(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Dude, where's your front tire?
34
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NO ONE EXPECTS the Spanish Penal Code penalties!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Front tires are a government conspiracy.

Wake up sheeple.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are cops when this is happening?
Oh. Correct. Dealing with a Karn call.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to go to Majorca or Andalusia.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drive it like you stole it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Where are cops when this is happening?
Oh. Correct. Dealing with a Karn call.


This is from the Spanish island of Majorca. I'm sure that they were on their wine break or having a ciesta.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver had a front tire on the car.

It was obviously undersized and almost undoubtedly not rated for highway use by whatever the Spanish equivalent to DOT is, but it was a front tire.

I'm more worried that the driver had no brake on that corner.  It wouldn't surprise me if there are a few cars with small enough hubs that a three-lug or four-lug pattern that a heavy handtruck tire or the like might fit, but no way would those clear brakes.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I'd like to go to Majorca or Andalusia.


online.fliphtml5.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: iheartscotch: I'd like to go to Majorca or Andalusia.

[online.fliphtml5.com image 850x816]


TUNE!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I'd like to go to Majorca or Andalusia.


disagrees:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does that even work? Front wheel drive cars generally don't have a limited slip differential.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having been on a youtube dashcam crash/fail/police chase binge, an article about a single vehicle driving without a wheel is kind of quaint.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work? Front wheel drive cars generally don't have a limited slip differential.


Oh you so funny.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's between two pillows.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just failed his job interview with the circus.  The three wheel balancing car trick was never explained to him.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work? Front wheel drive cars generally don't have a limited slip differential.


Which everyone who's ever been stuck in the mud in Alabama knows one tire spins, the other does nothin'.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet.
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: It's between two pillows.


Those aren't pillows
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB
At the start of my senior year in college, we were hanging out on the porch of our house in the student neighborhood.  Some rednecks were driving through in their big old beat-up Buick - I assume they were looking for unattended items that they could steal.

They made a quick right turn to head down the alley, and their front right wheel fell off.  Took them 2 hours to dig the jack out from under the crap in the trunk and transfer lug nuts from the other wheels.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" Three out of four ain't bad".
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on the 91 freeway near Anaheim CA one day when a SUV in front of me had a rear left wheel spin off it.

With the suddenly lower mass (due to no longer being attached to the car) it actually accelerated past the car itself to its left while the car, miraculously, stayed upright for 5-10sec before the left-rear quadrant collapsed. And it crazy-swerved about to a stop.

Was absolutely @&#%ing terrifying to watch from behind. But I was able to shift lanes away from it all well in time & just drove on as it immediately snarled traffic behind.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: How does that even work? Front wheel drive cars generally don't have a limited slip differential.


Are you SHUUUAH?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where's his front tire? His meth dealer is obviously holding it as collateral. Duh.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
According to all those internet clip shows on TV, this happens once or twice a day somewhere.

Hell, this guy wasn't even throwing sparks!
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I was on the 91 freeway near Anaheim CA one day when a SUV in front of me had a rear left wheel spin off it.

With the suddenly lower mass (due to no longer being attached to the car) it actually accelerated past the car itself to its left while the car, miraculously, stayed upright for 5-10sec before the left-rear quadrant collapsed. And it crazy-swerved about to a stop.

Was absolutely @&#%ing terrifying to watch from behind. But I was able to shift lanes away from it all well in time & just drove on as it immediately snarled traffic behind.


Yeah.  I followed a loose wheel across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in DC several years ago.

Damn thing was in the left-hand lane (so was I) and of course was only doing about five MPH by the time it got to the other end.  And naturally, no one would give me an opening in the next lane, so I was trapped there for the duration.
 
groverpm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Abox: Having been on a youtube dashcam crash/fail/police chase binge, an article about a single vehicle driving without a wheel is kind of quaint.


Pretty sure there were three wheels left, sorry four. I forgot the steering.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: GregInIndy: I was on the 91 freeway near Anaheim CA one day when a SUV in front of me had a rear left wheel spin off it.

With the suddenly lower mass (due to no longer being attached to the car) it actually accelerated past the car itself to its left while the car, miraculously, stayed upright for 5-10sec before the left-rear quadrant collapsed. And it crazy-swerved about to a stop.

Was absolutely @&#%ing terrifying to watch from behind. But I was able to shift lanes away from it all well in time & just drove on as it immediately snarled traffic behind.

Yeah.  I followed a loose wheel across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in DC several years ago.

Damn thing was in the left-hand lane (so was I) and of course was only doing about five MPH by the time it got to the other end.  And naturally, no one would give me an opening in the next lane, so I was trapped there for the duration.


If only you'd had something with which you could push the wheel to move faster.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: Driver had a front tire on the car.

It was obviously undersized and almost undoubtedly not rated for highway use by whatever the Spanish equivalent to DOT is, but it was a front tire.

I'm more worried that the driver had no brake on that corner.  It wouldn't surprise me if there are a few cars with small enough hubs that a three-lug or four-lug pattern that a heavy handtruck tire or the like might fit, but no way would those clear brakes.


I believe what we're actually seeing is the remains of the full-size rim after the tire disintegrated and caused all the fender damage. The wheel is worn down to just about the same size as the brake disk. I would expect to see sparks but I suppose if the steel is work-hardened by the friction with the road it would perhaps stop sparking intermittently. Eventually it'll get down to the hub and the knuckle and then everything will grind down pretty quickly.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You picked a fine time to leave me, Loose wheel.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Crowley Creates (and Destroys) The M25 | Good Omens | Prime Video
Youtube M0S3a32RzEo
 
jimjays
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I never understand these guys' end game. It's one thing to have cops inspect your car for damage after a hit and run accident reported by a witness. Quite another for them to just follow the road damage and debris to your driveway.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: GregInIndy: I was on the 91 freeway near Anaheim CA one day when a SUV in front of me had a rear left wheel spin off it.

With the suddenly lower mass (due to no longer being attached to the car) it actually accelerated past the car itself to its left while the car, miraculously, stayed upright for 5-10sec before the left-rear quadrant collapsed. And it crazy-swerved about to a stop.

Was absolutely @&#%ing terrifying to watch from behind. But I was able to shift lanes away from it all well in time & just drove on as it immediately snarled traffic behind.

Yeah.  I followed a loose wheel across the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in DC several years ago.

Damn thing was in the left-hand lane (so was I) and of course was only doing about five MPH by the time it got to the other end.  And naturally, no one would give me an opening in the next lane, so I was trapped there for the duration.

If only you'd had something with which you could push the wheel to move faster.


Sure!  Why didn't I think of that?

Bump the wheel with my car, it rolls into the next lane and causes an accident, I get sued!  Or whoever hits the wheel bounces into my car as well!

BRILLIANT!
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Where he's going, you don't need tires!
 
