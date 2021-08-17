 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Alabama hospitals have ZERO ICU beds available   (twitter.com) divider line
38
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

330 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 10:56 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Auburn home opener is September 4, so sure that if people just listen to public health experts things will be fine by then.


/Or the beginning of a hell scape will be better defined
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, well, they voted the Republicans in, they knew what that meant, they've been supporting the anti-mask, anti-vax bullshiat they spew...  While I feel bad for the 17 non-peckerwoods in Alabama, they are reaping what they've sown.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They have plenty of vaccines available though, right?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get some cots then. And a copy of Atlas Shrugged to read.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It must be exhausting... battling Mississippi for last place, year after year.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even here in Connecticut hospitals aren't taking transfers, and the ICU beds are full.  Our small hospital has eight ICU beds, that contain eight patients on vents. The respiratory therapist is getting a little punchy.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: OK, well, they voted the Republicans in, they knew what that meant, they've been supporting the anti-mask, anti-vax bullshiat they spew...  While I feel bad for the 17 non-peckerwoods in Alabama, they are reaping what they've sown.


Where do you live that you're protected from dumbassery.

Most of the problem is poverty..and low tax base for funding public hospitals.

Seriously dude. You're dancing about saying "fark them because they're bama" people that have no choice in the matter because they're black and live in their parents home they inherited.....and you're like "FARK THEM BAMA"  and you think the Karma Bunny doesn't see you?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good thing.  It means they're not wasting taxpayer money on staffing empty beds.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: OK, well, they voted the Republicans in, they knew what that meant, they've been supporting the anti-mask, anti-vax bullshiat they spew...  While I feel bad for the 17 non-peckerwoods in Alabama, they are reaping what they've sown.

Where do you live that you're protected from dumbassery.

Most of the problem is poverty..and low tax base for funding public hospitals.

Seriously dude. You're dancing about saying "fark them because they're bama" people that have no choice in the matter because they're black and live in their parents home they inherited.....and you're like "FARK THEM BAMA"  and you think the Karma Bunny doesn't see you?


First, who do you think is responsible for that low tax base?

Second, remember when Gov. Kay Ivey said "no mask mandate"?  Now that's coming to bite the entire state back on its ass and even she's feeling the pain.

Third, most of them committed to "Jesus saving them" instead of taking the vaccine.

In short, they created this problem on their own.  It's possible it would've happened regardless of the latter two; however, the lack of people vaccinated and the lack of a mandate is accelerating the rate at which the ICU beds are being used up.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rwa2play: optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: OK, well, they voted the Republicans in, they knew what that meant, they've been supporting the anti-mask, anti-vax bullshiat they spew...  While I feel bad for the 17 non-peckerwoods in Alabama, they are reaping what they've sown.

Where do you live that you're protected from dumbassery.

Most of the problem is poverty..and low tax base for funding public hospitals.

Seriously dude. You're dancing about saying "fark them because they're bama" people that have no choice in the matter because they're black and live in their parents home they inherited.....and you're like "FARK THEM BAMA"  and you think the Karma Bunny doesn't see you?

First, who do you think is responsible for that low tax base?

Second, remember when Gov. Kay Ivey said "no mask mandate"?  Now that's coming to bite the entire state back on its ass and even she's feeling the pain.

Third, most of them committed to "Jesus saving them" instead of taking the vaccine.

In short, they created this problem on their own.  It's possible it would've happened regardless of the latter two; however, the lack of people vaccinated and the lack of a mandate is accelerating the rate at which the ICU beds are being used up.


Well, the important thing here is that you feel superior to Southerners. Without telling where you live and where your family comes from..and the local politics in your area.


