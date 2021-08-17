 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Airlines encouraged to stop using duct tape to restrain out-of-control passengers and find alternative means   (theguardian.com) divider line
29
    More: Fail, Flight attendant, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, United flight attendants, Pan American World Airways, Airline, duct tape, Customer service  
•       •       •

179 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Aug 2021 at 1:53 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Barbed wire?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Equip flight attendants with tasers.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Captive bolt pistol. It's humane, it just stuns them.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK - suggestions?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Packing tape?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why? It's cheap, effective, humiliating, and mostly harmless. What could be better?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gaff tape is way better.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ejection seats.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Airlock.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What would you like them to do instead? They wouldn't do that if they had other options.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some nitrous will incapacitate them temporarily.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sooooo... what I'm taking away here is that United is the safest airline on which to be drunk and disorderly?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sew them to the seat?
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fine.  Beat them until they lose consciousness.  Whack them again if they start to wake up.  Is that what United wants them to do?  FFS.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: What would you like them to do instead? They wouldn't do that if they had other options.


Airplane passengers could just, you know, not be dicks. Have we tried that one?

If they insist on being dicks after takeoff, I fully support throwing them in the cargo hold.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Why? It's cheap, effective, humiliating, and mostly harmless. What could be better?


The time the ground crew needs to clean the duct tape residue off the seat is delaying the next flight and screwing with the Airline On-time metrics.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The new cabin crew operations manual now has some examples of how to deal with an unruly passenger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
United claims to have alternatives on aboard.  Well, let's see the list.

It's probably zip ties, which don't leave a sticky residue.  They've probably been getting hassled from their upscale clients about cleaning costs.  Instead of telling the idjits to pound sand, they harangue their employees.  Typical for United.

Lesson of the day is a repeat.  Don't fly United.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

austerity101: What would you like them to do instead? They wouldn't do that if they had other options.


From TFA:
In a memo sent to employees last Friday, United flight attendants were urged to "please remember that there are designated items onboard that may be used in difficult situations, and alternative measures such as tape should never be used".
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Employees were also reminded that "in the event [they] are unable to reach an agreement with a customer about one of our safety-related policies, [they] should follow [their] regular de-escalation and training process and always use [their] best judgment".

Awesome.  Duct tape it is then.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do planes have onboard woodchippers that exhaust out the back of the plane?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Spectrum: Captive bolt pistol. It's humane, it just stuns them.


Approves

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cargo monkey?
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Cucumber costume with no arm holes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Except longer, so the legs are contained. Because of the kicking.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would have to be a month or two worth of income, I would N95 at departure entry point, New N95 on the walk to rental car, take care of business, new N95 on the way back, depart plane discard mask as I enter my car, and go home.

Happened last September.  Was more like 1 month of pay.  I was paying $6 for an N95 then, got 100 on order for under $60 now, by then end of the week.  1 fresh one left, supply chain!
 
red230
‘’ less than a minute ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.