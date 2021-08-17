 Skip to content
(Oregon Live)   "Keep Portland Weird" indeed   (oregonlive.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Amusing" tag?

Subby, you need help.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops and DA in Portland do nothing, so just strap in and act surprised when vigilante justice gets out of control there.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "Amusing" tag?

Subby, you need help.


Sounds to me like he did the cops jobs better than they could.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Estacada. Where the local pastime is practicing the 1000 yard stare. The victim is lucky they didn't eat him.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ongoing battle between cops and firefighters as to who is more entitled.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told ya weed was harmless.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Told ya weed was harmless.


It's serious business.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A Fark Handle: Told ya weed was harmless.


Don't move to Portland. Every since we legalized pot I've been murdered a few times a week.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I've been assured by weed-noggins that marijuana doesn't cause any crime. Is that not true?
 
pehvbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: A Fark Handle: Told ya weed was harmless.

Don't move to Portland. Every since we legalized pot I've been murdered a few times a week.


We'll at least it's not Seattle. I have a homeless camp under the deck and another in the recycle bin. I shoo them away with a broom and loud noises but they just come back.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a job and worked a lot with the Board of Directors.  One of the members was from Portland.  We got along well and every time we'd finish a meeting, I'd say, "Keep Portland weird!"  After two years, I learned she was from Portland, Maine.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe its because I'm born and raised in the PNW, but this story makes a lot of sense. There is still a bit of the wild west mentality, plus a predilection for weed.  And his partner in crime was Asian? You'll be welcome back in the community.

Maybe you won't get a parade, but no one is going to hold it against you.
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You rob our pot store, we kidnap you to our pot farm.
It's the Portland way.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Interesting that a city that no longer exists would need firefighters.....

/because you know, it was completely destroyed by the BLM Antifa Hippies, who reduced the whole thing to a massive smoldering crater
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Amusing" tag?

Subby, you need help.


Perhaps....but yay!  A green light for me!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "Amusing" tag?

Subby, you need help.


TBH, given my headline, I should have used the "WEIRD"
tag.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Interesting that a city that no longer exists would need firefighters.....

/because you know, it was completely destroyed by the BLM Antifa Hippies, who reduced the whole thing to a massive smoldering crater


It's j be or hint like that, but things still look bad.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Pants full of macaroni!!: Interesting that a city that no longer exists would need firefighters.....

/because you know, it was completely destroyed by the BLM Antifa Hippies, who reduced the whole thing to a massive smoldering crater

It's j be or hint like that, but things still look bad.


*It's nothing like that,
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pehvbot: davidphogan: A Fark Handle: Told ya weed was harmless.

Don't move to Portland. Every since we legalized pot I've been murdered a few times a week.

We'll at least it's not Seattle. I have a homeless camp under the deck and another in the recycle bin. I shoo them away with a broom and loud noises but they just come back.


I'm visiting Buffalo and this little bastard only listens when I say, "Sup, Doc?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

davidphogan: pehvbot: davidphogan: A Fark Handle: Told ya weed was harmless.

Don't move to Portland. Every since we legalized pot I've been murdered a few times a week.

We'll at least it's not Seattle. I have a homeless camp under the deck and another in the recycle bin. I shoo them away with a broom and loud noises but they just come back.

I'm visiting Buffalo and this little bastard only listens when I say, "Sup, Doc?"

[Fark user image 425x566]


Looks like an Elite Pica
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

proteus_b: It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.


Forget Ruth's Chris, these are the best steakhouses in Portland:

1) El Gaucho...incredible experience, and I love the cigar lounge.

2) Ringside....I was there for a bachelor party...fantastic prime rib.

3) The Acropolis....giggity.  When COVID is finally over, the salad bar will come back.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: proteus_b: It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.

Forget Ruth's Chris, these are the best steakhouses in Portland:

1) El Gaucho...incredible experience, and I love the cigar lounge.

2) Ringside....I was there for a bachelor party...fantastic prime rib.

3) The Acropolis....giggity.  When COVID is finally over, the salad bar will come back.


