(NBC Chicago)   Let's check in with Chicago two weeks after 350,000 fans crammed shoulder-to-shoulder for Lollapalooza and.. no significant uptick in Covid cases? Why, that would mean that *DUN DUNNN* vaccination passports work   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I'm a bit surprised. I figured there'd be a minor increase simply due to the number of people that were there.

Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what they WANT you to think, which is clear evidence that it can't be true. Couldn't it just mean that Covid is a hoax? Or that it's real but designed to infect patriots only? Or they are hiding the real numbers? Or the libs know how to turn off their microchips? Or that Lollapalooza was just a deepfake of various Trump rallies?  I think you need to read the things I've been reading on this before jumping to any crazy conclusions.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good indicator, but this is just for Chicago.  I don't think the 350,000 people that went are from there.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, if you're going to pay $15 for a bottle of water, you will want to live to enjoy it.  Maybe pass it on the the grandkids
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Honestly, I'm a bit surprised. I figured there'd be a minor increase simply due to the number of people that were there.

Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...


Sturgis again? It feels like Sturgis week is the new Infrastructure Week.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: That's what they WANT you to think, which is clear evidence that it can't be true. Couldn't it just mean that Covid is a hoax? Or that it's real but designed to infect patriots only? Or they are hiding the real numbers? Or the libs know how to turn off their microchips? Or that Lollapalooza was just a deepfake of various Trump rallies?  I think you need to read the things I've been reading on this before jumping to any crazy conclusions.


Sir, I find your insights fascinating and am surprised no one in the media is covering this. Can you recommend a good hemorrhoid cream, reverse mortgage, egg cleaning product, and shammy for my '54 classic chevy, because I would like to spend $5-$10 per month supporting your efforts to bring back our freedoms. Articles of Confederation 2022 or bust!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh no's. This just means Fark vaxxers can't schadencelebrate more deaths.

Anyway.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You guys ever wonder why the disease is mostly killing the unvaccinated? That's the real conspiracy.

Think about it, a few years ago we didn't need a vaccine and NOBODY had covid-19. Now suddenly all of the unvaccinated people are getting covid-19. Makes no sense, right?

Where's Hunter?
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is more evidence that there is a lot about COVID infection we don't fully understand yet. Provincetown was also heavily vaccinated, yet resulted in lots of infections.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Oh no's. This just means Fark vaxxers can't schadencelebrate more deaths.

Anyway.


I don't think you understand what's happening.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh I'm sure there was no shortage of disease transference in that mass.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is hopeful news but I'm still not going anywhere unless I have to
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: FlashHarry: Honestly, I'm a bit surprised. I figured there'd be a minor increase simply due to the number of people that were there.

Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...

Sturgis again? It feels like Sturgis week is the new Infrastructure Week.


Infrastructure week has more topless 52 year olds.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought for sure it would end badly. This is good news.
 
Albany312
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It does appear that Lolla hasn't resulted in an uptick in cases because it happened. However, cases have been rising here and the city just reimposed mandatory masks on us again starting this Friday, so there's that.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: That's what they WANT you to think, which is clear evidence that it can't be true. Couldn't it just mean that Covid is a hoax? Or that it's real but designed to infect patriots only? Or they are hiding the real numbers? Or the libs know how to turn off their microchips? Or that Lollapalooza was just a deepfake of various Trump rallies?  I think you need to read the things I've been reading on this before jumping to any crazy conclusions.


Do your research, sheeple!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A very pleasant surprise, for me anyway.  A bit of a head scratcher too...As mentioned above, particularly considering Provincetown's results.
 
Peki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Article's loading slow or I'd actually read it, but does it mention wearing masks too? I can see that happening with both layers of protection.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So Obama's event caused more cases than Lollapalooza?

https://vineyardgazette.com/tags/covi​d​-19
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Oh no's. This just means Fark vaxxers can't schadencelebrate more deaths.

Anyway.


According to the article 90% of the 385,000 attendees were vaccinated. Vaccines work. Until the virus mutates to get around the vaccine because not enough people are getting vaccinated and taking mitigation seriously.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The fact that it works is exactly why the republicans are trying to ban vaccine passports. They don't want anything to interfere with their "high score" attempt.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Duh, they're faking the numbers because they have a political agenda.

Ron DeSantis isn't, though.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...


They said just over 200 cases were reported from Lollapalooza.  At Sturgis, they found 290 cases last year.  Sturgis had twice as many people and lasted an entire week.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KCinPA: So Obama's event caused more cases than Lollapalooza?

https://vineyardgazette.com/tags/covid​-19


What story were you trying to link to?
 
docilej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chicago? Much better chance at getting shot than getting the covid
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Of all the pics I saw of Lollapalooza, almost nobody had a mask either.

So, the vaccinated don't need masks and don't need to lock down. Sounds like a win to me.

Now, tell me, a vaccinated person, that I need to mask up to stop the spread, and I will point you to the science.  The science says Lollapalooza was not a super spreader event and they didn't mask up in mass.