Dumassary isn't a "Southern" thing...and it's a dangerous idea to get all COMFORTABLE saying it is.
It's a nation wide thing. Don't try to diminish it with "oh those Southerners"

It will bite you...and you still haven't told us where you live, where your from. I bet they're facing similar problems, despite not owning any Banjos.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was assured in a thread earlier today that this is all media hysteria and that ICUs can operate at 150% capacity or something
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Roll Tide!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kick out anybody who has COVID and was willfully not vaccinated.
Make room for anybody with actual health problems.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember when we sent hospital ships and built field hospitals and didn't use them?  Pepperidge Farm remembers.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One thing that we should all be able to agree upon: Whenever somebody who is willfully unvaccinated perishes from COVID-19, the hospital should play The Price Is Right failure tuba over the PA system.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: OK, well, they voted the Republicans in, they knew what that meant, they've been supporting the anti-mask, anti-vax bullshiat they spew...  While I feel bad for the 17 non-peckerwoods in Alabama, they are reaping what they've sown.

Where do you live that you're protected from dumbassery.

Most of the problem is poverty..and low tax base for funding public hospitals.

Seriously dude. You're dancing about saying "fark them because they're bama" people that have no choice in the matter because they're black and live in their parents home they inherited.....and you're like "FARK THEM BAMA"  and you think the Karma Bunny doesn't see you?


YEAH!  BM, you ignorant ass.  All those poor people in Alabama can't afford the free vaccine which has been available for five months.  What is wrong with you?
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They need to prioritize the vaccinated first, no matter the reason for the admission.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You've got parking garages and tents, get to it. Chop, chop...

/too bad you don't have more medical professionals to man the death tents
 
dustman81
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just tell them that 'Bama football is canceled until the entire state is vaxed. You'll have line out the door at every vax site in Alabama.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why would Afghanistan do this to us
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

optikeye: Rwa2play: optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: OK, well, they voted the Republicans in, they knew what that meant, they've been supporting the anti-mask, anti-vax bullshiat they spew...  While I feel bad for the 17 non-peckerwoods in Alabama, they are reaping what they've sown.

Where do you live that you're protected from dumbassery.

Most of the problem is poverty..and low tax base for funding public hospitals.

Seriously dude. You're dancing about saying "fark them because they're bama" people that have no choice in the matter because they're black and live in their parents home they inherited.....and you're like "FARK THEM BAMA"  and you think the Karma Bunny doesn't see you?

First, who do you think is responsible for that low tax base?

Second, remember when Gov. Kay Ivey said "no mask mandate"?  Now that's coming to bite the entire state back on its ass and even she's feeling the pain.

Third, most of them committed to "Jesus saving them" instead of taking the vaccine.

In short, they created this problem on their own.  It's possible it would've happened regardless of the latter two; however, the lack of people vaccinated and the lack of a mandate is accelerating the rate at which the ICU beds are being used up.

Well, the important thing here is that you feel superior to Southerners. Without telling where you live and where your family comes from..and the local politics in your area.


Dumassary isn't a "Southern" thing...and it's a dangerous idea to get all COMFORTABLE saying it is.
It's a nation wide thing. Don't try to diminish it with "oh those Southerners"

It will bite you...and you still haven't told us where you live, where your from. I bet they're facing similar problems, despite not owning any Banjos.


If people are so self centered they don't think they need a vaccine, fark them.

Seriously. I've driven through Sturgis and other dumb shiat. I love the dipshiat who, for no reason, started ranting about how he doesn't need to be vaccinated because he's a rodeo cowboy and never died yet.

That wasn't the fun part for me. It was telling him, "I'm fully vaccinated but tested positive today. No big deal since I'm vaccinated." He ran out of the bar.

Disclaimer: I'm fully vaccinated, didn't test positive, but I'm positively an asshole.

