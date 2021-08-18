 Skip to content
(CNN)   Battery power in the microchips is running low so White House authorizes covid booster shots starting Sept. 20   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Battery power in the microchips is running low so White House authorizes covid booster shots starting Sept. 20

Get in line NOW!!!
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My 5G is already down to 4.4G.

Thanks, Obama.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is amazing news and done quickly.

OK folks... it's also flu season. So, make sure you get both.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gimme da juice
 
Number 216
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And cue the ANTIVA morons:

"But but my freedumbs! COVIDs still a hoax! Needles are rape! Jesus didn't need a shot!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You know, I thought of something. I've been vaccinated since March.

If I want a booster right now I just go to another pharmacy or vax site, use a different name and get another jab of Pfizer. It's not like we don't have a surplus of the vaccine considering how many people are rejecting them.

I'll wait until it's available to me, but I wonder how many boosters I could load up on if I wanted to...
 
detonator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Alright!!!! MORE FREQUENCY Kenneth!!!!
As in, every six months
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sponsored by Booster Mobile
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farking Microsoft updates.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bill Gates wills it.

Turns out, I only got the mark of the best.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They rushed them to market, and used China for the ingredients. What do they expect?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The vaccine didn't work perfectly the first time.  Therefore, science is stupid and we should sacrifice a lamb to cure Covid.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

detonator: Alright!!!! MORE FREQUENCY Kenneth!!!!
As in, every six months


Damnit, now I have to go listen to New Adventures in Hi Fi

R.E.M. - What's The Frequency, Kenneth? (Official Music Video)
Youtube jWkMhCLkVOg
 
RI_Red
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The plague rats don't want to get jabbed? More for me and the people I care about!

They can have the hospital beds and ventilators -- I'll take the free, lifesaving shot so I can have actual freedom to go places and do things knowing that I'm not potentially killing other people to do it.

/Am I doing it right?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: You know, I thought of something. I've been vaccinated since March.

If I want a booster right now I just go to another pharmacy or vax site, use a different name and get another jab of Pfizer. It's not like we don't have a surplus of the vaccine considering how many people are rejecting them.

I'll wait until it's available to me, but I wonder how many boosters I could load up on if I wanted to...


CVS has already started giving them for immunocompromised people.

Here's the fun part... they can;t verify if you are immunocompromised and can't ask you to verify you./ They just give you the shot.

So... GO NOW!
 
inner ted
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Still nothing for kids
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The vaccine didn't work perfectly the first time.  Therefore, science is stupid and we should sacrifice a lamb to cure Covid.


Can we at least make lamb chops after we sacrifice it?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: You know, I thought of something. I've been vaccinated since March.

If I want a booster right now I just go to another pharmacy or vax site, use a different name and get another jab of Pfizer. It's not like we don't have a surplus of the vaccine considering how many people are rejecting them.

I'll wait until it's available to me, but I wonder how many boosters I could load up on if I wanted to...


I needed to show ID both times in Michigan so that's not going to work here.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ever since I was vaccinated I have a strange fetish for refrigerators.  I could see myself attracted to them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1) Still want to see the studies justifying this (Note: I have seen the studies justifying this for immunosuppressed people, not all people.) This smells of "throw shiat at the wall and see if it sticks" but I may well have missed the studies. I have seen a LOT of studies showing strong immunity at six and nine months, and there aren't any for one year because so few people have had the vaccine for a year.

2) Any booster or do you need to match what you had originally?

3) What are the offers on the boosters? I made the mistake of getting vaccinated for free, so I want to see some offers on this before I commit. You're not fooling me twice!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shastacola: pastramithemosterotic: You know, I thought of something. I've been vaccinated since March.

If I want a booster right now I just go to another pharmacy or vax site, use a different name and get another jab of Pfizer. It's not like we don't have a surplus of the vaccine considering how many people are rejecting them.

I'll wait until it's available to me, but I wonder how many boosters I could load up on if I wanted to...

I needed to show ID both times in Michigan so that's not going to work here.


Did they say you had to show your own ID?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Got my 2nd shot in the middle of April.  So I guess that explains why I've felt sluggish  and glitchy these last couple weeks.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But Greg Abbott got one already.
Republican motto: One rule for me, one rule for thee.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's a sorta Buddhist "one hand clapping" question....

If the radio waves are coming from inside you, should you still wear a tinfoil hat?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Got my 2nd shot in the middle of April.  So I guess that explains why I've felt sluggish  and glitchy these last couple weeks.


