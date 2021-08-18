 Skip to content
 
(BestLife)   Signs that there's a snake in your house according to experts. Subby running out of there screaming oddly missing   (bestlifeonline.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Snake, Experts Say, pest control expert, American films, Viperidae, mysterious noises, Nancy Troyano, snake  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you hear this, crawlspaces and attics need to be inspected for snakes

Or not.  You might want to inspect for the rodents they're eating, but the snake's more than welcome to help with that.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: You might want to inspect for the rodents they're eating, but the snake's more than welcome to help with that.


Yeah, I'm more concerned about mice and rats (and the occasional squirrel) than I am about snakes.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one in my attic once.  My wife was ready to burn the house down if I didn't catch it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signs That You Are A Gigantic Pussy...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The house is now a smoldering pile of ash" is one clear sign
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A nagging feeling that you're being watched when you're sitting on the can.

Small pets start to go missing.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Signs That You Are A Gigantic Pussy...

Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: dothemath: Signs That You Are A Gigantic Pussy...
[Fark user image 500x281]


No soul brother!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: If you hear this, crawlspaces and attics need to be inspected for snakes

Or not.  You might want to inspect for the rodents they're eating, but the snake's more than welcome to help with that.


This.  If I find a lot of spiders and scorpions, I won't kill them.  I'll worry about the beetles and roaches they're eating.

Vinegaroons and scorpions get escorted outside on dustpans or swiffer sticks if they are slow enough, otherwise I ignore predators as long as they stay out of my bed or shower or toilet.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I know about him.. I brought him home.
I mean, just look at that cute little face!

Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey ladies, ever see a shirtless guy walking around the park with a snake and think "I really wanna have sex with him!"...?

**silence**

Anybody wanna buy a snake?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Signs that there's a snake in your house according to experts."

He starts getting his mail at your address?
Fark user image
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "Signs that there's a snake in your house according to experts."

He starts getting his mail at your address?
[Fark user image image 400x262]


Constrictor?  I hardly know her!
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Grandad kept a King Snake under his farmhouse.  When it died he went down to the Co-Op and ordered another one.  Better to turn your home into a chemically slathered Superfund site I guess.

/DNRTFA
//Slideshow like headline detected
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Drainage areas are a perfect entry point for snakes,"

Don't give the sneks ideas!

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Hey ladies, ever see a shirtless guy walking around the park with a snake and think "I really wanna have sex with him!"...?

**silence**

Anybody wanna buy a snake?


I knew that guy, many the year ago. Beautiful snakes - rainbow boas, IIRC.

Don't know what you're doing wrong but he scored a lot.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) A cete of badgers on your lawn
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pest control is the cat's only job.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My MiL lost our snake in the house when we were on vacation.  A corn snake we named Candy Cane.  We did everything to try and find her (food along the edges of the walls, baking soda in all the door jams, etc), but we suspect she ended up getting completely out of the house, since there was no sign of her afterwards, not even a shedding.  Every now and then I check the HVAC unit to see if she crawled down and couldn't get out, but no such luck yet.  That was about a year ago.  I'd like to think she survived and is munching on chipmunks in the back yard.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: dothemath: Hey ladies, ever see a shirtless guy walking around the park with a snake and think "I really wanna have sex with him!"...?

**silence**

Anybody wanna buy a snake?

I knew that guy, many the year ago. Beautiful snakes - rainbow boas, IIRC.

Don't know what you're doing wrong but he scored a lot.


memegenerator.net
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) You see a snake in your house.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a youngster, I knew we had a snake in the house when Mom would yell "Rauol!  The cat brought another snake into the house and it's under the sofa!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a serpent in my house
It took a while to figure out
There's no way it could be a mongoose there
It's got to be something else
Cause he wouldn't slither like that
He wouldn't bite me like you do
He would fight you, he wouldn't bite me
So I'm convinced there's a serpent in my house
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: dothemath: Hey ladies, ever see a shirtless guy walking around the park with a snake and think "I really wanna have sex with him!"...?

**silence**

Anybody wanna buy a snake?

I knew that guy, many the year ago. Beautiful snakes - rainbow boas, IIRC.

Don't know what you're doing wrong but he scored a lot.

[memegenerator.net image 400x400]


You want to hook up with girls who are turned on by snakes?

What's that old adage about sticking your dick in crazy?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: koder: You might want to inspect for the rodents they're eating, but the snake's more than welcome to help with that.

Yeah, I'm more concerned about mice and rats (and the occasional squirrel) than I am about snakes.


I need the mice, rats and the occasional squirrel to keep the camelback crickets in my basement under control.
 
rockhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try sprinkling some flower or talcum powder across interior doorways and check for snake tracks in the morning.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a strange phrase to scream.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: My MiL lost our snake in the house when we were on vacation.  A corn snake we named Candy Cane.  We did everything to try and find her (food along the edges of the walls, baking soda in all the door jams, etc), but we suspect she ended up getting completely out of the house, since there was no sign of her afterwards, not even a shedding.  Every now and then I check the HVAC unit to see if she crawled down and couldn't get out, but no such luck yet.  That was about a year ago.  I'd like to think she survived and is munching on chipmunks in the back yard.


Does your MIL like/approve of snakes? If she does not, I doubt "she just escaped and got lost!"

Naw, MIL purposely put her out in the yard the moment you were over an hour from home.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: "The house is now a smoldering pile of ash" is one clear sign


Don't be ridiculous - that's for SPIDERS.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Snake trifecta in play...
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had a pet green snake when I was a kid.  I took him for a walk on the lawn, and he disappeared very quickly.  I found him the next winter, considerably bluer.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
are some of the signs:

Random large boxes?
footprints on the ceiling?
Dead henchmen with no sings of struggle?
pressing F for respect?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: Yeah I know about him.. I brought him home.
I mean, just look at that cute little face!

[Fark user image 425x566]


Ball Pythons make the best pets.  I have one sitting a few feet from me as well, and I just love that little girl.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought I had a snake in my shed last year.  Turns out it was a glass lizard, which looks like a snake, but it's not.

Either way, it eats bugs and less bugs in the shed is appreciated.
 
theguyyousaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Aw, poor guy. He knew he should have said no to that last round.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why would subby be in my house in the first place?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what sort of dinner scraps I threw away last night, but now sure enough, guess what I have?

$ ls .Trash
python
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was in my friend's barn this morning. That's a big rattler for Suches GA. His dog has been hit 5x by them, mine once. He got 8 inches of rain yesterday, yes you read that correctly, and this monster must have followed the mice inside.
 