That guy can fark himself and die gasping for oxygen for all I care.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

FOX6Hardison: BREAKING: AL Hospital Association now says the entire state now has ZERO ICU beds available


Don't worry, it's a self correcting problem, Trumpers
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Live from Alabama :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's funny, or maybe sad, the white people who drove ALLLL the way to their local CVS or another vaccination center to get a FREE shot have so much moral superiority over others who didn't or couldn't.   Next thing you know they'll be pronouncing other white people RaAciSt!!1!!1 from their comfy white suburban neighborhoods.   Go figure.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pictured here, me staring at the concerts that I'm supposed to be at that promise they're still happening in October, while I'm well aware that with each passing day another state announces no ICU beds...

/one of three has already decided nah they're out until next year
//SXM promises that fall concerts/festivals are totally happening you guise
///yes this is personal thing but bands need to just farking call it and axe all fall tours
 
zulius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've asked this before, but didn't we shut down the country when ICU beds breached 60% in most states?
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

davidphogan: optikeye: Rwa2play: optikeye: Benevolent Misanthrope: OK, well, they voted the Republicans in, they knew what that meant, they've been supporting the anti-mask, anti-vax bullshiat they spew...  While I feel bad for the 17 non-peckerwoods in Alabama, they are reaping what they've sown.

Where do you live that you're protected from dumbassery.

Most of the problem is poverty..and low tax base for funding public hospitals.

Seriously dude. You're dancing about saying "fark them because they're bama" people that have no choice in the matter because they're black and live in their parents home they inherited.....and you're like "FARK THEM BAMA"  and you think the Karma Bunny doesn't see you?

First, who do you think is responsible for that low tax base?

Second, remember when Gov. Kay Ivey said "no mask mandate"?  Now that's coming to bite the entire state back on its ass and even she's feeling the pain.

Third, most of them committed to "Jesus saving them" instead of taking the vaccine.

In short, they created this problem on their own.  It's possible it would've happened regardless of the latter two; however, the lack of people vaccinated and the lack of a mandate is accelerating the rate at which the ICU beds are being used up.

Well, the important thing here is that you feel superior to Southerners. Without telling where you live and where your family comes from..and the local politics in your area.


Dumassary isn't a "Southern" thing...and it's a dangerous idea to get all COMFORTABLE saying it is.
It's a nation wide thing. Don't try to diminish it with "oh those Southerners"

It will bite you...and you still haven't told us where you live, where your from. I bet they're facing similar problems, despite not owning any Banjos.

If people are so self centered they don't think they need a vaccine, fark them.

Seriously. I've driven through Sturgis and other dumb shiat. I love the dipshiat who, for no reason, started ranting about how he doesn't need to be vaccinated because he's a rodeo cowboy and never died yet.

That wasn't the fun part for me. It was telling him, "I'm fully vaccinated but tested positive today. No big deal since I'm vaccinated." He ran out of the bar.

Disclaimer: I'm fully vaccinated, didn't test positive, but I'm positively an asshole.

That guy can fark himself and die gasping for oxygen for all I care.


I do mask up around kids. I'm an asshole, but it's not their fault their parents are idiots.

In a bar? I do not farking care.
 
pacified
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We need feck here to remind us that any bed is an ICU bed if you believe.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zulius: I've asked this before, but didn't we shut down the country when ICU beds breached 60% in most states?


That was back when people were not choosing to get COVID-19. Adults going to bars unvaccinated apparently want to play stupid games.

I don't care about them. I wish them tots and players.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zulius: I've asked this before, but didn't we shut down the country when ICU beds breached 60% in most states?


America is like doing anal. The first time you're scared and it hurts but after a couple of times, its all good.
 
King Something
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just-in-time logistics strikes again.
Some hospital CFO is going to get a bonus by cutting the bottom line on empty beds.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pacified: We need feck here to remind us that any bed is an ICU bed if you believe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

optikeye: Dumassary isn't a "Southern" thing...and it's a dangerous idea to get all COMFORTABLE saying it is.
It's a nation wide thing. Don't try to diminish it with "oh those Southerners"


I currently live in the south. After living in several different places, I can say that dumbassry is not just a southern thing. But it tends to thrive better in the warm humid southern climates.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.