Have you tried turning yourself off and back on again?
 
BlackPete
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

inner ted: Still nothing for kids


This. My 9 year old is why I'm not fully on board the "if they die they die" train.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can we get them for kids under 12 yet? I'm tired of plague rats potentially infecting my kid.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: pastramithemosterotic: You know, I thought of something. I've been vaccinated since March.

If I want a booster right now I just go to another pharmacy or vax site, use a different name and get another jab of Pfizer. It's not like we don't have a surplus of the vaccine considering how many people are rejecting them.

I'll wait until it's available to me, but I wonder how many boosters I could load up on if I wanted to...

CVS has already started giving them for immunocompromised people.

Here's the fun part... they can;t verify if you are immunocompromised and can't ask you to verify you./ They just give you the shot.

So... GO NOW!


If you get a third shot only 4 or 5 months after the previous ones, it won't do much good. The immune system needs time to rest and adjust before getting a booster. A third shot will just be mostly wasted.

It actually is better to wait at least 8 months, if you want the booster to actually boost your immunity.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The 4th booster starts the transition to becoming a lizard person.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: If I want a booster right now I just go to another pharmacy or vax site, use a different name and get another jab of Pfizer. It's not like we don't have a surplus of the vaccine considering how many people are rejecting them.


There's a reason they estimated over 1M have gotten 3rd shot before the "immunocompromised" were approved.

Pharmacy had left over doses that were going to expire...
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bet you will still need to mask up after this one too.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many people who have had two shots caught the variant and needed to be hospitalized?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: The 4th booster starts the transition to becoming a lizard person.


And the downside?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But but my freedumbs! COVIDs still a hoax! Needles are rape! Jesus didn't need a shot!
 
thehobbes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Can we get them for kids under 12 yet? I'm tired of plague rats potentially infecting my kid.


First day back in class.5/25 wearing masks. And with everyone so relaxed 2 of the wearers have the masks off their noses.

FML.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I got J&J back in April.

Me and about 14 million other Americans still waiting for guidance on when and what sort of booster we should get.
 
Mattix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

inner ted: Still nothing for kids


THIS!!!!!

And I'm hearing more from anti-vaxx clowns that the fact that they haven't approved it on kids is a reason that it is bad.

Once kids can get it, then the death cult can do whatever the fark they want, but before then we are still beholden to their idiocy.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hhmmm,
It is beginning to look like you do not go to herd immunity with the vaccine you want, you go with the vaccine you have.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If I had the J&J single shot vaccine, does that mean I need 2 more shots to catch up? Because if it's free I'll do it, but I just want to make sure I don't take the wrong ones and end up crossing the streams and causing total protonic reversal.
 
Count_Crackula
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is amazing news and done quickly.

OK folks... it's also flu season. So, make sure you get both.


Word. That's the first thing that popped in my head.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want Force abilities with the booster!  If I can't shoot lightning like a Sith Lord or a Palpatine, no deal.

/and yes, there is a difference, since Rey is a Jedi that is also a Palpatine, and can therefore shoot lightning
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I got my second Pfizer shot back in June. I don't know how long I need to wait until I think about getting the booster.  I do have my yearly physical on September 8th.  I will ask my doctor about when he thinks I should get my third shot.  If he has it with him... and tells me it is OK to get it now, I'll get it then and there.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Explains that strange burning sensation I've had lately.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Add my name to the list of Farkers saying "Cool. I'm in. But can my totally unvaccinated kid go first please?"
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Ever since I was vaccinated I have a strange fetish for refrigerators.  I could see myself attracted to them.


Gene, is that you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is amazing news and done quickly.

OK folks... it's also flu season. So, make sure you get both.


jfc, I have to get my second shingrix before the end of sept, too.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Things the White House/FDA should have done already but are dragging their feet on:

1. Biden needs to sign a waiver mandating all active military personnel need to get the vaccine. It would take him less than 30 seconds but somehow he doesn't have time in his schedule to do it?

2. The FDA needs to fully approve the vaccine so schools/businesses can make their students/workers get it.

3. The FDA needs to approve the vaccine for children under 12.

We have been told for months that all three of these things will happen any day now, any day now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I still don't agree with this. Billions of people around the globe can't even get one dose, and even if every single fully vaxxed American gets a third dose of the vaccine (or second for those who got the J&J version), we're still at risk from unvaccinated people getting infected and perpetuating the cycle of new variants cropping up.
 
