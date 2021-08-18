 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Haircut One Hundred, Shriekback, and The Blow Monkeys. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #246. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming Note:

the station is giving away tickets to this year's Desert Daze Festival. they are limiting it to one entry per person (and yes they are enforcing this rule). you'll continue to hear announcements on the show, and you can enter the drawing for tickets here. i really, really, REALLY hope someone from the thread wins them.

it's not a festival that highlights a lot of the older (*cough*vintage*cough*) artists we play on the show, but if you've listened to the show very long, you will recognize a number of the new artists as having been played on our #debuTuesdays. or if you're just into the new music scene in general.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Programming note #2:

Sometimes people mysteriously get sponsored for TF in these threads. Usually it's done anonymously. Don't freak out about this. If they wanted credit they could always send a little note with the sponsorship. Just post and enjoy the shenanigans!

Programming note #2.1:

After my "anonymous" sponsorship gift yesterday was not anonymous, I submitted Farkback. They found a glitch in the code, and they have allegedly fixed it. Happy to jump on the grenade for y'all :0Þ
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello everyone.
I'm not going to say it out loud but.....
my internet's back
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
socalnewwaver:Happy to jump on the grenade for y'all :0Þ

yay, you can now go back to having plausible deniability of being kind and generous! so heroic =]
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver:Happy to jump on the grenade for y'all :0Þ

yay, you can now go back to having plausible deniability of being kind and generous! so heroic =]


i blame Madison_Smiled for not reporting it to Farkback when it happened to her. almost like she was setting me up or something.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ultraluzer: socalnewwaver:Happy to jump on the grenade for y'all :0Þ

yay, you can now go back to having plausible deniability of being kind and generous! so heroic =]

i blame Madison_Smiled for not reporting it to Farkback when it happened to her. almost like she was setting me up or something.


I was going with the "three strikes" approach before going to Farkback, on the chance that the error might have been mine. Thank you for taking that step.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Farking love this band. Their cover of Folsom Prison Blues is possibly the best cover version I have ever heard.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Farking love this band. Their cover of Folsom Prison Blues is possibly the best cover version I have ever heard.


Fark user imageView Full Size


client meeting today. stripes. so boring and un-dj like.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello everyone.
I'm not going to say it out loud but.....
my internet's back


Pista's internet down in 3... 2...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
actually early today... Or is this tomorrow?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've had a mantis living on my balcony plants for about a week now.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


What a cool creature. I call it Manti the Mantis
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sno man: Pista: Hello everyone.
I'm not going to say it out loud but.....
my internet's back

Pista's internet down in 3... 2...


Haha.
I am firmly crossing my fingers
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It is Wednesday My Dudes!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

[Fark user image 603x747]


never had you down as a twilight fan
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

[Fark user image 603x747]


It's grey and you're breaking my heart
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

sno man: actually early today... Or is this tomorrow?


It's yesterday
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

[Fark user image 603x747]


Have that shirt!
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Farking love this band. Their cover of Folsom Prison Blues is possibly the best cover version I have ever heard.


farking A, they are awesome. Just finished listening to Champion the Underdog. I dream about doing a long tour with them and Random Jon Poole as the Musical Director (and 2nd keyboard) before I die.

/all 5 releases I have are wonderful works.
//Eureka Machines - Wildhearts - Random Jon Poole - Cardiacs
///Hey! Hello!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

[Fark user image image 603x747]


I spy Disney and Harry Potter.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: NeoMoxie: For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

[Fark user image 603x747]

never had you down as a twilight fan


Bwahahaha, that would be a "twinkling" Robert then.

/no, not a fan
//loved the modern house in the movie tho
///and rainy Washington
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

Have that shirt!

[Fark user image 603x747]

Have that shirt!


Want that shirt! One like it, I mean. You can keep that one.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TL;DR story: Apparently our station here in Seattle that's similar to KUCI (KEXP, but just music, no weird hippie talk shows) cashed in their rain check for World Goth Day (May 22nd) yesterday. My boss who listens to KEXP on his way to work usually sets his music mode based on what KEXP is playing that day. He gets into work and says "You're in luck today Eric" Got to listen to nothing but goth classics/goth adjacent music yesterday. Cure, Echo, Joy Division, Sisters, Siouxsie, DM (not violator socalnewwaver), etc. It was most glorious.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

[Fark user image 603x747]


I re-created the Disintegration cover using MS paint once
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: For this no-work Wednesday, a very wrinkly Robert.

[Fark user image 603x747]

Have that shirt!

Want that shirt! One like it, I mean. You can keep that one.


I'd give you this one, if only I could find one that fit. XL was the only size left after the show.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: TL;DR story: Apparently our station here in Seattle that's similar to KUCI (KEXP, but just music, no weird hippie talk shows) cashed in their rain check for World Goth Day (May 22nd) yesterday. My boss who listens to KEXP on his way to work usually sets his music mode based on what KEXP is playing that day. He gets into work and says "You're in luck today Eric" Got to listen to nothing but goth classics/goth adjacent music yesterday. Cure, Echo, Joy Division, Sisters, Siouxsie, DM (not violator socalnewwaver), etc. It was most glorious.


kexp is awesome.

for legal purposes i have to say kuci is better (and of course it totes is) but kexp has been around a LONG time and get some pretty cool live acts in their studio. i'm trying to get something like that going at kuci but here's me in the corner holding my breath waiting for covid to die down or something or other.
 
