(Mid Hudson News)   80 New York Air National Guard Airmen being sent to train Brazilian Airmen. Man that's a lousy teacher/student ratio   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, United States Air Force, C-17 Globemaster III, th Airlift Wing, Cargo aircraft, Niagara Falls, New York National Guard, New York, Brazil  
posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 11:35 AM



1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh yeah.
Military advisors. Just a few. I really don't see any need for any escalation in the future. Strictly non combat advisors. Nothing to see here, let's move along...
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Brazil discover oil?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fly F5s and Gripens.  I guess that's good enough to keep the Argentinians at bay.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's tough duty, but someone has to do it.  Bravo Zulu courageous and intrepid Airmen!

riodejaneiro.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: They fly F5s and Gripens.  I guess that's good enough to keep the Argentinians at bay.


So do we.

theaviationgeekclub.comView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Oh yeah.
Military advisors. Just a few. I really don't see any need for any escalation in the future. Strictly non combat advisors. Nothing to see here, let's move along...


Well, it is an airlift wing that's going, so probably not anything more deadly than a flare gun will be involved.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see this:  While training the Brazilians, they are attacked by the Amazonian Coochiecookie Tribe led by Charo the Ruthless.  Two trillion from now, we bid adieu to our fully trained, super hyped Brazilian Defense Force and two weeks later....  President Ivanka goes on the brainet and says decidedly "I take no responsibility.  No responsibility at all.  Look at these shoes. Just like DKNY but they have my name on them.  Not now, daddy.  I'm brainetting."
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the variations on this joke. Nicely done, Subby.

/"Smooth," if you will.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Simple, but very effective. Well done, Subby.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Nice subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good luck to them. They'll find a pretty narrow landing strip when they get there. Could be a bit damp, too.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: They fly F5s and Gripens.  I guess that's good enough to keep the Argentinians at bay.



Actually it is. Argentina struggles to keep the military in good condition lately. They have delayed various procurements to modernize their equipment over the past 20 years. Several of their ships are basically in dock because they don't have the money to keep them running. That includes the couple of submarines they still had leftover after losing one a couple of years ago... probably due to poor maintenance.  And pilots can't get their flying hours due to lack of fuel... air force probably also struggling with lack of money for spare parts.

Argentina usually gets their large weapons purchases from USA or Europe. There's been some rumblings in recent years of buying Russian or Chinese gear just because it tends to be cheaper, even if it causes problems with having to train men on equipment from a new supplier. But even that has been delayed a couple of times.

Brazil has yet to get delivery on all their Gripens but they could totally crush Argentina in a second if they felt like it. I think the newest Argentina planes were delivered when I lived there in the late 90s. They're some refurbished Skyhawks the USA retired. One of their first (and last) big purchases since the lifting of Falkland War arms embargo by the USA.... I believe the UK still maintains the embargo. London messes with Argentina military procurements by pressuring suppliers and nixing the sale if the items include UK-built components. So maybe going with China or Russia as a supplier is not such a bad idea for them in the future.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: 1funguy: Oh yeah.
Military advisors. Just a few. I really don't see any need for any escalation in the future. Strictly non combat advisors. Nothing to see here, let's move along...

Well, it is an airlift wing that's going, so probably not anything more deadly than a flare gun will be involved.


Amateurs talk strategy. Professionals talk logistics.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: Sexy Jesus: They fly F5s and Gripens.  I guess that's good enough to keep the Argentinians at bay.

So do we.

[theaviationgeekclub.com image 850x568]


Yeah, when we want to simulate an adversary using 60s tech.
 
