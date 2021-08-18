 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 11685104


(Metro)   Former Afghan president fled to Dubai with £123,000,000 stuffed in helicopter, which was somehow able to lift off   (metro.co.uk) divider line
66
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

810 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what one night in Dubai costs.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wow, being stuck in Dubai with only £123 million? He won't even be able to afford a decent penthouse and might actually have to lease his Lamborghini supercars.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
US needs to take all that back by any means necessary, given that it's our money to begin with.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait, and yet you're saying the Afghani government somehow failed?!
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: US needs to take all that back by any means necessary, given that it's our money to begin with.


Hey, we threw it away and he just happened to find it, fair and square.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a spineless leader. Sink with the ship, biatch.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's one heart and mind won.  Mission accomplished!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He left with all the free speech he could carry -- exactly how we taught them to govern.  IT IS A SACRED RIGHT.


how DARE you stifle his free speech.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So what you're saying is that Ghani at great personal risk prevented 9 figures of money falling into the Taliban's hands? What a hero!

I am skeptical of the amount (the ambassador has an incentive to curry favor with new management) but it is laughable if you think he didn't get himself a gold parachute on his way out the door.

Oh, and the UAE has already accepted him.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


Pretty much any helicopter designed to handle cargo could easily lift it. I've ridden in Chinooks with 20+ other guys  in full battle rattle and a cargo pallet.
Some of them are designed such that as long as it physically fits, it will lift, unless you're hauling solid metals.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


Light utility around 4K.

Heavy lift around 40K.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder where all the money that was supposed to be paid to the Afghan army for the last six months went?

Oh.....
 
EL EM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's pounds, so he didn't steal it from US.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Diabolic: What a spineless leader. Sink with the ship, biatch.


I wouldn't say spineless, I'd say incompetent and corrupt. Getting killed for no reason other than your own incompetence and corruption doesn't mean you have a spine, it just means you were too stupid to get out of Dodge when shiat started going sideways.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


500 Euro notes are preferred for criming for just this reason. Which is also why they stopped making them.
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


All of them?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
whyRpeoplesostupid:

A big helicopter? Had the range to go to Dubai too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


An Mi-8 could probably do the job
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


It would be a bit much for a Bell 505, but any of their larger ones would be able to lift that without trouble.

But you should cut that number by 80% - if you are moving that kind of cash around it would be 500 Euro notes.  So figure 500 pounds, which pretty much any helicopter would have no trouble with.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Your tax dollars at work.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That cash took up a lot of space for other people trying to flee the coming executions. Bastard.
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thudfark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


Quite a few. A Chinook can lift up to 16,000 pounds and even a Huey can lift 5,000. Then there are super lifters, although I doubt the Afghan President had one at his disposal.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


It's a Russian embassy source so don't put too much stock in the quantities and values. But, most large transport helicopters can take 10 people with gear.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ashraf Ghani said he left on Sunday night because he wanted to avoid bloodshed...

His own bloodshed, that is.
 
freidog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
according to a Russian embassy spokesperson.

Seems legit...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This should be a reminder that every single person who died or was injured in Afghanistan did so for absolutely no good reason. Your sacrifice was entirely in vain, and while you may be thanked for your service, it was utterly pointless.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Our puppet president was a grifter?

You don't say...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: That's what one night in Dubai costs.


Russian or Ukranian hookers ain't cheap.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But I was told that we couldn't teach American values to such a culturally different country?
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This should be a reminder that every single person who died or was injured in Afghanistan did so for absolutely no good reason. Your sacrifice was entirely in vain, and while you may be thanked for your service, it was utterly pointless.


But women's rights!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's gone guys.  If there was a god, He'd go out in a Shiathook and the FE would say "We're too heavy!  Let's dump these boxes labelled "Hand sanitizer" out and hundred dollar bills would fall over Kabul.  Of course, the Taliban would get them and add them to the pile of hundred they already got, but the President would do his best Vader "Noooooooooo!   Part of my forture is gone!  A very small part.  Tipping money, actually."

Cause you know he has offshore accounts since he worked as Special Envoy to the U S Army, Coffee Kiosk, Kabul.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 578x530]


Oh wow. The stupid among us really want to talk about Biden's vacations? Do they know how much their fat loser spent not-presidentin' during the previous 4 years?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


FTFA:'Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac'.

Seems like maybe he had a plane full of money and cars, and rode out himself on a helicopter to meet it somewhere, which sounds like a set up for a The Fast and the Furious style heist for the pilots of whatever is carrying the cars. I mean, if I'm flying a plane full of stolen money out of a country being taken over by violent extremists, why would I return it to the guy who is stealing it?

Unless those cars are meant to convoy out of Afghanistan, which is a terrible idea.
 
henryhill
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


i.insider.comView Full Size
Mi-26/Halo (Russian made)
 
GasDude
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not saying he didn't take a big amount of cash with him, but the source is the Russian embassy. Russian government math is almost as bad as cop math.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bacchanalias and consequences: All of them?


Pretty much, unless you're in a R22 trainer or a news chopper (and I might be repeating myself there).
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

red230: Diabolic: What a spineless leader. Sink with the ship, biatch.

I wouldn't say spineless, I'd say incompetent and corrupt. Getting killed for no reason other than your own incompetence and corruption doesn't mean you have a spine, it just means you were too stupid to get out of Dodge when shiat started going sideways.


I will say that it seems really obvious if he had stayed and tried to repel the Taliban in the short term things would be MUCH uglier right now. Instead the Taliban is stuck needing to rely on most of the pre-existing government to still work for them because they don't have the manpower to do it.

Granted, we'll see if 6 months to a year down the road if things are still this level of civil or if they have enough of a handle on things to go full retribution mode.
 
razrez75
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Lol! That's the good guy?!
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


Any helicopter that a former head-of-state has access to can easily lift that. According to Wikipedia, Afghanistan military has Blackhawks in its inventory which have a lift capacity of around 9000lbs.
 
Juc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


it was in bitcoin
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 578x530]


You are so right. He never should've started that damn war. Impeachment!
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: US needs to take all that back by any means necessary, given that it's our money to begin with.

Hey, we threw it away and he just happened to find it, fair and square.


Ah, yes.  Settled law from the famous SC decision in Finders-Keepers v. Losers-Weepers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 578x530]


Being stupid must be very warm and comfortable.
 
Two16
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 578x530]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
razrez75
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


Pretty funny you missed the "four cars" part...
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: [Fark user image 578x530]


Trump surrendered to the Taliban last year.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: according to google a $100 bill weighs 1 gram

1230000 bills weighs 2709 pounds

what kind of helicopter can lift that?

honestly asking


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
While women, children, and LGBT in that country are getting a raw deal out of this, that government was mostly definitely not worth saving.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.