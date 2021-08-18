 Skip to content
(The Root)   Where the white women at?   (theroot.com) divider line
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Here are the states that experienced a decline in their Black population since 2010:

#2 Alaska: One Black person left Alaska and their population declined by 5.5 percent. A polar bear probably ate him.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Houston is now a white minority city that is ranked the most ethnically diverse in the US.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpo​l​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Orange is the new black.  Enslave all gingers!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I live in Nebraska.  You want white people? We've got all the white people you could possibly need.
 
skyotter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Alaska: One Black person left Alaska and their population declined by 5.5 percent. A polar bear probably ate him.

Yeah that was sad.  Poor Mike.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought DC was 90% black, when I was young.  I guess it has shifted.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My wife has a black friend that lives in Fairbanks.  She moved there a few years ago and she loves it.  A little cold for me, and by a little, I mean about 80 degrees too cold for me.
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: You want white people?


Nah, we good.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All these White stereotypes and not one mention of malarkey...
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston is now a white minority city that is ranked the most ethnically diverse in the US.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpol​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture


Houston is not the most diverse city in the USA. New York is.
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My wife and I have ramped up the production of white people, despite the slackening demand.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

g.fro: dothemath: Houston is now a white minority city that is ranked the most ethnically diverse in the US.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpol​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture

Houston is not the most diverse city in the USA. New York is.


nope.

Also, Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor. NYC has never even had a female mayor.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

g.fro: dothemath: Houston is now a white minority city that is ranked the most ethnically diverse in the US.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpol​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture

Houston is not the most diverse city in the USA. New York is.


Exactly.  You only need to watch old episodes of  "Friends" to see how diverse the city is.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Here are the states that experienced a decline in their Black population since 2010:

#2 Alaska: One Black person left Alaska and their population declined by 5.5 percent. A polar bear probably ate him.


There were 18.1818... Black people in Alaska?
 
stuffy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

If this is the bet we have. Not surprised going down hill.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This site is less funny than more potatoes or whatever that mod's blog was.
 
tasteme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...facts that show the country evolving into the multiracial nation feared by Republicans.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Orange is the new black.  Enslave all gingers!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: Houston is now a white minority city that is ranked the most ethnically diverse in the US.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpol​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture

Houston is not the most diverse city in the USA. New York is.

nope.

Also, Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor. NYC has never even had a female mayor.


What is your definition of "diverse" and what does a lesbian mayor have to do with it?

Queens is the most linguistically diverse place on the planet. Huston has a lot of people who speak Spanish.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: Houston is now a white minority city that is ranked the most ethnically diverse in the US.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpol​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture

Houston is not the most diverse city in the USA. New York is.

nope.

Also, Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor. NYC has never even had a female mayor.


OMG.  This again?! Can you two get a room?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: g.fro: dothemath: Houston is now a white minority city that is ranked the most ethnically diverse in the US.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpol​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture

Houston is not the most diverse city in the USA. New York is.

Exactly.  You only need to watch old episodes of  "Friends" to see how diverse the city is.


Seinfeld would be a better example.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CivilizedTiger: Dr.Fey: Here are the states that experienced a decline in their Black population since 2010:

#2 Alaska: One Black person left Alaska and their population declined by 5.5 percent. A polar bear probably ate him.

There were 18.1818... Black people in Alaska?


I guess the polar bear couldn't quite finish his meal.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They be huffing pumpkin spice lattes.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
.
.
.
Looks like a fine publication but they consistently make the mistake of forgetting to capitalize White.
.
.
.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I live in Nebraska.  You want white people? We've got all the white people you could possibly need.


Maine says hi. We're always swapping back and forth with Vermont for the whitest state title.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Michigan:Michigan lost 1.8 percent of its Black residents because they were tired of listening to Eminem songs

On the plus side, we expelled Kid Rock.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Michigan:Michigan lost 1.8 percent of its Black residents because they were tired of listening to Eminem songs

On the plus side, we expelled Kid Rock.


So,... Michigan took a dump?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Orange is the new black.  Enslave all gingers!


You do know that gingers is an anagram for...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
According to every episode of Friends and Seinfeld, New York had more than enough white people to lose 6.2 percent.


Ooooooh, nineties burn.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would guess Idaho
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NuclearPenguins: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I live in Nebraska.  You want white people? We've got all the white people you could possibly need.

Maine says hi. We're always swapping back and forth with Vermont for the whitest state title.


It beats that participation ribbon Mississippi and Alabama keep fighting over.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They ain't at. They just ain't.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FirstDennis: .
.
.
Looks like a fine publication but they consistently make the mistake of forgetting to capitalize White.
.
.
.


Not a mistake.   That is the correct capitalization according to the AP
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirEattonHogg: dothemath: g.fro: dothemath: Houston is now a white minority city that is ranked the most ethnically diverse in the US.

https://www.npr.org/sections/itsallpol​itics/2013/07/01/195909643/tx2020-hous​ton-racial-ethnic-diversity-americas-f​uture

Houston is not the most diverse city in the USA. New York is.

nope.

Also, Houston has already had a two term lesbian mayor. NYC has never even had a female mayor.

OMG.  This again?! Can you two get a room?


My understanding is that Harris County is #1, Brooklyn Borough is #2, then my Fort Bend County nestled under Harris' armpit is #3.  Nobody cares about the rest of the list since we have the best eating in the whole country.  Pizza included.

'City' is somewhat nebulous compared to 'County' as you then get into 'metropolitan area' nonsense that starts counting Dallas & Fort Worth combined as somehow being better than the Houston area and not the steaming pile of suck-hard that DFW is.
 
