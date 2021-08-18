 Skip to content
(AP News)   Conquering Taliban fighters astonished upon encountering the 21st Century   (apnews.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice things.
Not yours.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I told them you are like my sisters

who he also would rape and sell into slavery
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until they see Miami Vice like this guy has.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: [Fark user image 425x338]
There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.


Instead of bombs we should have been dropping La-Z-Boys?
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They think they've won, but pretty soon they'll all have to get on Zoom for their meetings.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Murflette: [Fark user image 425x338]
There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.

Instead of bombs we should have been dropping La-Z-Boys?


No. iPads with free cell service
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds encouraging on the face. We will have to see how it holds up. The entire Taliban army is estimated @ 200K. Kabul alone is now home to almost 5 million people who are now accustomed to a semi-Western lifestyle.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One word, indoor plumbing.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: This sounds encouraging on the face. We will have to see how it holds up. The entire Taliban army is estimated @ 200K. Kabul alone is now home to almost 5 million people who are now accustomed to a semi-Western lifestyle.


Not to mention there's now a whole generation who grew up with it, and are fully aware that their peers are living it.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a PS5 for weapons exchange program.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then he saw a ceiling fan and immediately called for an exorcist because the Koran says wind doesnt come from the ceiling.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck to all of the street punks who commit crimes while pretending to be Taliban.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: GardenWeasel: This sounds encouraging on the face. We will have to see how it holds up. The entire Taliban army is estimated @ 200K. Kabul alone is now home to almost 5 million people who are now accustomed to a semi-Western lifestyle.

Not to mention there's now a whole generation who grew up with it, and are fully aware that their peers are living it.


Creature comforts defeat ideology.  Every.  Time.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a few Trillion dollars can improve infrastructure in ways that country hicks don't understand.
/Trillion
//Dollars
///wasted
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it would have been better to set up cell towers and airdrop iPads than to spend a few trillion dollars, 100k+ lives, and twenty years?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: [Fark user image 425x338]
There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.


There is going to be a lot infighting soon.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like that they were impressed by AC and comfy chairs.
I think we have wedge issues!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well most of em have lived in shiathole afghanistan and shiathole pakistan for all their lives. They think everyone is living in the stone age like they are.

Kind of like north koreans think north korea is the best country in the world.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: One word, indoor plumbing.


quizzicaldog.png
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Show The New Ku Klux Klan
Youtube 3Q4txN1ut20
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: One word, indoor plumbing.


Satellite communication
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had DeWine stayed the course in June of last year, Ohio would be so much better off now. He bowed to pressure from morons and now Ohio's full of COVID again.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops wrong, thread.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Today the country is home to four mobile companies and several satellite TV stations with female anchors, one of whom interviewed a Taliban official on Monday."


I mean....the balls on this woman.   Sheesh.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I like that they were impressed by AC and comfy chairs.
I think we have wedge issues!


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

demonfaerie: There is going to be a lot infighting soon.


Yup. The nutjobs talibans vs the ''maybe being a stone age taliban is shiat compared to being a moderate muslim with AC uh''.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shopping malls.  money well spent.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Bootleg: Murflette: [Fark user image 425x338]
There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.

Instead of bombs we should have been dropping La-Z-Boys?

No. iPads with free cell service


Most of our adventurist bullshiat war the past 20 years could've effectively been won by airdropping porn, pizza, and Brittany Spears CDs..

I'm very critical of the shallow, vapid, consumerist culture I grew up in. But it's very effective at utterly destroying internal organized resistance.
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


I don't want to leave...
 
Shmanger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: Then he saw a ceiling fan and immediately called for an exorcist because the Koran says wind doesnt come from the ceiling.


Everybody knows wind come from the butt
 
lolmao500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

raerae1980: FTA: "Today the country is home to four mobile companies and several satellite TV stations with female anchors, one of whom interviewed a Taliban official on Monday."


I mean....the balls on this woman.   Sheesh.


Did you see the 3-4 women in kabul protesting the talibans?
 
snowshovel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, for the next 3 years we are going to see political ads of blaming Biden for kids using a large rock as a soccer ball....while most Afghans are going to be shopping in luxury shopping malls while riding hover-a-rounds, chatting on iphones?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't worry.

The city will be burned to the ground in no time.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait until he gets a Felshlight
 
Chevello
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Murflette: [Fark user image 425x338]
There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.

Instead of bombs we should have been dropping La-Z-Boys?


