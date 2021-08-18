 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Easy solution would be to put some keywords in a search and then start smashing the delete button, but I also simply wouldn't rely on a robot for this kind of job   (theverge.com) divider line
Hagbard_C
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Roblox?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like how they assume we'd all know what a roblox is.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the single most offensive thing ive heard of since LEGO put out the "Auschwitz" playset.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oof.

/I'll see myself out
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hagbard_C: Roblox?


It's a game platform that gives developers a kit to build and release games geared for kids. Things like hide and seek.

It's neat, but cancer.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.