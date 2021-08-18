 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Do you think you could be aromantic? You smell fine to me   (yahoo.com) divider line
37
    More: Facepalm, Interpersonal relationship, Love, Interpersonal attraction, Platonic love, Asexuality, aromantic means, romantic relationship, TikToker @acedadadivce  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 12:20 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better keep your shoes on.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are far too many labels for things.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There are far too many labels for things.


I know..confusing but it still doesn't disprove string theory from what I can see. I could be wrong.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You down with FWB?
Yeah you know me
Who's down with FWB?
Every last lady

/same old shiat in a fresh wrapper
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I can't discriminate against it it's not worth labeling.

/s?
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Love stinks.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Think? Know.

/we do the sex, then we do the part where you leave
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mrparks: Love stinks.


only if the sex is good.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of the last actual "this is a date" dates I went on before the pandemic was with a dude who said, "I think I might be aromantic?" like halfway through the date.

I had a nice time, but we did not have a second date. (We're casual friends, though.) It seems odd to me that you'd actually ask someone out if you don't think you want to date anyone, let alone that person.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So now people are just making up "orientations" to be edgy?

I'm a Non-Binary, Cisgender, Aromantic, Agender, Demiboy, Neutrois....or something like that
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: So now people are just making up "orientations" to be edgy?

I'm a Non-Binary, Cisgender, Aromantic, Agender, Demiboy, Neutrois....or something like that


I came out to my wife as an aromantic polyamorous heterosexual, but she doesn't support my orientation.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That article is a lot of words to describe "friends with benefits", and even comes with TikTok videos!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There are far too many labels for things.


How else can we separate ourselves into ever-smaller, ever-more-vertical silos if we don't label those silos? Wouldn't want to confuse us with them, after all.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There are far too many labels for things.


I will say I struggle with things like demisexuality and grey sexuality because they seem a lot more like shades of practice and mindset than actual orientation. The very vast majority of straight, cisgender people only barely interact with any of these labels, though, so I think they can just suck it up for the second it takes someone to mention it.

What other labels are just too exhausting? There aren't that many. Gay, straight, bixseual/pansexual. Asexual and aromantic (vs. sexual and romantic). Transgender, nonbinary/"enby," genderfluid, gender non-conforming. Is that really a lot? Especially considering most people never have to deal with at least half of them in any real capacity?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm a romantic. Just call me Percy Bisse Shelly.
Although I can see why one would find aromanticism attractive. Think of all the money you'd save on flowers and candy.
Hmmmm.
 
redsquid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These people have a pride flag. I don't like beets but I don't need a flag to let everyone know. When everyone's shouting "Look at me!" just where are we supposed to look?
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, how many words do we have for ethnicity and nationality? For political affiliation and philosophy?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lvl 19 bureaucrat: mrparks: Love stinks.

only if the sex is good.


It's all fun and games until there's a turd on the bed.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: There are far too many labels for things.


But are you a
* Labeling labeler that labels
* Label neutral but labor friendly
* Label curious
* Alabular
* Label curious
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
lots of cis white dudes in here just asking questions.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
this is why we have "Post-noisecore-emo-violence" and the like for music subgenres

/NTTAWWT
 
saintstryfe [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: lots of cis white dudes in here just asking questions.


Yeah, fun eh? Always nice having your validity questioned because they can't use google...
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: NewportBarGuy: There are far too many labels for things.

How else can we separate ourselves into ever-smaller, ever-more-vertical silos if we don't label those silos? Wouldn't want to confuse us with them, after all.


Or we could also use them to better understand ourselves and others so that we can better embrace the diversity of human experiences. 

When you realize everyone is different, the impulse to only associate with people who are the same falls apart.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

austerity101: One of the last actual "this is a date" dates I went on before the pandemic was with a dude who said, "I think I might be aromantic?" like halfway through the date.

