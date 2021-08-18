 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Storm the what now?   (theguardian.com)
45
    Scotland, Police Scotland, Magna Carta, Ireland, Edinburgh Castle, England, Edinburgh, John of England  
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Magna Carta? Really? You're going to go back that far to legitimize yourself? These people sound about as bright as Trumpsters.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And they entered without paying.  That's so bad it's mentioned twice.  What a band of ruffians!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Clown and Wolfman nowhere to be seen
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/6 wannabes.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a great thread explaining why their invocation of clause 61 of the Magna Carta is beyond stupid
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm guessing liquor was involved.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 498x218]


Think they'll make it?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems fitting again.

Trainspotting - It's Shite Being Scottish - Ewan McGregor - WITH ENGLISH SUBTITLES HD
Youtube xCtPBFHKSNg
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Fetchez la vache!"
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The Magna Carta? Really? You're going to go back that far to legitimize yourself? These people sound about as bright as Trumpsters.


Apple, tree, fall, etc etc.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: "Fetchez la vache!"


"Your sister was a hamster"
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah, read the article, looks like if they bought a ticket they would have been permitted to stay.

World doesn't care what you think as long as you pay the proper fee.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe they were just there to see the tapestries?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll only worry about it if I start to hear bagpipes.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The Magna Carta? Really? You're going to go back that far to legitimize yourself? These people sound about as bright as Trumpsters.


I think it's a UK version of sovcit shiate.

Where's P. McBarnes when you need him?
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is a great thread explaining why their invocation of clause 61 of the Magna Carta is beyond stupid


That's like using the Ordinances of 1311 to say Piers Morgan can never re-enter the country.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I'm guessing liquor was involved.


In Scotland? Impossible!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Magna Carta To Be
 
db2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Bladestorm LARP" is a new one on me.
 
Burchill
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They have seized a monopoly on selling sticks of rock.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You got to take the castle back!

/not too shabby as a Rage Against the Machine cover
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From the quick Wikipedia summary: Article 61 "Provided for the application and observation of the charter by twenty-five of the barons."

This particular incident might stem from a rumor that anti-lockdown nutters started:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Source that includes the full text of the Article.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Um...unless they are nobles...the Magna Carta does not apply to them.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I'm guessing liquor was involved.


Rum?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

imauniter: Jake Havechek: I'm guessing liquor was involved.

Rum?


Scotch more likely.
 
oldfool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Storm? The skies!
There is a storm in the sky.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A man adds: "Treason's been going on for that long now, we can't sit back and let everybody perish under the stupid legislation and fraudulent government tyranny,

This one sentence would fill up almost any right-wing militant bingo card.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This was more amusing than anything.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is Scotland's Malheur.

THEY CAN TAKE OUR LAND, BUT THEY CAN'T TAKE OUR FREEEEEDOM!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fireproof: imauniter: Jake Havechek: I'm guessing liquor was involved.

Rum?

Scotch more likely.


Elderberry wine.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, if you're going to go back to the Magna Carta to cite your authority, you might want to read a chapter or two on the Peasant's Rebellion of 1381, in particular the actions of Henry Despenser who built his reputation on separating peasants from their heads.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Scottish Sovereign Citizens
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is Scotland's Malheur.

THEY CAN TAKE OUR LAND, BUT THEY CAN'T TAKE OUR FREEEEEDOM!


Please send Tunnock's teacakes, tattie crisps, haggis suppers and export.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ohhhh.....the Magna Carta
 
donotdoit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Flowery Twats: "Fetchez la vache!"

"Your sister was a hamster"


Your mother smelled of elderberries.
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Epic stupidity on display here...

"...a woman claimed they were taking the castle back under Article 61 of Magna Carta, the 800-year-old charter of rights...
Magna Carta, signed in 1215 by England's King John... predates the Act of Union it has no bearing on Scots law...

The portion that the activists have been citing, Article 61, was struck from Magna Carta within a year of its signing, and only applied to a small group of barons in the first place".

So it never applied in Scotland, never applied to the general populace, and was struck out of law over 800 years ago.

Other than that, they're solid...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Area Man Passionate Defender Of What He Imagines Magna Carta To Be


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is Scotland's Malheur.

THEY CAN TAKE OUR LAND, BUT THEY CAN'T TAKE OUR FREEEEEDOM!


I saw a comedian once who contrasted this with the Welsh position...

"You can take our land... don't forget to help yourselves to our freedom on the way out."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fireproof: From the quick Wikipedia summary: Article 61 "Provided for the application and observation of the charter by twenty-five of the barons."

This particular incident might stem from a rumor that anti-lockdown nutters started:

[Fark user image 422x750]

Source that includes the full text of the Article.


I am a direct descendent of Baron Von Otto Matic, one of the 25 barons.  I demand everything the Magnet Carter promised me.  I will, however, settle for two lasses of comely virtue true and a pig.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guards!  Seize him!
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is Scotland's Malheur.

THEY CAN TAKE OUR LAND, BUT THEY CAN'T TAKE OUR FREEEEEDOM!


The Scottish government wants to make emergency Covid laws permanent....
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: imauniter: Jake Havechek: I'm guessing liquor was involved.

Rum?

Scotch more likely.


Is there a Scottish equivalent of Poitín?

If so, I'd put my money on that.

Of course, they're probably just drunk on internet conspiracies
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is a great thread explaining why their invocation of clause 61 of the Magna Carta is beyond stupid


from the replies:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
