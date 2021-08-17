 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Man finds bear in a dumpster, injures himself running away, sues everyone in sight because 'Murica   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Lake Tahoe, Nevada, California, Lake Tahoe dumpster, John Donaldson, Incline Village area, Nevada's second judicial court, Stateline, Nevada  

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Were you in the Rockies?

Yes.

Bears were there first. GTFO of my courtroom
 
get real
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him, condo etc
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I legitimately feel this man's pain I wish I could shoot people that honk at me while I'm walking on the sidewalk minding my own business
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He survived because he's unbearable.
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately for Mr Donaldson, the bear is being represented in court by Yogi Bear, who was already smarter than the average bear before going back to school and passing the bar exam.

Also, California will let you sue a bear, because California. The bear gets legal representation because of the constitution.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lake Tahoe, Rockies, USA.

Thanks for the verdict here, Judge Americaman!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.seekingalpha.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man finds bear in a dumpster, injures himself running away, sues everyone in sight because 'Murica"

No, subby. Just no.

"John Donaldson is seeking $15,000 in damages from a condominium association and waste management company for injuries he said he suffered in the encounter at a condo complex in the Incline Village area, which has long had problems with bears breaking into homes, cars and garbage cans in search of food.

Donaldson, who had rented a cottage in the area with his wife, was out for a walk with his dog in September 2019 and went to throw a bag of dog waste into the dumpster. According to the lawsuit filed with Nevada's second judicial court, when Donaldson opened the dumpster, he was startled by the bear, who began coming toward him, and he stumbled, twisting his left leg and ankle, and fell on to his back.

He later required surgery for a torn Achilles tendon as well as spinal surgery because of injuries he suffered in the fall, Donaldson claims in the lawsuit, which was first reported by the Bay Area News Group. The suit alleges that the latch on the dumpster was defective and that it did not shut automatically as it was supposed to, giving bears access to the dumpster, and that it had been broken for months."

So he is claiming the condo association is at fault for a well know issue. And the guy is only suing for $15,000. I bet the association has finally fixed the latch on the dumpster.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I bet sub thinks hot ☕ is frivolous also. It's not.
 
Al!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's speciesist.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In June, a tourist in the South Lake Tahoe area shot a bear who he said broke into a home he was staying in and attacked him, according to the sheriff's department. The bear later had to be euthanized, sparking outrage among residents. The Bear League, a Lake Tahoe-based non-profit, has called for charges against the man, who they say was uninjured.


https://www.heraldextra.com/news/nati​o​nal/government-and-politics/sheriff-ci​tes-misinformation-about-lake-tahoe-be​ar-killing/article_f97365a7-a88e-55ab-​884c-a7171d80ec4b.html

The BEAR League said it continues to demand that charges be filed when the probe ends.

"There is no evidence we have seen that this man was 'attacked' or 'threatened' by this bear. He had no injuries whatsoever," the group said.

I'm usually one to try and shoo various animals (coyotes, rattlesnakes, gators, etc) away when I encounter them. I consider it a good day if I can have an encounter with an apex predator and everyone walks, swims or slithers away with no injuries. Most people will especially try to kill a rattlesnake but I prefer to give them a pass. They can't help being a rattlesnake.

That said...a bear in the house? Holy shiat. I'd prefer to try and get out, but that could end up being a justified shooting.

We really need to do a better job of separating humans from the wildlife and fire-prone regions. People shouldn't be living in these areas...make huge swaths of land off-limits to development. Go poking around out there at your own risk.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Truth About the McDonald's Coffee Lawsuit | Adam Ruins Everything
Youtube Q9DXSCpcz9E
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I think the lawsuit is justified. Bears are known to frequent these areas and anything with a garbage can or dumpster is absolutely responsible for keeping it tightly shut and inaccessible. They created a hazardous condition and now they're paying for it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

But this is America no one's responsible for anything except the one guy at the end of a long chain of events that's making something happen in a vacuum spontaneously separate of everything else
/
Looking at you overhyped over sexualized musician with your Frenchies
 
nytmare
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

This bears repeating.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 ⚠ WARNING ⚠
May contain bears
Do not microwave
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Invite him for tea

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It won't let me quote the three longest pontifications, so I can't make my Farkument.
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Need a "California man" tag.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'd like to recall this hypothetical judge for his complete lack of understanding of law and geography.  Mostly for the geography, though.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

so, I think the core issue is people expanding into widlife areas, pretty much forcing the widlife to hunt on human properties.

the bears really were there first, and the community is now responsible for them.

yes the lock should have worked on the dumpster, but maybe the dumpster and the houses shouldn't have been there in the first place.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do you hate stupid lawsuits like this?  Then come aboard the universal healthy bandwagon where people hurt in dumb accidents go to the hospital and leave without a massive bill they then look for others to pay.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I legitimately feel this man's pain I wish I could shoot people that honk at me while I'm walking on the sidewalk minding my own business


Damn honkies.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: So he is claiming the condo association is at fault for a well know issue. And the guy is only suing for $15,000. I bet the association has finally fixed the latch on the dumpster.


You missed this part-

"In addition to $15,000 in damages, he is also seeking coverage of his legal costs and punitive damages."

He is limited on the damages he can claim, but punitive is wide open.
 




 

 
   
  

 



