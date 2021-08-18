 Skip to content
 
(Driving (Canada))   This happened just a couple of blocks from my uncle's emporium in Italy. Also explains why my uncle drives a tiny Daihatsu   (driving.ca) divider line
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also explains why I prefer to take the bus.

ansius
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Also explains why I prefer to take the bus.

username checks out and then starts singing.
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We visited Sicily a couple of years ago. I hired a small cheap hatchback but got upgraded to a BMW estate /wagon.

I thought I was lucky until I tried driving it through the narrow village streets... nightmare, even with cameras on each corner of the car and proximity alerts.
 
