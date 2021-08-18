 Skip to content
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Woman: "You look hot, here's a bottle of water." Man: "Thank you, here's my penis"   (cleveland.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 1:20 a.m. Aug. 13, a man, 54, reported that his daughter, 23, of Richmond Heights, was "going crazy" and hit him in the face. At the man's home police found that those present were intoxicated.

The daughter told officers she hit her father because she thought he was mean to her mother. Police did not pursue charges.

I guess the cops agreed he was mean to her mother and deserved to be hit in the face.
"We'll allow it"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another day in the Buckeye State?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been spring water.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man accepted the offer and walked with the woman to her garage. After taking the water, the man exposed his private parts. The woman asked the man, believed to be in his mid 30s, why he exposed himself, but he responded by departing.

This sounds like the plot of a German film from 1972.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fair trade.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The woman asked the man...why he exposed himself, but he responded by departing.

We've all been there.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sounds like the cable was indeed fixed.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let he who hasn't flashed their wanger at a helpful senior cast the first stone.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that not standard protocol?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kind of like when you think your waitress is hitting on you.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark should start a new tab just for local police blotters.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

They call me because I am expert.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More from this blotter:

The suspect left in a car, but police were unable to locate the auto.
Police did not pursue charges.
police saw the cars... traveling at about 100 miles per hour, but did not pursue them.

Sounds like another tough day for law enforcement.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So...what's the deal here?  Did this guy think he was in a real life porno or something? Whip out your privates and then the woman automatically goes; "yes please" and then in the background, we hear wah-wah guitars and a funky bass line as she gets down on her knees?

Men...remember, real life is nothing like a porno. Stop thinking it is.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It was probably the slutty way she handed him the water that did it for him.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wasn't even thiraty, but did i go make a federal case out of her offer?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not like she asked him over for lemonade.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Doesnt matter.
Testosterone tells us that life IS one never ending porno.

Its why we follow women around the grocery store. We dont want to, we just have to.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

"Wow, I totally misread this situation. I'm out."
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, Ohio.  Keep on being you.  You'll get your own tab one day.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What kind of water was that?

The equation only works if it is branded water.

one bottle of Trump water (straight from the water mains of rural Connecticut = one penis (small)

Bazinga! Still Trumping
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Old school. Much less impersonal than a dick pic.
Just remember to maintain social distances.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Whaddya want them to do ?  Put down their cell phones and drive out from behind that Walmart they are hiding at ?  I question your Patriotism for not supporting our heroes in blue.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Woman:  "You look hot..."

BAM! SHE'S INTO ME!

*sword unsheathing sound*
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lyndhurst, huh?  Was it this guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not even surprised. (._.)
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dude shoulda fixed the cable
 
aug3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
she was practically begging for it!
 
tom baker's scarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
seems like a lot to pay for a bottle of water.
 
