(Twitter)   No mask mandates, in Texas? OK. We'll update our dress code to require masks as part of the uniform   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Brilliant!

I wonder if private companies can use a similar policy, without getting fined?
No shirt,
No shoes,
No mask,
NO SERVICE.

/Also, does this have anything to do with the mother who threatened to send her daughter to school in spaghetti straps and mini skirt?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Masks today, magical underwear tomorrow, mandatory prayer in the classroom by the end of the week. No good deed goes unpunished in a red state.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha! Clever.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Redh8t: Brilliant!

I wonder if private companies can use a similar policy, without getting fined?
No shirt,
No shoes,
No mask,
NO SERVICE.

/Also, does this have anything to do with the mother who threatened to send her daughter to school in spaghetti straps and mini skirt?


As far as I'm aware, private companies are unaffected by Abbott's dickery. The bans only affect government entities and schools.

My work today sent out an email saying that masks are absolutely required at all times in the office. Another reason I will continue to work from home.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Redh8t: Brilliant!

I wonder if private companies can use a similar policy, without getting fined?
No shirt,
No shoes,
No mask,
NO SERVICE.

/Also, does this have anything to do with the mother who threatened to send her daughter to school in spaghetti straps and mini skirt?

As far as I'm aware, private companies are unaffected by Abbott's dickery. The bans only affect government entities and schools.

My work today sent out an email saying that masks are absolutely required at all times in the office. Another reason I will continue to work from home.


My other other reason for working from home was filling up the tank of my modest 11-year old Toyota Corolla and getting socked with a FIFTY DOLLAR tab at the gas station.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll be funny in a hundred years when the students still are wearing masks along with their khaki pants, blue shirts, and dress shoes and no one remembers why.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the university level we're trying to find our own loopholes.  The stupid order says that you cannot mandate masks in public areas (such as classrooms).  But the labs aren't public, so the PIs can require them there.  Also requesting masks isn't the same as mandating them, and if a student in a biology class can't get what a pandemic is, they are in the wrong place.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ha. FARKING. CHAMPION.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My company actually allowed vaccinnated people to stop wearing masks.   Unfortunately, everyone stopped wearing them and one of our buildings had a massive outbreak and now everyone has to wear them again even if we are vaccinated.

If hating stupid people was profitable, I'd be rich
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flypusher713: At the university level we're trying to find our own loopholes.  The stupid order says that you cannot mandate masks in public areas (such as classrooms).  But the labs aren't public, so the PIs can require them there.  Also requesting masks isn't the same as mandating them, and if a student in a biology class can't get what a pandemic is, they are in the wrong place.


When I was an undergraduate molecular biology major the PhD students all smoked. Not inside but they'd be out on the lawn. They knew the risks down to the molecular level but did it anyway. Not masking isn't quite the same but it's kinda close.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

comrade: That'll be funny in a hundred years when the students still are wearing masks along with their khaki pants, blue shirts, and dress shoes and no one remembers why.


I think that's why we have laws against spitting on the sidewalk previous pandemic
 
emtwo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

comrade: That'll be funny in a hundred years when the students still are wearing masks along with their khaki pants, blue shirts, and dress shoes and no one remembers why.


Thanks to conservativism (not just Republicans; conservative ideology itself), COVID will still be around in a hundred years. And we'll probably have a dozen new airborne viruses to contend with by then.

Absolutely zero people will forget why we're wearing masks.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they want it to be legally air-tight for Texas, they need to make it so that female students have a different mask policy than male students.  For instance, female students have to wear pink frilly masks whereas male students are prevented.  Because Texas, it is legally impossible to overrule a dress code mandate that mandates traditional gender-appropriate dress.

Yeah, you're being sexist but small sacrifice to fight covid.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: flypusher713: At the university level we're trying to find our own loopholes.  The stupid order says that you cannot mandate masks in public areas (such as classrooms).  But the labs aren't public, so the PIs can require them there.  Also requesting masks isn't the same as mandating them, and if a student in a biology class can't get what a pandemic is, they are in the wrong place.

