(Some Guy)   Meanwhile in Maine, folks are excited yet confused about a migratory duck, because unlike most migratory ducks, this one is bright yellow and 25 feet tall   (newenglandnewspress.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sesame Street: Ernie and his Rubber Duckie
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, but why a duck?

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Demetrius: Yeah, but why a duck?

Vi a duck vi not a chicken?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vinyl ducky just doesn't have the same ring to it, and don't get me started on PU ducky.
 
Insain2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Try this Duck w/luck you could WIN a Truck!!!!!

A friend of mine was traveling through this town when they were just about to release a bunch of Rubber Duckys into a local river.
First numbered Duck wins a Truck...I have enough nightmares about big gigantic things chasing me so ill never go to that place EVER......!!!!!
Scary Duck......
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did it weigh as much as a witch?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's wonderful," said Judy Herman....
"Who would expect to see a duck in the middle of the water here?"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Insain2: Try this Duck w/luck you could WIN a Truck!!!!!

A friend of mine was traveling through this town when they were just about to release a bunch of Rubber Duckys into a local river.
First numbered Duck wins a Truck...I have enough nightmares about big gigantic things chasing me so ill never go to that place EVER......!!!!!
Scary Duck......


Deal with it.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Insain2: Try this Duck w/luck you could WIN a Truck!!!!!

A friend of mine was traveling through this town when they were just about to release a bunch of Rubber Duckys into a local river.
First numbered Duck wins a Truck...I have enough nightmares about big gigantic things chasing me so ill never go to that place EVER......!!!!!
Scary Duck......


Yeah, he looks like he's up to no good with his aviator shades. What's his angle?
 