I had a nice time, but we did not have a second date. (We're casual friends, though.) It seems odd to me that you'd actually ask someone out if you don't think you want to date anyone, let alone that person.


The "date" he was looking for might have been the for-hire variety, but without the paying part.

/just call it a shade of poly and stick a fork in it
 
gbv23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i resisted all the fracturing- i liked the idea of straight or queer, because that's a shiat-ton for queer, when you put it that way.  but we are not binary.  each path is different and even individuals change all through life.  i like the ever-narrower labels because by the time we get down to needing a whole phrase for each other us, with the addition of: 'but this might change', that's when we'll realize that sexuality is huge and fluid and doesn't need to be labeled and can't be contained by a name.  sex and love are parts of our own unique experience of life, all equally valid, and not an identity.
just stay off the jailbait.
 
Unknown Subject
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People just make this crap up to get attention, it's pathetic.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Lvl 19 bureaucrat: mrparks: Love stinks.

only if the sex is good.

It's all fun and games until there's a turd on the bed.


Name calling. Nice.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Public masturbator is seemingly missing from the orientations list.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder what I smell like?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Different from asexual, aromantic people can still have a desire for sexual interactions, just not romantic ones."

-----

Yeah, not a new thing.

"You can find me in the club, bottle full of bub
Look, mami, I got the X, if you into takin' drugs
I'm into havin' sex, I ain't into makin' love
So come give me a hug, if you into getting rubbed" -50 Cent, "In Da Club"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: austerity101: One of the last actual "this is a date" dates I went on before the pandemic was with a dude who said, "I think I might be aromantic?" like halfway through the date.

I had a nice time, but we did not have a second date. (We're casual friends, though.) It seems odd to me that you'd actually ask someone out if you don't think you want to date anyone, let alone that person.

The "date" he was looking for might have been the for-hire variety, but without the paying part.

/just call it a shade of poly and stick a fork in it


Being aromantic and being poly have nothing to do with one another.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JessieL: FormlessOne: NewportBarGuy: There are far too many labels for things.

How else can we separate ourselves into ever-smaller, ever-more-vertical silos if we don't label those silos? Wouldn't want to confuse us with them, after all.

Or we could also use them to better understand ourselves and others so that we can better embrace the diversity of human experiences. 

When you realize everyone is different, the impulse to only associate with people who are the same falls apart.


If only that actually happened.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

redsquid: These people have a pride flag. I don't like beets but I don't need a flag to let everyone know. When everyone's shouting "Look at me!" just where are we supposed to look?


Gay Pride exists because for generations homosexuality was treated as something shameful (and in many places, still is).  As a straight guy, I see it as a perfectly justified reaction to counter the unreasonable, bigoted crap these fellow human beings have been dealt.  Besides, the people who need to see it most are the ones still struggling with their orientation.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rainbowbutter: i resisted all the fracturing- i liked the idea of straight or queer, because that's a shiat-ton for queer, when you put it that way.  but we are not binary.  each path is different and even individuals change all through life.  i like the ever-narrower labels because by the time we get down to needing a whole phrase for each other us, with the addition of: 'but this might change', that's when we'll realize that sexuality is huge and fluid and doesn't need to be labeled and can't be contained by a name.  sex and love are parts of our own unique experience of life, all equally valid, and not an identity.
just stay off the jailbait.


Yeah, it's not "fracturing." People like to pretend as though the labels are creating divisions rather than the labels describing divisions that are already there.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: JessieL: FormlessOne: NewportBarGuy: There are far too many labels for things.

How else can we separate ourselves into ever-smaller, ever-more-vertical silos if we don't label those silos? Wouldn't want to confuse us with them, after all.

Or we could also use them to better understand ourselves and others so that we can better embrace the diversity of human experiences. 

When you realize everyone is different, the impulse to only associate with people who are the same falls apart.

If only that actually happened.


Are you a member of the queer community?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AstroJesus: Public masturbator is seemingly missing from the orientations list.


Exoteric autosexual
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.