When I was an undergraduate molecular biology major the PhD students all smoked. Not inside but they'd be out on the lawn. They knew the risks down to the molecular level but did it anyway. Not masking isn't quite the same but it's kinda close.


Which is more addictive: nicotine or "stiggin it"?
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Aussie_As: flypusher713: At the university level we're trying to find our own loopholes.  The stupid order says that you cannot mandate masks in public areas (such as classrooms).  But the labs aren't public, so the PIs can require them there.  Also requesting masks isn't the same as mandating them, and if a student in a biology class can't get what a pandemic is, they are in the wrong place.

When I was an undergraduate molecular biology major the PhD students all smoked. Not inside but they'd be out on the lawn. They knew the risks down to the molecular level but did it anyway. Not masking isn't quite the same but it's kinda close.

Which is more addictive: nicotine or "stiggin it"?


Tomacco.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm an old fark and I've never approved of dress codes. Until today.

Nice work, Texas school board.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

comrade: That'll be funny in a hundred years when the students still are wearing masks along with their khaki pants, blue shirts, and dress shoes and no one remembers why.


Look - he thinks there still won't be good reasons to wear a mask in 100 years.
That's adorable.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: flypusher713: At the university level we're trying to find our own loopholes.  The stupid order says that you cannot mandate masks in public areas (such as classrooms).  But the labs aren't public, so the PIs can require them there.  Also requesting masks isn't the same as mandating them, and if a student in a biology class can't get what a pandemic is, they are in the wrong place.

When I was an undergraduate molecular biology major the PhD students all smoked. Not inside but they'd be out on the lawn. They knew the risks down to the molecular level but did it anyway. Not masking isn't quite the same but it's kinda close.


Not masking is more addictive than heroin? Well I'll be.

/themoreyouknow.gif
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh shiatttttttttt, Greg Abbott won't stand for this.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: comrade: That'll be funny in a hundred years when the students still are wearing masks along with their khaki pants, blue shirts, and dress shoes and no one remembers why.

I think that's why we have laws against spitting on the sidewalk previous pandemic


digital.library.temple.eduView Full Size


static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Although, even then:
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Aussie_As: flypusher713: At the university level we're trying to find our own loopholes.  The stupid order says that you cannot mandate masks in public areas (such as classrooms).  But the labs aren't public, so the PIs can require them there.  Also requesting masks isn't the same as mandating them, and if a student in a biology class can't get what a pandemic is, they are in the wrong place.

When I was an undergraduate molecular biology major the PhD students all smoked. Not inside but they'd be out on the lawn. They knew the risks down to the molecular level but did it anyway. Not masking isn't quite the same but it's kinda close.

Which is more addictive: nicotine or "stiggin it"?


Sometimes i wonder. 2 years is a looong time to be that spiteful. I think they are addicted to conservative rage.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: flypusher713: At the university level we're trying to find our own loopholes.  The stupid order says that you cannot mandate masks in public areas (such as classrooms).  But the labs aren't public, so the PIs can require them there.  Also requesting masks isn't the same as mandating them, and if a student in a biology class can't get what a pandemic is, they are in the wrong place.

When I was an undergraduate molecular biology major the PhD students all smoked. Not inside but they'd be out on the lawn. They knew the risks down to the molecular level but did it anyway. Not masking isn't quite the same but it's kinda close.


My father maintained that PhD stood for Piled high & Deep.

/ He had a BSc in chemistry
// My brother has a PhD in swamp bogs
/// Got nothing...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: // My brother has a PhD in swamp bogs


Your brother boned Snooki?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does this mean I have to wear pants, too?

/no pants!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I think they are addicted to conservative rage.


I read a paper somewhere that said basically that.  When you're pissed your brain releases some kind of chemical or enzyme or some biological thing (I am clearly not a brain surgeon) that has addictive properties, and the only way to get more was to get more pissed.   It's why the right wing poo flingers always have to find something to fling poo about.

It was science!
 