You can't have it both ways.  You can't tell me Lollapalooza was simultaneously a super spreader event and I have to mask up, and not a super spreader event so vaccination passports work.

Should have required all the Lollapalooza people wore a mask, at least for the photos.  Or had people shop them on for the crowd shots.  But they didn't.  Or should have had the crowd shots showing everybody maintained 6 ft distance.  But they didn't.

We should probably have this story memory holed.  It is problematic for the narrative.

Go lock down the antivaxxers.  Or not.  I hope they die of covid.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
um  excuse mebut i've read this thread twice, that makes 24 comments i've read, and i've only read Raymond Perjurytrap'swords 4 times.  why are you trying to drown out a Real American and bury his (not them thankyouverymuch!!!) words under all this Paid Trauma Drama of relief and well wishing?  the real point no one wants to talk about is how Biden is the puppet of a New World Order kabul that WANTS to cull the population, so therefore, less covis deaths is akshully Biden Dropping the Ball Again!
YES!  managed to pull out a win for the Patriots again, ahh it's sweet like MyPillow...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FlashHarry: Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...

They said just over 200 cases were reported from Lollapalooza.  At Sturgis, they found 290 cases last year.  Sturgis had twice as many people and lasted an entire week.


Not sure where you're getting your numbers.

https://www.kare11.com/article/news/h​e​alth/coronavirus/cdc-study-2020-sturgi​s-motorcycle-rally-covid-19/89-520a6bf​4-b5ff-47bf-83a2-b5599d3a8b95

Four hundred sixty-three primary cases were reported within two weeks of the rally, and another 186 were identified as secondary contacts, making for 649 total cases traced back to the event. While specimens were not available for "full genome sequencing" to identify the rally as a super-spreader, the CDC reported that it had "many characteristics of a superspreading event."
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: That's what they WANT you to think, which is clear evidence that it can't be true. Couldn't it just mean that Covid is a hoax? Or that it's real but designed to infect patriots only? Or they are hiding the real numbers? Or the libs know how to turn off their microchips? Or that Lollapalooza was just a deepfake of various Trump rallies?  I think you need to read the things I've been reading on this before jumping to any crazy conclusions.


The sad thing is that some will use this to say that COVID is over and we can all stop wearing masks.

Hopefully this is the thing that kicks business in the ass to start requiring vaccination for entry/participation since it is clear that it is possible to safety make shiatloads of money off of people who will likely pay more to participate in a fully vaccinated environment.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or it means that COVID hates music.  Come on everybody, let's sing our way out of this!
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hasn't the CDC said that vaccination does not reduce the risk of transmission?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We're also seeing a return of the mask mandate at the end of the week.  Hooray.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: FlashHarry: Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...

They said just over 200 cases were reported from Lollapalooza.  At Sturgis, they found 290 cases last year.  Sturgis had twice as many people and lasted an entire week.


I don't know how you do your math, but Sturgis 2020 had 462,000 attendeees. Sturgis 2021 hit 525,000. Lollapalooza had 325,000 attendees.

I'm pretty sure that's not "double. "
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Hasn't the CDC said that vaccination does not reduce the risk of transmission?


No.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Honestly, I'm a bit surprised. I figured there'd be a minor increase simply due to the number of people that were there.

Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...


It reflects just how good these vaccines are. They are extraordinary.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Raymond Perjurytrap: That's what they WANT you to think, which is clear evidence that it can't be true. Couldn't it just mean that Covid is a hoax? Or that it's real but designed to infect patriots only? Or they are hiding the real numbers? Or the libs know how to turn off their microchips? Or that Lollapalooza was just a deepfake of various Trump rallies?  I think you need to read the things I've been reading on this before jumping to any crazy conclusions.

Sir, I find your insights fascinating and am surprised no one in the media is covering this. Can you recommend a good hemorrhoid cream, reverse mortgage, egg cleaning product, and shammy for my '54 classic chevy, because I would like to spend $5-$10 per month supporting your efforts to bring back our freedoms. Articles of Confederation 2022 or bust!


Have you tried hydroklorakwin?  It does all of that! And I know where you can get a recurring monthly subscription for this miracle freedom juice.  Jesus approved!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: FlashHarry: Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...

They said just over 200 cases were reported from Lollapalooza.  At Sturgis, they found 290 cases last year.  Sturgis had twice as many people and lasted an entire week.

Not sure where you're getting your numbers.

https://www.kare11.com/article/news/he​alth/coronavirus/cdc-study-2020-sturgi​s-motorcycle-rally-covid-19/89-520a6bf​4-b5ff-47bf-83a2-b5599d3a8b95

Four hundred sixty-three primary cases were reported within two weeks of the rally, and another 186 were identified as secondary contacts, making for 649 total cases traced back to the event. While specimens were not available for "full genome sequencing" to identify the rally as a super-spreader, the CDC reported that it had "many characteristics of a superspreading event."


