 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   How bad is the ER crisis in TX right now? A man is forced to wait more than a week to undergo surgery at Houston's Ben-Taub hospital after being shot SIX TIMES   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
56
    More: Scary, Hospital, Surgery, Joel Valdez, The Washington Post, Ben Taub General Hospital, Harris Health System, Medicine, hospital bed  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Aug 2021 at 11:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I wonder..."
[click]
"Joel Valdez..."

YUUUUUUUPP
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well then maybe next time he'll remember to get shot seven times if he wants prompt medical service.

Cry baby.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the Lone Star code of ethics to withold medical care to anyone shot that failed to return fire, wuss.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why would a surgeon be unavailable due to covid? Did all the surgeons get covid?
 
baorao
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
a guy could start a pretty lucrative hip hop career with that kind of backstory.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This has been the reason all along to wear a mask, and get vaccinated as soon as possible.  The demand on hospitals has only just gone over 100%.  It should rise about to about four times.  Prepare for the surreal.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"But y'all told me to get shot! ...oh, 'get the vaccine shot.' Nevermind."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Go get shot 6 times somewhere else.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does anyone have a large amount of land that I can set up a hippie cult pseudo-science adventure club on?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is he vaccinated?  If so, have the CDC mandate that at least one of the unvaccinated taking up a space be put in the gutter.  These are unprecidented times, we are in a health crisis.

Problem solved.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

baorao: a guy could start a pretty lucrative hip hop career with that kind of backstory.


He can go by 2 Cents and when he finishes each mixtape he says "Just my 2 Cents, yo".
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is the guy who was shot black or latino because I bet he was.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Why would a surgeon be unavailable due to covid? Did all the surgeons get covid?


I think the surgeon is available. the matter of how you'd care for this person if shiat goes sideways during or after surgery is what makes this avoidable risk.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The unvaccinated made their choice. Stay the f home and pray you'll get better. Morons.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x830]


Yeah but if there's no power, there's no use for the 5G chips.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Does anyone have a large amount of land that I can set up a hippie cult pseudo-science adventure club on?


Yes but is in the Californian high desert, just past Agua Dulce. (Vasquez Rocks, for you science fiction peoples.)

Not too sure about hippie cults in the desert outside LA, frankly.

Might need some references.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: This has been the reason all along to wear a mask, and get vaccinated as soon as possible.  The demand on hospitals has only just gone over 100%.  It should rise about to about four times.  Prepare for the surreal.


There isnt enough popcorn in the world for a mass conservative comeuppance. I might actually laugh myself to death like a cartoon weasel.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

My Klezmer Metal Cover Band: Wobambo: Does anyone have a large amount of land that I can set up a hippie cult pseudo-science adventure club on?

Yes but is in the Californian high desert, just past Agua Dulce. (Vasquez Rocks, for you science fiction peoples.)

Not too sure about hippie cults in the desert outside LA, frankly.

Might need some references.


That'll actually get me in the area I want to be in the unlikely scenario society doesn't fall apart, so gonna farkie you as pseudo-science adventure club curious.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can they not move urgent non-covid patients to other cities or states for treatment? Or is that prohibitively expensive? Or do they not want to risk such a long time on the road away from a hospital lest the condition go from urgent to dire?
 
reveal101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've been assured by my local interior Facebook group that my Nuremberg trial for taking the vaccine will be quite fair and impartial, so that's nice.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bandito King: BitwiseShift: This has been the reason all along to wear a mask, and get vaccinated as soon as possible.  The demand on hospitals has only just gone over 100%.  It should rise about to about four times.  Prepare for the surreal.

There isnt enough popcorn in the world for a mass conservative comeuppance. I might actually laugh myself to death like a cartoon weasel.


They will double down.

Gqp can't fail only be failed
 
Back2Good
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the dude was shot 6 times 8n houston. Where is the one place I'd like to be taken if I want a shot at survival, and that is Ben Taub. They are a beast of a trauma triage center.
Got a broken bone? You are better off anywhere else, literally. The dude has survived, they did their job.
Get your shots.
Shots
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bet gov hot wheels has a bed
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x830]


That's what generators are for don't you get it each individual is responsible to find their own electricity this isn't a modern country it's the backwoods
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baorao: Natalie Portmanteau: Why would a surgeon be unavailable due to covid? Did all the surgeons get covid?

I think the surgeon is available. the matter of how you'd care for this person if shiat goes sideways during or after surgery is what makes this avoidable risk.


Oh, duh
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: sdd2000: [Fark user image image 850x830]

Yeah but if there's no power, there's no use for the 5G chips.


