 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Pope Francis advocates for universal 5G   (youtube.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 4:50 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When I got my second shot I asked the person if I had to log in to wifi or if the chip was 5G.  She humored me and chuckled.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
My biatch oldest sister is a Catholic.

Too Catholic. She's also an anti-vaxxer. I can't wait to talk to her about this one.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: My biatch oldest sister is a Catholic.

Too Catholic. She's also an anti-vaxxer. I can't wait to talk to her about this one.


LOL - she'll probably go off about him being so liberal, most of the fundamentalists do.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God is the biggest joke ever played on humans.  C'mon they'll never believe that bush was burning!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The joke is on the old guy. We're already scared of 6G.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: My biatch oldest sister is a Catholic.

Too Catholic. She's also an anti-vaxxer. I can't wait to talk to her about this one.


Given how much American catholics seem to disagree with Francis I'd be surprised if she didn't ignore him.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: God is the biggest joke ever played on humans.  C'mon they'll never believe that bush was burning!


It was cannabis.....
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Theeng: ecmoRandomNumbers: My biatch oldest sister is a Catholic.

Too Catholic. She's also an anti-vaxxer. I can't wait to talk to her about this one.

Given how much American catholics seem to disagree with Francis I'd be surprised if she didn't ignore him.


I'm surprised there isn't a current anti-pope running amok here.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: aleister_greynight: God is the biggest joke ever played on humans.  C'mon they'll never believe that bush was burning!

It was cannabis.....


What if God Smoked Cannabis - Joan Osborne
Youtube iiZwrRLS2-A
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: When I got my second shot I asked the person if I had to log in to wifi or if the chip was 5G.  She humored me and chuckled.


When I got my first, this box was sitting on the receptionist's table:

sammobile.comView Full Size


I couldn't help but laugh.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.