The Associated Press reported finding just 290 cases of coronavirus among people who attended the event nationwide.

Let's say your numbers are the right one.  What's worse, 450,000 people over 7 days resulting in 650 cases, or 350,000 people over 1 day resulting in 200 cases?  Either way, it's not a bad result at all.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Hasn't the CDC said that vaccination does not reduce the risk of transmission?


No, in fact, they say that the viral load you get from being exposed is pretty much the same as if you are unvaccinated, which is why vaccinated people can still spread it.  The vaccinated just don't get as sick when they do get it compared to the unvaccinated
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Let's say your numbers are the right one.  What's worse, 450,000 people over 7 days resulting in 650 cases, or 350,000 people over 1 day resulting in 200 cases?  Either way, it's not a bad result at all.


Lolla was over 4 days. And, as far as we know, Delta wasn't a thing during Sturgis 2020.
 
Headso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
let's see what farkers were saying about it before

https://www.fark.com/comments/1163325​2​/Surely-100000-people-at-Lollapalooza-​will-not-meet-same-COVID-fate-as-20000​-people-at-a-festival-in-Netherlands-3​-weeks-ago
 
NINEv2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It was still a bad idea.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ivermectin is routinely given to farmed swine to improve yield. There is enough residual ivermectin in the abundant pork products in that pizza (lard in the crust, sausage, pepperoni) to kill the coronavirus.

Meats and mozzarella cheese are also rich sources of zinc, which homeopathically eradicates the 'rona.

Giordano's has done more to protect Americans than all the vaccines and masks.

Most of those so-called covid deaths were probably just routine heart attacks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Study it out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NINEv2: It was still a bad idea.


How so.  The science says lollapalooza 2021 was not a super spreader event.  Vaccines work!
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Hasn't the CDC said that vaccination does not reduce the risk of transmission?


No, they have decidedly not said that:

https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.73​2​6/M21-1577

The data indicates precisely the opposite of that.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or low spread for all outdoor events regardless of vax status.  Wasn't this shown last summer.  Then you had the indoor concerts in Europe with passports that did have spread.  Bars, restaurants, churches, and schools are the places I'm avoiding. The beach, not so much.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: NINEv2: It was still a bad idea.

How so.  The science says lollapalooza 2021 was not a super spreader event.  Vaccines work!


They do, and that's awesome, but I'd rather we see these sorts of situations tested in controlled environments where everyone and everything can be closely monitored, rather than just letting it happen, trusting everyone involved doesn't use fake vaccine cards and gets tested after, and hoping for the best.

Sometimes you throw shiat against the wall and it sticks.  That doesn't mean you should keep doing it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Jeebus Saves: Let's say your numbers are the right one.  What's worse, 450,000 people over 7 days resulting in 650 cases, or 350,000 people over 1 day resulting in 200 cases?  Either way, it's not a bad result at all.

Lolla was over 4 days. And, as far as we know, Delta wasn't a thing during Sturgis 2020.


And don't forget, 90% of people were vaccinated at Lollapalooza.  Either the results of each event is horrible, or they're not.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: FlashHarry: Now, let's do Sturgis in a week or two...

They said just over 200 cases were reported from Lollapalooza.  At Sturgis, they found 290 cases last year.  Sturgis had twice as many people and lasted an entire week.

Not sure where you're getting your numbers.

https://www.kare11.com/article/news/he​alth/coronavirus/cdc-study-2020-sturgi​s-motorcycle-rally-covid-19/89-520a6bf​4-b5ff-47bf-83a2-b5599d3a8b95

Four hundred sixty-three primary cases were reported within two weeks of the rally, and another 186 were identified as secondary contacts, making for 649 total cases traced back to the event. While specimens were not available for "full genome sequencing" to identify the rally as a super-spreader, the CDC reported that it had "many characteristics of a superspreading event."

The Associated Press reported finding just 290 cases of coronavirus among people who attended the event nationwide.

Let's say your numbers are the right one.  What's worse, 450,000 people over 7 days resulting in 650 cases, or 350,000 people over 1 day resulting in 200 cases?  Either way, it's not a bad result at all.


The problem comes after the event. When you've got people that have been vaccinated and routinely wear masks and social distance, etc. they're going to go back to lives where they will continue this pattern of behavior and probably surround themselves with like-minded people. Whereas the unvaccinated and unmasked people are going to go back to their social circles where everyone else continues to not have a mask or be vaccinated. Therefore, in the long run the 700 people are going to multiply that out substantially higher than the 290 from the other case. The one thing everyone knows is that vaccinations work. Half of us are just too pig-ignorant to apply that knowledge for various reasons.
 
skers69
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Godscrack: Oh no's. This just means Fark vaxxers can't schadencelebrate more deaths.

Anyway.


This.  I am sick and tired of comments on FARK celebrating death.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
nah its just because its the same as all those past 'superspreader events' that people were gnashing and wailing about, that never ended up materializing.
 
