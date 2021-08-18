 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Religious radio show host who preached that Covid vaccine was 'the government trying to control you' no longer has to worry about being controlled   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot this into my veins.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bury him somewhere where woodland critters can shiat on his grave.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well, hopefully he will get a proper burial...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I approve of this person removing himself from the planet.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I think we all cheered this yesterday.
 
eKonk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Believe this is a repeat, but it's still funny.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another One Bites the Dust - Queen
Youtube Wz_DNrKVrQ8

I would play this at the funeral.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LOL 😂
And what exactly is religion religion isn't control?
I never win the government ordering controls everything we do.
It's called laws and regulations.
🤣🙄☕🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🚬
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's funny how these grifters see other grifters die of it and are like, "I want that pie"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have no idea if this is a repeat or not and I honestly do not give two shiats if it is. Few things make me as happy as a dead plague rat.
 
metric
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is he dead?

*clicks link*

He's dead. Good. He won't be spreading contagion anymore. He also won't be infecting people with coronavirus.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Another christian showing the world a ignorant, vile group of people that they all are.
 
Riche
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh no, the CIA must have gotten to him along with the other antivaxxer leaders.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

imauniter: I think we all cheered this yesterday.


I was hoping it was another right wing misinformation-spreading radio host what snuffed it.

Ah, no worries. There will be more.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Shoot this into my veins.


Works better if shot into a muscle.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Deep state murder, subby.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UberDave: Well, hopefully he will get a proper burial...

[Fark user image 320x255] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is anybody aggregating this? Like the list of things that conspire against the GQP and therefore America?

/Schadenfreude at it's purest.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't want to know what his last words were.

I want to know what his last thoughts were.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm just here to shout "REPEAT!"
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A lot of jobs opening up in the crazy right wing conspiracy radio sector, all of a sudden.
 
