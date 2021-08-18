 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Library gives out free comic books to children. What could go wrong? Oh my   (abc7ny.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trotts and Bonnie unavailable for comment.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Each participating library orders the age-related titles they would like to receive (All Ages, Teen, Mature) and then receives an assortment of titles based on the requested age-ratings," Ashton Greenwood, Diamond spokesperson, said in a statement to Eyewitness News. "Given this mishap by the library, we are reviewing guidelines going forward."

Translation: "You f*cked up.  You trusted us."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Eyewitness News exchanged emails with one local father who said his child looked at the pornographic comic.

The father had a hearty laugh, then went about his business, laughing some more while imagining the comic being found by more uptight parents.

Oh wait, that's what would've happened if I were the father.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm sure they've seen way worse on the internet
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cherry Poptart??
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's horrible, We can't have sex sullying our collection of stories of graphic, vigilante violence. This is America.
 
IMIX
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"it was a mistake, it slipped through"
They really should clean off those books before handing them out...
 