That when it switches to the antenna it nano-assembeled in you spinal column and tracks you via satellite.  You'll need an aluminum foil hat and jacket now.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baorao: Natalie Portmanteau: Why would a surgeon be unavailable due to covid? Did all the surgeons get covid?

I think the surgeon is available. the matter of how you'd care for this person if shiat goes sideways during or after surgery is what makes this avoidable risk.


FTA:

Amanda Callaway, a spokesperson for the health system, said via email that in response to the influx of coronavirus cases, Harris Health System doctors must triage a patient's condition and review the surgical cases throughout the day.

"Due to strained resources, surgical patients are being prioritized based on several factors, which unfortunately may result in a delay of nonemergent surgical procedures," Callaway said.

She doesn't exactly say how the resources are strained, but I'm guessing a few of the surgeons might be needed elsewhere.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He could have died from lead poisoning.

static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size
 
cmb53208
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All this points to Greg Abbott being re-elected in a landslide
 
Watubi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You'd think he'd stop going to the hospital after the 4th or 5th time
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, the constitution gives you the right to have guns. It doesn't give you the right to medical help.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ParadoxDice: He could have died from lead poisoning.

[static1.colliderimages.com image 350x190]


Not if it was an fmj.  They're clad in copper alloy.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've had a moderate medical issue that I've been putting off treating since last year (nothing life threatening, just aggravating) because of the hospital situation here in TX.  I thought with the vaccine rollout that I could go ahead and look at scheduling treatment but nope.


/My unvaccinated, anti-mask Trumper neighbor just died after 2 weeks in a Covid ward.  I was tempted to say something to his family about freeing up an ICU bed but those people have a lot of guns are kind of crazy.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They were all in love with dyin'
They were doin' it in Texas
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: They were all in love with dyin'
They were doin' it in Texas


All my anti-vaxxes live in Texas
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have not looked at any comments yet, but I presume he is not White.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baka-san: Bet gov hot wheels has a bed


Bet that bed got wheels
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn Joel Valdez, I hope you don't get infection and that your pressure bandages remain clean.  Vaya con Dios.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll keep this in mind the next time a Republican uses that talking point about wait times for knee surgery in Canada.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's the difference between this guy waiting for surgery, and all of the COVID people in the ICU?

He's got more shots than the majority of any person in the ICU.

""Due to strained resources, surgical patients are being prioritized based on several factors, which unfortunately may result in a delay of nonemergent surgical procedures," Callaway said."

I would have guessed that someone who was shot SIX TIMES and needs surgery would kind of jump to the front of the line for hospital care. Maybe he should proclaim that each bullet that hit him was filled with COVID.
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Have fun dying in the hospital parking lot, you slack jawed yokels.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, isn't that special.
People can't use hospitals because willful ignorance is an incurable pandemic.

I guess the snarky thing to say is that this is why we can't have nice things. Nice things like hospitals. And what do people think about universal healthcare, now that they are faced with unlimited liability to take care of people who refuse vaccines until they need emergency death-defying measures?

Maybe. Just maybe, you can't find a more "America" news story than this. It could not happen anywhere but today's USA. Guy who gets shot that many times can't get care because willfully ignorant people are clogging up systems needlessly. I guess the only thing that would make it more American would be if he were drug crazed and gunned down in a Dairy Queen or Walmart while ranting about masks and ...<spins wheel>... Lady Gaga's dog walker.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ben Taub is always extremely busy.
Years ago I was driving by and saw a line out the ER door, around the building.
It's one of three level 1 trauma centers in Southeast Texas.
"With 409 licensed beds, it is one of the busiest trauma centers in the United States, caring for over 106,000 emergency patients during its last fiscal year (March 1, 2010 to February 28, 2011). Ben Taub is also the only hospital in Houston with a psychiatric emergency department open 24 hours a day."
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_T​a​ub_Hospital
 
rfenster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What did he get shot with, you might ask?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is gonna sound harsh but the majority of citizens in Texas voted Republican. Hopefully these events change their mind about who or what political party they should vote for. Maybe not but...
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I've had a moderate medical issue that I've been putting off treating since last year (nothing life threatening, just aggravating) because of the hospital situation here in TX.  I thought with the vaccine rollout that I could go ahead and look at scheduling treatment but nope.


/My unvaccinated, anti-mask Trumper neighbor just died after 2 weeks in a Covid ward.  I was tempted to say something to his family about freeing up an ICU bed but those people have a lot of guns are kind of crazy.


Sounds like it's "one down a few more to go"
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Why would a surgeon be unavailable due to covid? Did all the surgeons get covid?


It isn't the lack of surgeons, it is the lack of availabile beds and equipment for him to undergo surgery with / on.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.