(Bulwer-Lytton)   "Despite an exhaustive search, rescuers were unable to locate young Christopher Robin in the Hundred Acre Wood before hypothermia took him, and the animals he once called friends descended upon his corpse like a silly old bear upon a pot of hunny"   (bulwer-lytton.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's only a hundred acre wood, not heart of darkness
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... they are careless, and foolish, like the murderer- MATILDA DANNER-yes, Matilda, YOU killed-wait, um . . . where's Matilda?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The collapse of the Taiping Rebellion and my subsequent wanderings to avoid the deadly clutches of vengeful imperial agents form the basis of this narrative, a narrative whose very existence and use of the first person pretty much ruin any sense of suspense that might have made it worth reading.
Drew Herman, Port Angeles, WA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love it when they announce these. They're farking hilarious.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
His friends are real I thought his friends were stuffed animals that he were imagining was talking to him
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought of something funny to say, but someone might misunderstand it as mean or making fun of people, so I'm not going to say it.
 
Fano
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: His friends are real I thought his friends were stuffed animals that he were imagining was talking to him


i.imgur.comView Full Size

Silly old bear
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

By Chuck Tingle
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I thought of something funny to say, but someone might misunderstand it as mean or making fun of people, so I'm not going to say it.


Welcome to Fark. You'll learn.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: foo monkey: I thought of something funny to say, but someone might misunderstand it as mean or making fun of people, so I'm not going to say it.

Welcome to Fark. You'll learn.


I appreciate your support, but we both know I won't.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In his shock, Harold let out a piercing yell exactly like a grown man wouldn't.
 
