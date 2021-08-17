 Skip to content
(AP News)   Prototype Russian military transport plane demonstrates reliability as high as Russian aircraft carrier   (apnews.com) divider line
    Russia, Soviet Union, plane Il-112V flies, military transport, handout photo, military transport plane, test flight, new light  
posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 9:36 PM



E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No snark, just RIP
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was ugly. RIP
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia? Normally I'd suspect:

Fark user imageView Full Size



...but the engine clearly was on fire.

Russian QA strikes again!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've recently read a bunch of early astronaut bios.

Test pilot deaths just seemed like a way of life to them
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can (could have) carried 5 tons of cargo?  Isn't that insignificant compared to other cargo planes?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold on, the JSF needs to reboot windows 98.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof, that's terrible. RIP
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark. Pretty sure they all shiat themselves as that ship spiraled in.

In Pace Requiescat.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not funny when people die.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thus is why test pilots earn good money. It is an inherently risky profession.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bummer.  Big fan of Ilyushin aircraft, esp. Il-76.
 
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: It can (could have) carried 5 tons of cargo?  Isn't that insignificant compared to other cargo planes?


Looks like a lil turboprop guy, definitely not a heavy transport.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full video on YouTube. Not posting the link. Find it yourself if you want to see 3 people get snuffed.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: It can (could have) carried 5 tons of cargo?  Isn't that insignificant compared to other cargo planes?


Depends.  If it was meant to be 5 tons of cargo AND a really low detection profile - that would very much be worth having
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For shame subby, the Fark comedy police are on their way to your location.

Seriously though, that picture is tough to look at.  Test pilots must have balls of titanium.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiatov is on fire, yo.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Not funny when people die.


russians aren't people tho
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


IL-communication?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It certainly produced as much smoke as their carrier
 
Lipo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GORDON: It can (could have) carried 5 tons of cargo?  Isn't that insignificant compared to other cargo planes?


It looks about the size or a little smaller than a C-130 which can carry 21 tons of payload.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP.

Hate the Ruskies all you want, Farkers, test pilots aren't political.

/knows people who build the IL-11X
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: /knows people who build the IL-11X


Sure you do
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely some sort of engine failure of the Number 2 (starboard/right-hand side) engine. I don't think it was a bird strike, unless the engine is designed with a fuel tank inside of the axle.
 
tell the truth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The5thElement: And thus is why test pilots earn good money. It is an inherently risky profession.


Yeah, those Russian military test pilots are swimming in cash. I think one of them is on the new season of Cribs.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lipo: GORDON: It can (could have) carried 5 tons of cargo?  Isn't that insignificant compared to other cargo planes?

It looks about the size or a little smaller than a C-130 which can carry 21 tons of payload.


C-130 has four engines (which is an entirely different kind of flying, all together!) while the Little Aeroplane That Couldn't only had two.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian police have opened a criminal probe into the incident, as is usual in such cases.

Either no Russian equivalent of the FAA or the Russian police always expect corruption to be the reason for the plane crash as common in Russia.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pissing contests,  Dicks win.

Yay?
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out.

yike! Helluva way to go.

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: GORDON: It can (could have) carried 5 tons of cargo?  Isn't that insignificant compared to other cargo planes?

Depends.  If it was meant to be 5 tons of cargo AND a really low detection profile - that would very much be worth having


It's a warmed over ATR-ski from the 90s with a better engine and wing.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: GORDON: It can (could have) carried 5 tons of cargo?  Isn't that insignificant compared to other cargo planes?

Depends.  If it was meant to be 5 tons of cargo AND a really low detection profile - that would very much be worth having

It's a warmed over ATR-ski from the 90s with a better engine and wing.


"better" engine. It appears kinda flamey.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That thing is on par with the old Dash 8-300s. Comparable dimensions. The 112 weighs more, and has less cargo capacity. It also is slower than the Dash. The range on both is almost the same. The airplane makes no sense to develop. I couldn't find any TO/landing distance for the 112, but I bet it's similar to the Dash too.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: No snark, just RIP


Yea screw that.
Putin been making cocky statements lately aimed at USA.
Bezo or the other space guy should make a public statement
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Not funny when people die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTFA: The plane's first flight took place in March 2019, but it was reported to be too heavy and in need of improvements. Testing of the Il-112V resumed only in March 2021.
Serial production of Il-112V is expected to begin in 2023 at the Voronezh Aviation Enterprise, which can produce up to 12 such planes a year.


This struck me as funny.  I suppose the assertion of building them right after one just spectacularly crashed juxtaposed against a full-steam-ahead intent is why.
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size


When are we going to see the Ted Cruz tweet praising these brave pilots vs. the woke, emasculated American AF that doesn't even risk crashing.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Earl of Chives: ColonelCathcart: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: GORDON: It can (could have) carried 5 tons of cargo?  Isn't that insignificant compared to other cargo planes?

Depends.  If it was meant to be 5 tons of cargo AND a really low detection profile - that would very much be worth having

It's a warmed over ATR-ski from the 90s with a better engine and wing.

"better" engine. It appears kinda flamey.


Theoretically better. Sorry.
 
