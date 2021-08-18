 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Prince Andrew gets a new title and it's not a good one   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Lawyer, Reuters, Pleading, Duke of York, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice, Criminal law, Earl of Inverness  
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prince Pedo?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hmm, I'm fine with it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pedophile?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
His reply? "No sweat."
 
Juc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pizza Express patron?
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh im sure this 20 year old investigation into a member of the richest and most powerful family on Earth will be highly successful.
 
Supadope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Randy Andy
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Person of Interest" now, and hopefully "Assisting the Authorities in their Inquiries" soon.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: Oh im sure this 20 year old investigation into a member of the richest and most powerful family on Earth will be highly successful.


So just because it might not be successful we shouldn't investigate if an extremely wealthy and powerful man manipulated and raped teenage girls?
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sir Skinhundt?
 
TheDreadChefRoberts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A coworker and I were discussing the fact that Maxwell hasn't been to trial yet and why that is.

I brought up the Prince and other high profile greedheads as the reason.

Wether or not there is a conspiracy to stop the trial somehow or that rich greedheads like the Prince and

Clinton could just be using lawyers to slow the process down.

Personally I am a bit surprised she is still alive.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: dothemath: Oh im sure this 20 year old investigation into a member of the richest and most powerful family on Earth will be highly successful.

So just because it might not be successful we shouldn't investigate if an extremely wealthy and powerful man manipulated and raped teenage girls?


First, its not against the law to manipulate an adult, even if they are a teenager. And the statute of limitations for rape has long since passed. This is called going through the motions. Nothing more.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The Prince of HMP Pentonville.
 
Supadope
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Netflix has a show that is a spoof of the royal family called, The Windsors. Check out season 2 episode 5.  The show is hilarious, BTW.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Pedophile?


A NEW title
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is the biggest ain'tnothingonnahappen in the history of ain'tnothingonnahappens.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: pastramithemosterotic: dothemath: Oh im sure this 20 year old investigation into a member of the richest and most powerful family on Earth will be highly successful.

So just because it might not be successful we shouldn't investigate if an extremely wealthy and powerful man manipulated and raped teenage girls?

First, its not against the law to manipulate an adult, even if they are a teenager. And the statute of limitations for rape has long since passed. This is called going through the motions. Nothing more.


Even if all of what you said was true (it's not), your point is that this investigation is pointless?

A rich guy is accused of a very heinous crime, but it's unlikely he'll be convicted so let's just let it be. That's your argument right now and it's quite stupid
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: dothemath: pastramithemosterotic: dothemath: Oh im sure this 20 year old investigation into a member of the richest and most powerful family on Earth will be highly successful.

So just because it might not be successful we shouldn't investigate if an extremely wealthy and powerful man manipulated and raped teenage girls?

First, its not against the law to manipulate an adult, even if they are a teenager. And the statute of limitations for rape has long since passed. This is called going through the motions. Nothing more.

Even if all of what you said was true (it's not), your point is that this investigation is pointless?

A rich guy is accused of a very heinous crime, but it's unlikely he'll be convicted so let's just let it be. That's your argument right now and it's quite stupid


Cool story.
Ill cram one billiard ball up my butt for every year he gets in prison.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was hoping for something like, Prince of Scotland.  Then, he'd be Andrew, POS.
 
davynelson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ephebophilia is the primary sexual interest in mid-to-late adolescents, generally ages 15 to 19. ... Ephebophilia strictly denotes the preference for mid-to-late adolescent sexual partners, not the mere presence of some level of sexual attraction. It is not a psychiatric diagnosis.

Whether or not this constitutes a crime depends upon your geographical and chronological location here on planet Earth.  In the UK you can currently bang 16 year olds with impunity.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: pastramithemosterotic: dothemath: pastramithemosterotic: dothemath: Oh im sure this 20 year old investigation into a member of the richest and most powerful family on Earth will be highly successful.

So just because it might not be successful we shouldn't investigate if an extremely wealthy and powerful man manipulated and raped teenage girls?

First, its not against the law to manipulate an adult, even if they are a teenager. And the statute of limitations for rape has long since passed. This is called going through the motions. Nothing more.

Even if all of what you said was true (it's not), your point is that this investigation is pointless?

A rich guy is accused of a very heinous crime, but it's unlikely he'll be convicted so let's just let it be. That's your argument right now and it's quite stupid

Cool story.
Ill cram one billiard ball up my butt for every year he gets in prison.


You can't read very well, can you?

Where did I say he would end up in prison?
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

davynelson: Ephebophilia is the primary sexual interest in mid-to-late adolescents, generally ages 15 to 19. ... Ephebophilia strictly denotes the preference for mid-to-late adolescent sexual partners, not the mere presence of some level of sexual attraction. It is not a psychiatric diagnosis.

Whether or not this constitutes a crime depends upon your geographical and chronological location here on planet Earth.  In the UK you can currently bang 16 year olds with impunity.


You named your penis Impunity?
 
Thudfark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: davynelson: Ephebophilia is the primary sexual interest in mid-to-late adolescents, generally ages 15 to 19. ... Ephebophilia strictly denotes the preference for mid-to-late adolescent sexual partners, not the mere presence of some level of sexual attraction. It is not a psychiatric diagnosis.

Whether or not this constitutes a crime depends upon your geographical and chronological location here on planet Earth.  In the UK you can currently bang 16 year olds with impunity.

You named your penis Impunity?


Mine's called Diplomatic Immunity.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

davynelson: Ephebophilia is the primary sexual interest in mid-to-late adolescents, generally ages 15 to 19. ... Ephebophilia strictly denotes the preference for mid-to-late adolescent sexual partners, not the mere presence of some level of sexual attraction. It is not a psychiatric diagnosis.
Whether or not this constitutes a crime depends upon your geographical and chronological location here on planet Earth.  In the UK you can currently bang 16 year olds with impunity.


All fine enough, but nobody hanging out with Epstein was worried about what the age of consent was. Epstein was a pimp. Actually, Gislane was the pimp, but so was he.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Where did I say he would end up in prison?


Well, a break through.

At least you have a very basic understanding that what youre advocating is totally pointless and will result in absolutely nothing happening.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hopefully John and Finch can figure out how he is involved before Bear tears his throat out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: pastramithemosterotic: Where did I say he would end up in prison?

Well, a break through.

At least you have a very basic understanding that what youre advocating is totally pointless and will result in absolutely nothing happening.


Do you understand your argument boils down to "Rich and powerful people can get away with stuff so there's no point in pursuing an investigation into their misdeeds?"

It's a horribly stupid argument
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: pastramithemosterotic: Where did I say he would end up in prison?

Well, a break through.

At least you have a very basic understanding that what youre advocating is totally pointless and will result in absolutely nothing happening.


So you do advocate not investigating rich and powerful people because it's unlikely they will be prosecuted.
That's the kind of cynicism that we need right now. You're really a big help.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: dothemath: pastramithemosterotic: Where did I say he would end up in prison?

Well, a break through.

At least you have a very basic understanding that what youre advocating is totally pointless and will result in absolutely nothing happening.

So you do advocate not investigating rich and powerful people because it's unlikely they will be prosecuted.
That's the kind of cynicism that we need right now. You're really a big help.


You guys are precious. Really.

You adorable goofs actually think an "investigation" is occurring.
I love it.
I wish I could take you home and wrap you in a blanket, put you in a cardboard box and feed you milk from a baby bottle.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's the most interesting Prince in the world.
 
