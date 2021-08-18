 Skip to content
There once was a man from Nantucket. He saw Henri's cone and said duck it. He boarded up house, then grabbed his spouse, and said come this way my fair nugget
posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 2:35 PM



3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
Ooooh, dangerous currents!

I hope people are evacuating.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Pray for Alabama.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Quick! Grab as many sharpies as you can find!
 
functionisalwaystaken
1 hour ago  
I'll bet the beaches in Amity stay open.
 
DrWhy
1 hour ago  
Subby's poetry skills prove that he needs to keep his day job.  That's not a limerick.  That's a Lame-erick.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
1 hour ago  
That thread has a couple seriously "Oh, SH*T!" video moments.

Given the circumstances, I'm even going to forgive the hideously bad video of the house being swept away outside Asheville, NC. I'd rather people stay safe than get better quality disaster video.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Oh, noes! It's coming straight for us.

Well, almost. I'm visiting my family. We will be hit by a storm but it may not be the tropical storm itself.
 
zombietheclown
1 hour ago  
i dunno, i'm gonna need a sharpie edit to know how serious this is
 
RolfBlitzer
1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: Pray for Alabama.


Is Alabama the new Omarion?
 
swankywanky
1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Image for illustrative purposes only.

God knows people on Nantucket would never have PLASTIC lawn furniture.

Quite.
 
Mad_Radhu
1 hour ago  
RIP, Henri.

Henri
Youtube 0M7ibPk37_U
 
freetomato
1 hour ago  

zombietheclown: i dunno, i'm gonna need a sharpie edit to know how serious this is


It's bad. Real bad. Folks all the way to the sinful burning hell that is California and beyond are in danger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
special20
1 hour ago  
Subby sucks at limericks.
 
zombietheclown
1 hour ago  

freetomato: zombietheclown: i dunno, i'm gonna need a sharpie edit to know how serious this is

It's bad. Real bad. Folks all the way to the sinful burning hell that is California and beyond are in danger.

[Fark user image 850x601]


that's some serious swelling!
 
Boojum2k
1 hour ago  
Depending how hard it hits Nantucket. . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
1 hour ago  

freetomato: zombietheclown: i dunno, i'm gonna need a sharpie edit to know how serious this is

It's bad. Real bad. Folks all the way to the sinful burning hell that is California and beyond are in danger.

[Fark user image 850x601]


Your chart has convinced me. This storm has got to be a result of the hoards....HOARDS....of illegal immigrants coming over the Mexican border.

//Or perhaps Hawaii is that map is to scale.
 
bughunter
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Merde, fait cher!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
56 minutes ago  
Suck it.
 
bughunter
55 minutes ago  
"If my cone was a dick you would Fark it."
 
Netrngr
55 minutes ago  
Its already pushing rain up into GA and SC. Jesus it rained hard for hours yesterday and I was awakened three times last night with thunderstorms. Since it was raining I went immediately back to sleep but I still woke up.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
Wouldn't have a Willy or a Sam.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  
I'm going to steal your electricity.  With one hand tied behind my back. Ooooohhh.

thumbnails.cbsig.netView Full Size
 
swankywanky
52 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I'm going to steal your electricity.  With one hand tied behind my back. Ooooohhh.

[thumbnails.cbsig.net image 608x342]


Knock knock.

Who is it?

It's me, Henri, who is going to steal your girlfriend!
 
Juc
52 minutes ago  
Man not even that hurricane wants any part of the south.
 
bughunter
49 minutes ago  

freetomato: zombietheclown: i dunno, i'm gonna need a sharpie edit to know how serious this is

It's bad. Real bad. Folks all the way to the sinful burning hell that is California and beyond are in danger.

[Fark user image 850x601]


It is, in fact, raining unexpectedly here in Southern California...

... everybody panic!
 
Netrngr
46 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Its already pushing rain up into GA and SC. Jesus it rained hard for hours yesterday and I was awakened three times last night with thunderstorms. Since it was raining I went immediately back to sleep but I still woke up.


Sorry that was the previous one, Fred. You big dummy!
 
algman
44 minutes ago  

swankywanky: freetomato: zombietheclown: i dunno, i'm gonna need a sharpie edit to know how serious this is

It's bad. Real bad. Folks all the way to the sinful burning hell that is California and beyond are in danger.

[Fark user image 850x601]

Your chart has convinced me. This storm has got to be a result of the hoards....HOARDS....of illegal immigrants coming over the Mexican border.

//Or perhaps Hawaii is that map is to scale.


Please stop hoarding mexicans.  Other people need them too.
 
swankywanky
31 minutes ago  

algman: swankywanky: freetomato: zombietheclown: i dunno, i'm gonna need a sharpie edit to know how serious this is

It's bad. Real bad. Folks all the way to the sinful burning hell that is California and beyond are in danger.

[Fark user image 850x601]

Your chart has convinced me. This storm has got to be a result of the hoards....HOARDS....of illegal immigrants coming over the Mexican border.

//Or perhaps Hawaii is that map is to scale.

Please stop hoarding mexicans.  Other people need them too.


but they fit so nicely in small places.

thesaltcollective.orgView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.