As a vegetarian popcorn connoisseur I can't wait for the Acrop (and the salad bar & popcorn machine) to come back.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

davidphogan: The_Sponge: proteus_b: It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.

Forget Ruth's Chris, these are the best steakhouses in Portland:

1) El Gaucho...incredible experience, and I love the cigar lounge.

2) Ringside....I was there for a bachelor party...fantastic prime rib.

3) The Acropolis....giggity.  When COVID is finally over, the salad bar will come back.

As a vegetarian popcorn connoisseur I can't wait for the Acrop (and the salad bar & popcorn machine) to come back.


Oh!  As a vegetarian, have you been to Casa Diablo?  Of course, they are totally vegan.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: proteus_b: It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.

Forget Ruth's Chris, these are the best steakhouses in Portland:

1) El Gaucho...incredible experience, and I love the cigar lounge.

2) Ringside....I was there for a bachelor party...fantastic prime rib.

3) The Acropolis....giggity.  When COVID is finally over, the salad bar will come back.


I would switch your 1 & 2, but your ranking is remarkably accurate.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: The_Sponge: proteus_b: It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.

Forget Ruth's Chris, these are the best steakhouses in Portland:

1) El Gaucho...incredible experience, and I love the cigar lounge.

2) Ringside....I was there for a bachelor party...fantastic prime rib.

3) The Acropolis....giggity.  When COVID is finally over, the salad bar will come back.

I would switch your 1 & 2, but your ranking is remarkably accurate.


*Fist Bump*

I have to be honest and say that El Gaucho is my favorite due to the cigar lounge.  But damn I loved Ringside....it has such an old school feel to it.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Magnanimous_J: The_Sponge: proteus_b: It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.

Forget Ruth's Chris, these are the best steakhouses in Portland:

1) El Gaucho...incredible experience, and I love the cigar lounge.

2) Ringside....I was there for a bachelor party...fantastic prime rib.

3) The Acropolis....giggity.  When COVID is finally over, the salad bar will come back.

I would switch your 1 & 2, but your ranking is remarkably accurate.

*Fist Bump*

I have to be honest and say that El Gaucho is my favorite due to the cigar lounge.  But damn I loved Ringside....it has such an old school feel to it.


Have you tried Laurelhurst Market?  The interior is utilitarian, but the steaks are fantastic.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: The_Sponge: Magnanimous_J: The_Sponge: proteus_b: It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.

Forget Ruth's Chris, these are the best steakhouses in Portland:

1) El Gaucho...incredible experience, and I love the cigar lounge.

2) Ringside....I was there for a bachelor party...fantastic prime rib.

3) The Acropolis....giggity.  When COVID is finally over, the salad bar will come back.

I would switch your 1 & 2, but your ranking is remarkably accurate.

*Fist Bump*

I have to be honest and say that El Gaucho is my favorite due to the cigar lounge.  But damn I loved Ringside....it has such an old school feel to it.

Have you tried Laurelhurst Market?  The interior is utilitarian, but the steaks are fantastic.


I have not. :-(
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: proteus_b: It's got to be kind of frustrating to learn that some trust fund baby who eats at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is robbing your business. I don't condone his actions, but I understand them.

Forget Ruth's Chris, these are the best steakhouses in Portland:

1) El Gaucho...incredible experience, and I love the cigar lounge.

2) Ringside....I was there for a bachelor party...fantastic prime rib.

3) The Acropolis....giggity.  When COVID is finally over, the salad bar will come back.


It's not a rousing endorsement when the best thing you can say about a steakhouse is their salad bar.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But I've been assured by weed-noggins that marijuana doesn't cause any crime. Is that not true?


You've got us there.  These sorts of things never happened before marijuana was legalized there.  Those fine young men that broke into a business to steal things would never have committed any crimes had they not been seduced by the allure of the evil legal weed.

Nope, this right here is proof positive that we should go back to the old ways of arresting people just for possessing something that does no more harm than a bunch of other things that are perfectly legal.  Yeah that was a much better system.  We were just a couple of years away from finally winning the war on marijuana, too.
 
