunt driving charges.

wow what a racket they got going there, 14 days of impound fees for going 25mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine how  many low income people they get to legally rob of their vehicles with this scam.

Cry me a river. Please educate us on how many acceptable reasons there are for driving that far above the speed limit? Short of driving someone to the hospital who might be dead in a few minutes if you don't guess what there are none.


I'm not defending driving over the speed limit, I am saying people who make that poor decision in the moment don't deserve to go bankrupt and have their ability to get to work effectively stolen if they happen to be poor.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nucular_option: Eighteen grand is better than the cost of the whole car had he wrecked it.  Now that would've been a news story. the normal outcome.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is Ontario Man Canada's version of Florida Man?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Due to the 14 day impoundment fee this rental will now cost this 28 yr/old London Resident $18,000 once it is returned to the rental company.

No sympathy for those a-holes that drive with their balls rather than their brains..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Even Adrienne couldn't get away with it...

s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What about stunt flying?  Is stunt flying still okay?

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Naido: Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like they instituted really harsh speeding penalties and realized they couldn't just call it "speeding" any more.  No.  It's "stunt driving", which is obviously far more dangerous.

Exactly.  Stunt driving is what these guys do:

[Fark user image image 425x318]

You think those kids turned out normal?


The one on the end is apparently now a Christian rapper by the stage name of B-SHOCC.

He appears to share certain spelling habits with Subby.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Naido: Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like they instituted really harsh speeding penalties and realized they couldn't just call it "speeding" any more.  No.  It's "stunt driving", which is obviously far more dangerous.

Exactly.  Stunt driving is what these guys do:

[Fark user image 425x318]


They're wanted by the fashion police as well.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: He appears to share certain spelling habits with Subby.


It's intentional, I suspect, with "Ferrari" being embedded in neferrarious.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Headso: Representative of the unwashed masses: Headso: Stunt driving laws in Ontario became tougher on July 1, upping the vehicle impoundment period from seven days to 14 days... In addition, anyone caught driving 40 km/h or more above the speed limit where the maximum is less than 80 km/h will now face stunt driving charges.

wow what a racket they got going there, 14 days of impound fees for going 25mph over the speed limit. I can't imagine how  many low income people they get to legally rob of their vehicles with this scam.

Cry me a river. Please educate us on how many acceptable reasons there are for driving that far above the speed limit? Short of driving someone to the hospital who might be dead in a few minutes if you don't guess what there are none.

I'm not defending driving over the speed limit, I am saying people who make that poor decision in the moment don't deserve to go bankrupt and have their ability to get to work effectively stolen if they happen to be poor.


Everyone with a learner's licence and up knows these rules. It's not like the punishment is a surprise. They impounded the car for a period and he probably has to go before a judge. The $18,000 isn't a fine, it's what the rental agency claims he owes them.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: xxBirdMadGirlxx: He appears to share certain spelling habits with Subby.

It's intentional, I suspect, with "Ferrari" being embedded in neferrarious.


Huh. I went right past that. Thanks.

Apologies, Subs.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: pastramithemosterotic: Naido: Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like they instituted really harsh speeding penalties and realized they couldn't just call it "speeding" any more.  No.  It's "stunt driving", which is obviously far more dangerous.

Exactly.  Stunt driving is what these guys do:

[Fark user image image 425x318]

You think those kids turned out normal?

The one on the end is apparently now a Christian rapper by the stage name of B-SHOCC.

He appears to share certain spelling habits with Subby.


He would have been better off sticking with the stuntaz label
 
boingeeboingee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Naido: Marcus Aurelius: It sounds like they instituted really harsh speeding penalties and realized they couldn't just call it "speeding" any more.  No.  It's "stunt driving", which is obviously far more dangerous.

Exactly.  Stunt driving is what these guys do:

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Dammit. I needed this pic a month ago and couldn't remember their name.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: His punishment should be driving a Yugo for the next five years and nothing but a Yugo


FWIW, I bought my Yugo new (circa '87) and it kept going just fine until I sold it in 2007 or so. Never broke down but parts became increasingly difficult to find when needed. I did 100+mph over a 30 mile stretch one time (it was late on a lonely road). The car simply didn't quit.

The war in the former Yugoslavia is what did it in eventually. The main factories where the parts were made was destroyed.

/  :(
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MelGoesOnTour: pastramithemosterotic: His punishment should be driving a Yugo for the next five years and nothing but a Yugo

FWIW, I bought my Yugo new (circa '87) and it kept going just fine until I sold it in 2007 or so. Never broke down but parts became increasingly difficult to find when needed. I did 100+mph over a 30 mile stretch one time (it was late on a lonely road). The car simply didn't quit.

The war in the former Yugoslavia is what did it in eventually. The main factories where the parts were made was destroyed.

/  :(


I didn't think a Yugo would go over 100 without being dropped from a helicopter.
 
