(SacBee)   Seven. Seven? They didn't report any yesterday, and only 4 the day before that. Something's fishy with Florida's COVID death rate   (amp.sacbee.com) divider line
9
•       •       •

Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Seven? With over 20K cases a day? Not possible. Yesterday:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Today:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not possible.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes total sense.  If everyone in Florida is either vaccinated, has cleared the Delta variant, or is sick right now, there just aren't many people left to die.  I base this on my minor in mathematics and 15+ years of hands-on experience making shiat up on fark.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Right.

Remember the Miami condo collapse? They took their sweet motherf*cking time being honest about that, and there *really* wasn't anything to hide there.

In this case, especially given what their Nazi governor is promoting, there's a LOT they'd like to hide.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone check to see what the pneumonia deaths where during the same time frame?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe they're all dead already? Hope springs eternal.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puffy999: Right.l
L
Remember the Miami condo collapse? They took their sweet motherf*cking time being honest about that, and there *really* wasn't anything to hide there.

In this case, especially given what their Nazi governor is promoting, there's a LOT they'd like to hide.


You're saying the Governor has things he'd rather us Nazi?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wdog61: Anyone check to see what the pneumonia deaths where during the same time frame?


To make that data meaningful, we'd need a record of the oldmonia deaths and good luck with that.
 
animal color
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ronnie DeathSantis will lie, even about killing Floridians, to keep his political aspirations alive. He is the worst kind of human being, is committing these sins willfully and with a malice that would make a mass-murderer blush. He will be judged by his God, and punished accordingly and for eternity.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It isn't Covid what killed 'em that's why. They were fat, old, sick already.. You can think of it, it's what they really died of.
 