I said it long ago, and I'll continue to believe that we don't need to send troops and weapons, we need to send Walmart and Amazon to them. Once they are all worried about keeping that Amazon warehouse or walmart cashier job to keep their kids happy with the latest video games, they'll stop trying to blow everything up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Murflette: SpectroBoy: I like that they were impressed by AC and comfy chairs.
I think we have wedge issues!

[i.pinimg.com image 500x242] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

snowshovel: So, for the next 3 years we are going to see political ads of blaming Biden for kids using a large rock as a soccer ball....while most Afghans are going to be shopping in luxury shopping malls while riding hover-a-rounds, chatting on iphones?


Wrong alt, chum!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: So it would have been better to set up cell towers and airdrop iPads than to spend a few trillion dollars, 100k+ lives, and twenty years?


I've always said this.  Our most potent export is fast food.  Open up relations, let McDonalds and Coke move in, before long, you've got an ally on your side.
 
Ketchuponsteak [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Well most of em have lived in shiathole afghanistan and shiathole pakistan for all their lives. They think everyone is living in the stone age like they are.

Kind of like north koreans think north korea is the best country in the world.


No. They all have cellphones, and are fully aware of the world around them.

They were, just now, which seems kinda late, kicked opff Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

The last one probable stings the most, as that's how they coordinated stuff.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 632x500]

I don't want to leave...


Needs a lap hole.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Murflette: [Fark user image image 425x338]
There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.


This was the heart of Bush's strategy, and why it sounded so great to so many in 2001. In fact, in a vacuum totally disconnected from the real world, Bush's strategy of kicking out oppressors and creating something self-sustaining by giving them a high quality of life and freedom that they don't want to give up is an excellent strategy. If you're able to deliver it, I'm sure it would totally work, and it's certainly better in the long term than the alternative, which is keeping your distance and committing to an eternity of whack-a-mole, hoping nothing slips through.

The problem with it was that it's not remotely realistic in a real world where your military strength, economy, and public patience are all finite and limit your ability to build a nation where there used to be just a pile of rocks. You have to have a bottomless treasure chest to pull from, and we simply don't have that, or anything even close.

So, whack-a-mole it is.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Murflette: [Fark user image 425x338]
There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.

Instead of bombs we should have been dropping La-Z-Boys?


It was a constant joke during the cold war that we should have been bombing the USSR with Sears catalogs.
 
Juc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Murflette: [Fark user image 425x338]
There is a deep lesson and complex truth to be taken from this right here..

Im not sure what it is. Something about rhetoric and stoicism. The Taliban stayed living in the minds of the very young and rural men as a resistance to the western rhetoric, a stoicism of 'faith' perceived as an indication of personal strength and loyalty.

yet they had no idea what they were really 'against' and upon seeing it, they want it.

Instead of bombs we should have been dropping La-Z-Boys?


quite frankly it seems a lot of backwards chucklefarks don't really like anything about anything, until they actually encounter it.

Pretty much everybody in the world would have their lives and mind enriched by travelling even a bit.
Lord knows that's true in our neck of the woods.
One of the funnier things I find is how many opposing groups could be palette swapped clones.
white trash and poor black folks, or heavily religious muslims, jews, and christians, or even just common shlubs in the usa vs china.

the taliban guys were probably fed bullshiat to get them to fight, it'd be nice if a bunch of them maybe expand their views a bit and maybe dislodge their heads from their asses.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Wait until they see Miami Vice like this guy has.

[Fark user image 447x671]


He's in 3d!
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 632x500]

I don't want to leave...

Needs a lap hole.


His other hand and crotch ARE conspicuously not visible...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Xcott: They think they've won, but pretty soon they'll all have to get on Zoom for their meetings.


That would be worse than the Holocaust if they weren't deniers.

/I could be misremembering that the Taliban teens to be Holocaust deniers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't fall for this BS. I'm seeing pictures on Twitter that can't be posted here of the Taliban seeing up roadblocks near the airport to stop people from escaping. They are pulling people from their car, going thru their phones to see if they are in contact with Americans to escape, and beating/killing them in front of their family members. I saw a dead mother and a dead kid while another kid cries for his mother and brother who are now dead. Article says Taliban are smiling at each other while they do this. The head of the Taliban says "Uhhhh those aren't real Taliban, those are fake Taliban" Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight.

Graphic tweets in article: https://www.newsandguts.com/​video/grap​hic-images-show-the-taliban-is-using-v​iolence-to-stop-people-from-accessing-​airport/
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hard to keep 'em in the country when they've seen the big city.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.