(Guardian)   Australian snake gets inspired by Dune remake   (theguardian.com) divider line
6
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had it with these motherfarking snakes in the motherfarking grocery store.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bless the Maker and His water.
Bless the coming and going of Him.
May His passage cleanse the world.
May He keep the world for His people.
Cleanup on isle 4.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline hack has humorous half hour heaving heading.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For you American folks, that's damn near a 10 foot snake crawling around in the grocery store. I tell ya I absolutely love a lot of things about Aussieland. Their music scene is top notch for really good bands and the people are generally great folks who are very welcoming, but damned if the animals are not out to get you. Between Australia and Africa im not sure who has it the worst. I'd be afraid of a damned cricket over in either of these places. They might have huge fangs and try and rip your throat out.
Cheers to you folks who have survived this long.
 
