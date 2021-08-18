 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Russian Sausage King killer's daring escape. Abeski Fromanski spinning in grave   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You? The Russian sausage king?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes. That's me.
Fark user imageView Full Size


That can't be. You were shot and killed with a crossbow.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Sausage King" huh?  I can believe it based on the pictures of his wife and girlfriend
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What an American Sausage monarch might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A major probe is underway into how Mavridi  also accused of holding a well-known lawyer hostage - was able to escape

How do you say duffel bag full of cash in Russian?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: "Sausage King" huh?  I can believe it based on the pictures of his wife and girlfriend


looked like he had a type.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: What an American Sausage monarch might look like:
[Fark user image 660x814]


It's true, Lady Gaga does steal all her ideas from Madonna.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: What an American Sausage monarch might look like:
[Fark user image 660x814]


I see your sausage queen and raise you a kielbasa queen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
KITH Sausages
Youtube 3ChvxsVgT8c
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madaynun: johnny_vegas: "Sausage King" huh?  I can believe it based on the pictures of his wife and girlfriend

looked like he had a type.


It's a good type
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it weird I now want my obit to have the term "alleged crossbow killer" somewhere in it?

"Meat mogul" killed in country home sauna by a crossbow wielding killer?

Criminals defiantly have some panache for their work over there.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hugram: You? The Russian sausage king?
[Fark user image 425x180]

Yes. That's me.
[Fark user image 375x200]

That can't be. You were shot and killed with a crossbow.
[Fark user image 300x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size


if you're going to take a shot at the sausage king, you better not miss
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: What an American Sausage monarch might look like:
[Fark user image 660x814]



Eew, that's not Kosher.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not dead, and who the hell stole my nickname
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's certainly worse nicknames than Meat Mogul.  Well, if you're a guy that is.
 
